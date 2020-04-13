Sergio Garcia and his wife welcome a second child, stay away from a Masters-themed name this time

Sergio Garcia and his wife, Angela, welcomed a second child into the world this past week. But this time, the couple stayed clear of any Masters-themed names.

RANKING: The 50 most defining moments in Masters history

The 2017 Masters champ announced the birth of Enzo Akins Garcia on Friday, or what would have been the second round of this year's postponed tournament at Augusta National. That could have been a tough scheduling call for 40-year-old. Anyway, here's a photo of the happy foursome, including the cute baby boy:

PODCAST: Sergio Garcia on winning the Masters and changing diapers

Sergio and Angela had their first child in March 2018, just 11 months after the Spaniard won his first major in a playoff against Justin Rose. Azalea was the name given to the baby girl, a tribute to the tournament and Augusta National's fabled 13th hole of the same name.

This year's Masters has been tentatively rescheduled for the week of Nov. 9. And Garcia is already looking forward to being there—and having his newest fan on hand.

RELATED: PGA Tour pro adopts second baby during Coronavirus break

WATCH MORE GOLF DIGEST VIDEOS

Originally Appeared on Golf Digest

