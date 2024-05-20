Sergio Garcia to make course designing debut at Terras da Comporta in Portugal

Sergio Garcia has signed on to design a second course at Terras da Comporta in Portugal, which will be the Spanish LIV golfer’s first as lead designer.

Terras da Comporta already is home to the David McLay Kidd-designed Dunas Course, which opened in 2023 and has been well-received. Garcia’s addition will be named the Torre Course and is slated to open in June of 2025 about an hour’s drive south of Lisbon.

Garcia has worked as secondary designer on courses before, including the Oaks Course at TPC San Antonio, host course for the Valero Texas Open.

“When it comes to full-on design, this is my first project and we are very, very excited about the course,” Garcia said in a media release announcing the planned opening timeline. “It’s something that I can really put my stamp on.

“The site is located in striking scenery, just a couple of kilometers from the beautiful beaches of Comporta, and the land has all the ingredients for a spectacular golf course. It’s a beautiful spot for a golf course, and we are building it using the best sustainable methods.”

Citing former Ryder Cup site Valderrama in Spain as his favorite course, Garcia said he intends the Torre Course to play tight with small greens amid a pine forest. Work already has begun, with Garcia utilizing Olazabal Design – founded by Garcia’s former Ryder Cup teammate, José María Olazábal – and lead shaper Conor Walsh for construction. Vanguard Properties, the largest real estate developer in Portugal, is leading the project on the high-end community.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek