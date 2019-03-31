Sergio Garcia in another on-course flare-up as he clashes with Matt Kuchar over missed putt at World Match Play

Things heated up between Sergio Garcia and Matt Kuchar - AP

Tiger Woods crashing out of the WGC Match Play to a largely unheralded Dane was overshadowed here by the latest controversy involving Sergio Garcia and his ever volatile temperament.

In any other circumstances, Lucas Bjerregaard’s victory over the 14-time major-winner would have claimed the headlines especially as Woods so uncharacteristically missed a six-footer to lose on the 18th.

But the sight of Garcia remonstrating with Matt Kuchar in the middle of the tenth fairway will be talked about for years, probably in the same conversations as the Spaniard’s other flashpoints.

Last month, the 39-year-old was disqualified in Saudi Arabia for deliberately damaging several greens in fits of anger. He has been on a charm offensive.

Yet he drove back to his Austin home last night after losing to Kuchar - ironically by the one hole he lost in farcical fashion - his reputation was maybe in need of yet another makeover, with the Masters less than two weeks away.

Sergio Garcia fluffed a backhand tap-in

It all began on the seventh, when Garcia missed an eight-footer to win the hole. His ball stopped two inches from the edge and with has long become trademark petulance, the Spaniard marched up and backhanded his ball, causing it to flash past the cup. Kuchar was standing off the putting surface, but told the rules official he would, of course, have conceded the tap in. However, Kuchar was informed he could not do so retrospectively and was thus awarded the hole.

On the eighth, Garcia missed another par attempt and, at two down, his mood boiled over. He took an enormous swing with his putter, but fortunately ensured he did not hit the ball. Over the next few holes he stewed, before he let Kuchar know exactly what he thought.

“The only thing was that ‘Kooch’ had told me ‘I didn’t say ‘good’ but I don’t want to take the hole - I don’t want to do this’,” Garcia revealed afterwards. “So I was like ‘ok, that’s fine, so what do you want to do about it? Because there are many options if you don’t want to take the hole’. But obviously he didn’t like any of the options that were there. It’s fine, at the end of the day I’m the one that made the mistake.”

Kuchar clearly felt uncomfortable. “It’s tough,” he said. I spoke to the rules official and it’s one of those things in golf. It’s not a tactic I use, it’s not gamesmanship, it’s just one of those rules and it’s unfortunate.”

Garcia believes that Kuchar should have conceded a hole to put it right and, in fairness, there will be those who support him in the locker room. In 2014’s Match Play, Garcia conceded an 18-foot putt to Rickie Fowler because he believed he had taken too much time in taking a drop on the previous hole. “I think winning is important, but playing the game the right way is even more important to me.” Garcia said at the time.

Sergio Garcia of Spain plays his shot from the seventh tee in his match against Matt Kuchar Credit: Getty Images North America

Kuchar elected otherwise, despite being involved in his own PR nightmare last month, when it emerged that he had only originally paid a Mexican caddie $5,000 after winning $1.3m for victory in the Mayakoba Classic. Caddies usually receive 10 percent.

Kuchar will now face Bjerregaard. The 27-year-old is a two-time winner on the European Tour and on his home circuit his quality is well known. Yet, the world No 52 was an essentially an unknown to the huge crowds here at Austin Country Club.

They were stunned to see Bjerregaard hole a 30-footer for an eagle on the 16th to make it all square and then the world of golf was flabbergasted to see Woods fail to convert the putt to take it to extra holes on the 18th. “We read it inside left and the putt went left,” Woods said. “I went back and hit it again and it did the same thing. Just one of those weird spots.”

Earlier he had beaten Rory McIlroy 2&1 in their first ever matchplay encounter. McIlroy looked almost certain to level it on the 16th when he stood over his 173-yard second shot, with Woods 25 feet away in three. But McIlroy pushed his approach into a horrid spot above a greenside bunker and from there chipped it into an unplayable position over the green. He eventually made a double-bogey seven before conceding the hole. There was a glimmer of hope on the 17th, until Woods holed a 13-footer for the triumph.

The other semi-final is between another American in Kevin Kisner and Francesco Molinari. The Italian has to be the favourite. He beat England’s Paul Casey 5&4 in the morning and Kevin 6&5 in the afternoon. After winning all five matches at last year’s Ryder Cup, Molinari has extended his winning matchplay run to 10 matches.