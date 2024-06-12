Sergio Conceiçao nearing Marseille move

Olympique de Marseille have had to be patient in their pursuit of Sergio Conceiçao, but they may yet be rewarded for that patience, as L’Équipe report.

Marseille burned through three managers last season, ending the campaign with interim manager Jean-Louis Gasset at the helm. There was never a question of Gasset remaining in the job and he even announced his managerial retirement at the end of the campaign.

Marseille’s negotiations with Conceiçao advancing ‘quickly’

OM initially turned to former Lille OSC manager Paulo Fonseca, however, he preferred AC Milan’s offer. Conceiçao then became the priority. He has since left Porto and is therefore free to sign for Les Phocéens. Marseille have offered the Portuguese manager a significant deal and, after a period of reflection, he is being tempted to join the Ligue 1 club, despite their lack of European football next season.

Conceiçao is not currently in talks with any other clubs, paving the way for him to join OM, however, the management at the club continue to proceed cautiously as negotiations reach their critical final stage. Negotiations are advancing quickly and there may only be a few details to rectify but Marseille aren’t getting ahead of themselves.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle