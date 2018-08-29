Sergio Garcia plays dangerous game with Denmark snub as Thomas Bjorn ponders final Ryder Cup wildcards

As Europe's Ryder Cup captain, Thomas Bjorn still has plenty to ponder - AP

When it comes to the final event of Europe’s Ryder Cup qualifying race, it has always seemed very simple to me. If you have not yet qualified you run the risk of not being selected – so you do your flaming utmost to avoid that situation.

That is why I cannot understand Sergio Garcia missing the Made In Denmark event, which begins on Thursday. The top seven players are already confirmed for next month’s match near Paris, but two young Englishmen in Matt Fitzpatrick and Eddie Pepperell could pip Thorbjorn Olesen to the final place if either of them were to win and the Dane were to finish outside the top seven and top 12 respectively.

The stats guys report that Garcia could also have leapfrogged Olesen if he had turned up and won. Garcia did not qualify for the FedEx Cup, so is not playing on the PGA Tour. Why on earth take a week off now? Unless there is something we do not know, it is completely baffling and Sergio is in a very precarious spot.

Certainly, his breakthrough Masters glory of last year appears a long time ago. He failed to make the weekend in any of this season’s majors and, although he recorded a top 10 at Le Golf National, the venue for next month’s match, at the French Open in June, that was a rare bright spot in a gloomy summer which has seen him miss seven cuts in his past nine full-field PGA Tour events.

Garcia’s putting has not been good at all and in match play, particularly Ryder Cup match play, that aspect of the game is vital.

Sergio Garcia is far from guaranteed a late wildcard spot for this year's Ryder Cup Credit: Getty Images

Of course, Garcia brings other qualities to the team, and with four rookies – Jon Rahm, Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and Alex Noren – Thomas Bjorn, the Europe captain, may well decide he could do with his experience. However, that is a huge “may well” for Garcia to rely on.

Sergio is not the only absent European who could have qualified in Silkeborg, Bjorn’s home course. Rafa Cabrera Bello, Ian Poulter, Paul Casey and Russell Knox have all elected to compete in the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston.

The second of the play-offs does not tee off until Friday and does not count in the Ryder Cup standings, so the best that quartet can do is post a good finish on Monday to try to persuade Thomas they are worthy of one of his four wild cards, which he announces next Wednesday.

Part of me can understand why they are intent on doing well in the FedEx – after all, it does have a $10 mllion (£7.7 million) winning bonus. It is all about priorities, I guess. But mine would definitely be the Ryder Cup.

Recent history would only convince me still further to be in Midtjylland rather than Massachusetts. When I was captain in 2010, quite a number of players who were in the hunt but not in the automatic top nine as it was back then, chose to play in the FedEx event and not at Gleneagles.

As it turned out, Edoardo Molinari birdied the last three holes to win the Johnnie Walker Classic and, as he had risen into 10th in the standings and as his brother Francesco was already in the team and needed the support, I found his challenge irresistible.

Paul Casey proved to be the unlucky one and, although it was appalling how the scenario was managed – the European Tour insisted on me naming the team on the Sunday evening, even though it meant the guys in the United States, including Paul, discovering their fates out on the course – I make no apology for being seduced by form over reputation. The Europe captains since have been similarly beguiled.

In 2012, Jose Maria Olazabal sided with Nicolas Colsaerts over Padraig Harrington; in 2014, Paul McGinley went with Stephen Gallacher over Luke Donald; and, two years ago, Darren Clarke picked Thomas Pieters over Russell Knox and Donald.

The lesson is clear: big names do miss out and, although I have Poulter, Casey, Cabrera Bello and Henrik Stenson as the favourites, things have a habit of changing at the death.

What happens, for instance, if Fitzpatrick or Pepperell win on Sunday and Olesen comes fifth and they are denied by a hair’s breadth? It would be mightily difficult to resist the winner’s case then, just because, say, Stenson has performed so adeptly for Europe in the past.

No doubt, Bjorn could do with winning form in his ranks. The picture for Europe looked so much more rosy after the Open with Francesco triumphing and Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose coming second.

But since then, Justin Thomas won the WGC in Akron, Brooks Koepka lifted his second major title of 2018 at the US PGA – where Tiger Woods, of all people, was second – and on Sunday Bryson DeChambeau cruised to victory at the Northern Trust, the FedEx opener boasting most of the world’s top players.

If you want an idea of how strong Jim Furyk’s team will be, look no further than the fact that in the past 13 months, DeChambeau has won three times, more than McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler combined, and racked up four other top fives – and yet still needs a wild card.

I will be amazed if Furyk does not select the 24-year-old alongside Woods and Phil Mickelson when he names the first three of his four wild cards on Tuesday. And I strongly suspect Jim will be feeling pretty chipper as he does so.