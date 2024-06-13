Sergio Aguero tips two Manchester City players out of five names to star at Euro 2024

Sergio Aguero tips two Manchester City players out of five names to star at Euro 2024

Two of Pep Guardiola’s first-team Manchester City squad have been tipped by Sergio Aguero to star at the 2024 European Championships in Germany this summer.

The Premier League champions boast the most players at this summer’s tournament with 14 of Guardiola’s side heading out to Germany to represent their respective nations in a swift turnaround from their club duties of last season.

Some players took advantage of a short five-day break between the end of the domestic campaign and their reporting date for international duties, while extended periods of holiday will be granted following their various conclusions at the tournament.

In a highly-anticipated period of relentless action in Germany this summer, many are wondering who could be the stand-out stars at the tournament, with one former player believing that Manchester City’s stars could be some to watch out for.

Speaking during a new interview, Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has named five players he believes will excel at Euro 2024, with two players coming from Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering side.

“I think there’s a good number of players who could have a major role,” Aguero admitted. “There’s plenty of talent to go around, it’ll be nice to see.”

“Phil Foden, Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Lamine Yamal and Jeremy Doku are the players to look out for,” he continued. “Young players with a bright future ahead, we’ll have to keep a close eye on them.”

Phil Foden is coming into action with England at Euro 2024 off the back of his finest individual campaign to date, claiming the Premier League Player of the Season and Football Writers’ Association Men’s Footballer of the Year prizes as a direct result.

As for Jeremy Doku, the Belgian had a mixed first season with Manchester City – as is often expected due to the tactical demands of Pep Guardiola – but excelled during the opening and closing months of the season with crucial impacts on matches.

Both players will certainly fancy their chances of recording an excellent tournament as a collective in Germany this summer too, with Gareth Southgate’s England widely-regarded as being one of the favourites to win the competition.