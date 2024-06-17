Sergio Ramos to leave Sevilla after brief return to boyhood club

Sevilla veteran Sergio Ramos will not continue at the club next year, bringing to an abrupt end his brief return. The 37-year-old will be back on the market again as a free agent, with many expecting him to move outside of Europe this time.

Ramos signed the day after the transfer window shut at the start of the season, making his return after 18 years away, the majority of which at rivals Real Madrid, before spending two seasons with Paris Saint-Germain. Ramos’ arrival was controversial amongst fans, but on the whole managed to win the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, with thousands attending his presentation. On Tuesday he will speak publicly about his decision, in an official goodbye event at 11:00 CEST.

An important part of the defensive effort that saw them away from relegation trouble in the second half of the season, scoring seven times in his 34 games. There has been no talk of retirement for Ramos, and most recently he was heavily linked with San Diego FC in Major League Soccer. Ramos has made peace with many fans, but it was not a pleasant season at the Sanchez Pizjuan.