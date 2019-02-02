Sergio Garcia faces potential ban after Saudi International disqualification for damaging greens

Sergio Garcia was disqualified from the Saudi International after damaging the greens on several occasions - Getty Images Europe

Sergio Garcia faces the threat of a European Tour ban after he admitted purposefully damaging five greens at the Saudi International on Saturday.

The Spaniard - who five months ago became the leading points-scorer in Ryder Cup history - was disqualified following the third round of the inaugural staging of the controversial £2.7m tournament, for which he is understood to have received a £500,000 appearance fee.

Struggling at around level par, Garcia’s renowned rage got the better of him as he slammed his club into the putting surfaces on multiple occasions. Observers at the Royal Greens Country Club revealed that he was heard criticisng the greens earlier in the week and on Friday was seen taking out his dislike of the bunkers by smashing down his sand-wedge.

The American Patrick Reed was involved as he was in the group immediately behind Garcia that first drew the officials’ attention to the gouges on the greens. The three groups following Reed also complained to the referees and it was then that Tour chief executive, Keith Pelley, confronted Garcia.

The notice of disqualification for "serious misconduct" soon followed as did a statement released by the Tour on Garcia’s behalf.

Garcia faces a potentially hefty fine following his disqualification Credit: Getty Images

"I respect the decision of my disqualification," Garcia said. "In frustration, I damaged a couple of greens, for which I apologise for, and I have informed my fellow players it will never happen again."

It is difficult to see Garcia not being hauled in front of the disciplinary panel and, regardless of his importance to his home circuit, the very best he could then hope for is a large fine.

This is an unprecedented misdemeanour for someone of Garcia’s stature. The last high-profile pro to be hit with a misconduct charge was Simon Dyson in 2013. The Yorkshireman was disqualified from the BMW Masters and was forced to pay a £30,000 fine and received a two-month suspended ban. Dyson's crime was to tap down a spike mark, an act that was then against the rules, but which is now allowed.

Garcia became the all-time highest point scorer in Ryder Cup history last year Credit: AP

This is just the latest entry on the Garcia charge-sheet. The 39-year-old has been warned in the past for throwing a golf shoe at an official, spitting into a hole and, infamously for making a racist remark about Tiger Woods on stage at a function. Garcia apologised at the time - to Woods and to anybody he offended - and classed what he said as "totally stupid and out of place" but denied he was racist. Each of these times, the Tour let him off with rapped knuckles. He will be extremely fortunate to escape this time around.

Certainly, his image will suffer. So much for his Masters victory of 2017 and his settled family life producing a mature Garcia.