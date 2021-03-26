Sergio Garcia hits the rarest of shots: A walk-off hole-in-one

Anyone who has stepped foot on a golf course has dreamed of hitting a hole-in-one, but it takes a special level of imagination to imagine such a shot being some kind of walk-off as well.

Sergio Garcia made that fantasy a reality on Friday.

Competing in the WGC Match Play in Austin, Garcia ended a sudden-death stroke-play tiebreaker against Lee Westwood with an ace on the fourth hole:

THAT JUST HAPPENED!@TheSergioGarcia makes a walk-off hole-in-one to advance to the Round of 16. pic.twitter.com/FSbzaytTx8 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 26, 2021

It really doesn't get any better than that.

Garcia and Westwood had been facing off after they each finished 2-1-0 in Group 8 of the WGC's round robin portion. The two went toe-to-toe for three holes before Garcia dropped a well-time hole-in-one.

It's the latest rough end for Westwood, who had finished second in his last two tournaments, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players, before this event.

