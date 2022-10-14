Sergio Garcia: 'I love the Ryder Cup too much – that's why I've quit' - GETTY IMAGES

Sergio Garcia claims that he has allowed his DP World Tour membership to lapse and made himself ineligible for the Ryder Cup to ensure that his presence at next year’s match in Rome does not hamper the chances of his “beloved” Europe team.

Garcia, the Ryder Cup’s all-time leading points scorer, could have retained his card by appearing in next week’s Mallorca Open and thus fulfil the minimum number of events (four) a professional must play to remain on Tour.

However, the 42-year-old has elected to skip the tournament meaning after 24 years, the Spaniard will no longer be a member of his home circuit, regardless of the court hearing in February that will effectively decide if the Tour can ban the players who have joined the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Series.

Wentworth confirmed to Telegraph Sport that as one of top 40 on the career money-list charts, Garcia will still be able to tee up in tournaments - notwithstanding the result of the legal case - but will not be able to earn Ryder Cup points and will not be permitted to make a record-equaling 11th start against the Americans.

“I obviously would love to keep being a part of it, but when I see that so many people are against [me playing]… well, if the team is better without me, I’d rather be out of it,” Garcia told Sports Illustrated. “Unfortunately it doesn’t feel like I’m very welcome on that Tour, so I don’t want to be a bother to anyone.

“There’s obviously several guys who feel strongly that way. Tour is of the same thought. So I don’t want to be something that might hurt the team. I love the Ryder Cup too much. Obviously it’s sad for me but that’s the way they want it. I’m just helping out.”

Garcia was fined for withdrawing from last month’s BMW PGA Championship after a first-round 76 without providing a reason. His antics at the Tour’s flagship event - followed by him being pictured on the sidelines of a Texas gridiron game less than 48 hours after quitting the tournament - created yet more unfeeling with the rank and file in the locker room.

At a tournament in Germany in June, Garcia swore at his fellow pros telling them “this Tour is f-----” and saying “you should have gone with the Saudis”, but the 2017 Masters champion has continued to paint himself as the victim, despite receiving an upfront fee from LIV that was believed to be more than £40million.

Garcia is extremely close with Europe captain Luke Donald and has conceded that the rift would make any involvement unwise “I’ve talked to him, but Luke is in a tough situation,” Garcia said. “He’s the captain, but at the same time he has to look at all the players, what they’re thinking and what they’re feeling. Also the Tour. It’s a tough spot for him.”

Garcia made the comments at the LIV event in Jeddah. A first-round 67 on Friday saw him trail leader Brooks Koepka by five. At the Andalucia Masters at Valderrama, Garcia’s countryman Angel Hidalgo shares the halfway lead with Australian Min Woo Lee on nine-under, with England’s Jordan Smith on six-under and Scot Robert MacIntyre one further behind.