'Sergio Garcia is my Seve' - Europe's Ryder Cup captain defends controversial decision

Thomas Bjorn revealed he felt “sick to stomach” when informing the Ryder Cup contenders they had not been picked for this month’s match in Paris, but declared he had to select Sergio Garcia because he can be ‘this team’s Seve’.

In naming his four wild cards, the Europe captain was anticipating the resulting furore having sided with experience and reputation over recent form.

He “was not surprised” that the social-media angst centred not on Ian Poulter, Paul Casey or Henrik Stenson, but firmly on the Spaniard who won last year’s Masters but has endured a torrid few months and missed the cut in all four majors.

However, Bjorn was adamant that there was more to Garcia’s candidature than the mere results-sheet which shows him having missed seven of his last 11 cuts.

While Bjorn acknowledged that Rafael Cabrera Bello and England’s Matt Wallace were “desperately unlucky”, he was almost at pains to explain Garcia’s “X-factor”.

Matt Wallace was desperately unlucky to miss out on Ryder cup spot Credit: Reuters

It was an impassioned argument, as it always is whenever the name is evoked of the late Seve Ballesteros, who is credited with establishing the blue and gold superiority that enjoyed six wins out of seven before the defeat in Hazeltine two years ago. Garcia’s inspiration is at the heart of Bjorn’s battle plan.

“In sport, people on the outside just tend to look at performance and that’s so easy to measure,” Bjorn said at the Sky Sports headquarters in London. “And I know people are going to wonder how much quality Sergio will bring on the course. I believe he will bring plenty, but I also know what Sergio brings off the course. He’s right at the centre of it every single time. Sergio is the one who will stand up in the middle of the room and who the others will listen to.

“It was Seve in the old days who did this and then Ollie [Jose Maria Olazabal] and now it’s Sergio. There are not many of those people. He’s the one who will rally the troops Thursday, on Saturday night, when you’re four points ahead will tell everyone ‘this is not won yet’.

“I believe that if we’re going to win against this American team, those are the characters we need, those who can rise to the occasion, who can up their game and make the man standing next to him better. Sergio does that.”

The five first-timers who qualified in the automatic eight were another massive factor and although they contain performers of the quality of Jon Rahm and Tommy Fleetwood, Bjorn is clear in his belief. “I am excited by these rookies, but there is no hiding away from it that no matter how good you are, you are still a rookie,” he said. “You need experience around you.”

Ultimately that is what cost Wallace his place. The 28-year-old from Hillingdon birdied nine of his last 11 holes to win the Made In Denmark event on Sunday in front of Bjorn for his third title of 2018. At that stage Wallace’s case seemed irresistible.

“What Matt did was unbelievable but did he suffer because of the five rookies already on the team?” Bjorn said. “Probably. I felt like I had to go a long, long way in my mind to leave out Sergio.”

In all, Bjorn made 10 phone calls on Tuesday: to the four chosen ones and to the six he considered unfortunate. Bjorn infamously reacted badly to being snubbed by Ian Woosnam in 2006 – labelling the Welshman “the most pathetic captain I’ve ever seen” – and he knew how much breaking bad news would hurt. There can be no doubt who felt the most agony.

Cabrera Bello won 2½ points out of three on his debut two years ago and finished 10th in the standings. If the cut-off had been extended to Monday and the end of the Dell Technologies Championship in Boston – where he finished seventh – Garcia’s countryman would have leapfrogged Thorbjorn Olesen into eighth position.

“When I picked up the phone to ring Rafa, I felt sick to my stomach because I think the world of the bloke,” Bjorn said. “In his mind and in his heart, he probably felt like he had done enough and I can’t really argue with that. It turned out to be one of the toughest choices ever.”

So proud and honored to be part of this incredible @RyderCupEurope team. I’m excited to give my passion and help @thomasbjorngolf team be successful �������������� pic.twitter.com/6rUZnsPbaZ — Ian Poulter (@IanJamesPoulter) September 5, 2018

Indeed it was and the questions will continue as to why Garcia did not travel to play in Denmark, seeing as he could have earned his berth by right. Bjorn conceded “that was a risk Sergio took” and the relieved 38-year-old yesterday claimed he “did not want to be flat for the Ryder Cup”.

So he returned to Spain to work on his game with his father and coach, Victor, and has been busy fixing the faults. Garcia will play a preparatory event at the Portugal Open the week before Le Golf National, where he could become the leading points-scorer in the Ryder Cup’s history. “I will be fresh and ready to go,” Garcia assured.

There have also been doubts about Stenson’s fitness, after the Swede injured an elbow in the run-up to the Open, but Bjorn is convinced the 2016 Open champion has “focused on reaching his peak for the Ryder Cup”. He termed Poulter’s and Casey’s call-ups as “no-brainers” despite the latter not having played for Europe for 10 years. “Paul’s world class and a great match-player,” he said. “He’s the type of player we need.

“Look, we are under no illusion how tough this is going to be because the Americans are so good and so motivated to win in Europe for the first time in 25 years. But we have a great mix and I believe these guys will give us the best possible chance to win back the Cup.”