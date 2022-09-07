Sergio García tees off from the second at the Oaks Golf Course in Boston on Sunday - Sergio Garcia condemned for spreading ‘misinformation’ in stinging rebuke from Keith Pelley - EPA

Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour chief executive, has lashed out at Sergio García for claiming the European circuit “is going to become the fifth best in the world”.

In an impassioned press conference here on the eve of the BMW PGA Championship, Pelley – who has largely kept his own counsel in the game's bitter civil war – came out swinging against the Saudi-funded rebel circuit, accusing the LIV Golf Series of spreading “misinformation” and of putting “deliberate attempts out there to sabotage the narrative”.

And the Canadian, without naming García, made no secret of his disdain at the Spaniard’s comments regarding the DP World Tour falling not only behind LIV, but also the Asian Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour, the feeder circuit for the PGA Tour.

“One of our players said we are on the way to being the fifth best Tour on the game. Wow – he actually said. One of our members. Unbelievable. Let's look at the facts. If the metrics were determining the top tours in the world is just money, then the No 1 tour is the PGA Tour. Always has been. You could argue that the LIV Invitational Series is No 2.

“But the Asian Tour, $22.5 million [combined prize money]; Korn Ferry $20 million; Japan $28 million; Australia $5.8 million Sunshine Tour, 7.4: Totalling all their prize funds together comes to just half of our tour [$144.5million]. So even if the only metric is money, how possibly could we ever become No 5?”

Pelley was later asked if he had talked to García about the put-down, but despite the 2017 Masters champion being one of 15 LIV-contracted players here in the field for the Tour’s flagship event. “I have not had dialogue with him for probably five or six weeks,” he said. But there can be no doubt that García, among others, has riled Wentworth HQ

“The… request to the players was please do not show disrespect towards the Tour which gave you a platform to build your career; disrespect by constantly parroting LIV's talking points and commenting negatively on our tour,” Pelley said.

“Some players have followed that request perfectly. Others, however, have not conducted themselves in that way, and that is my biggest personal disappointment over the past few months.”

Lee Westwood is another Ryder Cup hero who has joined LIV but who is here playing in his 29th BMW PGA Championship. He has also been highly critical of the “strategic alliance” with the PGA Tour, calling the latter “bullies” and slamming the “new” deal that will see the top 10 non-exempt players on the DP World Tour’s end-of-series standings earning full playing privileges on the US circuit.

“Some of these players have said we are a feeder tour,” Pelley countered. “ A feeder tour is a tour that exists purely to allow players to get to the next level. The Challenge Tour is a feeder tour. The Korn Ferry Tour is a feeder tour.

“I'll ask you: Is this week a tournament that is on a feeder tour? A tournament that have sold-out crowds, television coverage around the world in 150 countries, five of the top 15 players in the world? A tournament with 150 accredited media? Was our first co-sanctioned event with the PGA Tour in Scotland where 14 of the top 15 players in the world an event on the feeder tour? I could go on and on.”

Pelley was keen finally to draw a line under the so-called "Malta affair". The contention of García and Co is that the Tour should have accepted an offer from Golf Saudi in 2021 that they insist would have amounted to more than $1 billion and that could have set up Wentworth HQ as serious rivals to the American dominance. Pelley has previously dismissed this, but never in such strong terms.

"There's only one word to describe that claim, and that is 'fictitious'," he said. "I genuinely do not know how many times I can make this point. You can ask any member of our board of directors, and they will unanimously confirm that it was not an offer, it was not a deal, it was merely a marketing presentation put together on behalf of Golf Saudi.

"I often get the question, why can't we work with both the PGA Tour and the Saudis. We tried. But the Saudis remain determined to set up a new series outside of the current ecosystem. That decision has created the conflict we see today and we chose to partner with the leading Tour in the game. Some people might not agree with that decision. But it's a decision we feel is the right thing to do for all our members. Bringing the benefits of such an alliance to each and every one of the 326 players on the DP World Tour, not to just a small portion of the 48."