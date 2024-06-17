Sergio Ramos holds conversations with MLS expansion team San Diego FC

According to the French outlet Sports Zone, Sergio Ramos (38) has held conversations with the MLS expansion team San Diego FC with a view to joining the club this summer ahead of their debut campaign in 2025.

Ramos had previously been a target of Saudi Pro League, and while the Gulf State still thinks highly of the defender he is thought to be no longer a priority for the division.

Sevilla announce Sergio Ramos will not stay

It was officially announced today by Sevilla that the former Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid defender would be leaving the club at the end of his contract. The season-long stay at his formative club had proven to be disappointing, with the former Europa League winners struggling in both the league and Europe.

A fourteenth-place finish in La Liga means that for the first time in four years, the Andalusian side will not be in Europe.

GFFN | Nick Hartland