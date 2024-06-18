Sergio Ramos confirms he rejected lifetime contract offer from Sevilla, talks up MLS as next destination

On Monday, Sevilla announced that Sergio Ramos would not be signing a new contract, and thus his second spell will come to an end after only one season. The 38-year-old, who previously left for Real Madrid in 2005, signed a one-year deal in September, which he has chosen not to extend.

Ramos spoke (via Diario AS) at his farewell ceremony on Tuesday, and he explained the delight at having the opportunity to represent his boyhood club for the second time in his career.

“I re-signed to pay tribute to (Antonio) Puerta, (Jose Antonio) Reyes, my grandfather and my father, who had the illusion of seeing me here. I wanted to show them that I could still be here. Another objective was to show my Sevilla fans as best I know how to do: with performance and commitment. I believe that they have been fulfilled in a remarkable way. I leave with my head held high and my duty fulfilled.

“The contract said one year and I think I’ve earned the right to choose. I show my face and never leave if the ship sinks. I embarked on this project because it was a matter of feeling and heart and not money. I would like to be remembered with the good performance I have given this season. Anyone who doubts my love for Sevilla has been missing for the last year.”

Ramos also confirmed that he was offered a lifetime contract by the club, similar to the one accepted by Jesus Navas a few weeks ago.

“This is a decision that I made on a personal and family level. I’m leaving here as I arrived, without talking about money. They gave me the opportunity to continue with a lifetime contract, but I have made another decision.”

Finally, Ramos addressed his future. He’s been linked with a move to the MLS in recent weeks, and he did little to dampen these rumours with his remarks.

“It is true that the United States is a country that attracts us a lot at the family level, but to this day there is nothing agreed with any team anywhere.

“I don’t think about retiring at all, I’ve felt very good this year. I’m hungry to continue competing and I feel healthy to continue competing.”