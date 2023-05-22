Sergio among 8 to qualify for U.S. Open; Carson Young blitzes Dallas field with 3s

Sergio Garcia birdied his final hole Monday to avoid a playoff and qualify for the U.S. Open.

Garcia (66-66) finished tied for fourth in the 36-hole qualifier contested at Northwood Club and Bent Tree Country Club in Dallas, Texas. The 2017 Masters champion and current LIV Golf player finished at 9 under par, thanks to an eagle at the par-5 14th and his closing birdie in the second round.

There was a five-way playoff for the final two spots among the eight qualifiers. Hank Lebioda and Jacob Solomon both birdied the first extra hole to advance to Los Angeles Country Club, which will host the men's third major of the season, June 15-18.

Garcia was not eligible for last week's PGA Championship, marking his first missed major since 1999.

Carson Young won the Dallas qualifier by five shots, shooting 63-62. The PGA Tour pro made nine-straight 3s, from Nos. 4-13, at Northwood Club in his second round. Other qualifiers included Austin Eckroat (-11), Brent Grant (-10), Paul Haley (-9) and Roger Sloan (-9).

A course record 62 to secure a spot @USOpenGolf



Carson Young shoots a combined 16-under to win the U.S. Open Final Qualifying in Dallas.

The field of 120 showcased a host of PGA Tour players. Among those who failed to qualify was 2010 U.S. Open champion and current LIV player Graeme McDowell, who shot 64-70 to miss the playoff by a stroke.

Click here for full scoring and click here for full final qualifying results.