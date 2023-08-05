Sergio Perez pay-cut threat as Red Bull ‘special clause’ emerges – report

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez looks reflective after the Austrian Grand Prix sprint race. Styria, July 2023. Credit: Alamy

Sergio Perez reportedly has a clause in his contract that means his salary can be adjusted should he fall a certain amount of points behind team-mate Max Verstappen.

The deal that Perez signed in 2022 has been put increasingly under the microscope of late with speculation that the contract allows the Mexican to be swapped from Red Bull to AlphaTauri as is often the case with Red Bull drivers.

That was later proved incorrect but another contract detail has reportedly been revealed which could affect Perez’s wallet more than his race seat.

Sergio Perez set for pay deduction as a result of season performance

According to De Telegraaf, there is a clause in Perez’s deal that states if he falls 125 points or more behind team-mate Verstappen then Red Bull have the option of downgrading his multi-million dollar deal.

Perez’s current deal is reportedly around €7m with a bonus €3m but both of these values may be cut as Perez is exactly 125 points behind Verstappen heading into the summer break.

Reportedly Red Bull can trigger this clause this month but it is not expected to change the length of the deal which runs until the end of 2024.

De Telegraaf also reports that Red Bull did not respond to questions about the content of contracts.

‘Broken’ Sergio Perez falling further behind dominant Max Verstappen

Whatever chance of a title race there may have been at the start of 2023, that has been firmly put to bed.

Verstappen’s run of eight consecutive victories has coincided with a drop off in form from Perez that saw him miss out on Q3 in five successive grands prix.

Helmut Marko recently suggested the Red Bull driver had “woken up” from his title dream while Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok believed Red Bull have “broken” the Mexican.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Revealed: The staggering cost of a Formula 1 car

“I will say that the only other thing they appear to have broken is their second driver in some ways,” Chandhok said.

“You know, at the start of the year, I go back to the drive he put in in Jeddah. But more importantly, in Baku, Crofty and I were in the commentary box there saying, let alone the strategy, but he would have overtaken Max on track and won that race.

“And it was a proper convincing performance, admittedly, at one of his strongest circuits on the calendar, but ever since he got overtaken on, whatever it was, lap 41 in Miami, it’s just gone away from him.”

Read next: Revealed – The F1 2023 World Championship standings without Red Bull

The article Sergio Perez pay-cut threat as Red Bull ‘special clause’ emerges – report appeared first on Planetf1.com.