Sergio Aguero to retire from professional football following heart scare

Aguero arrived at Barcelona on a free this summer - GETTY IMAGES

Sergio Aguero has told close friends he will retire from football after suffering heart problems, bringing an end to the glittering career of the Premier League’s most prolific foreign player.

The Argentinian, 33, was diagnosed with a cardiac arrhythmia last month after suffering chest pains while playing for Barcelona against Alaves during a La Liga match. It was just his fifth game for the Spanish club after arriving on a free transfer following a decade of winning trophies at Manchester City.

Barca initially announced that Aguero would not play for three months after tests were taken when he fell ill, during which time his health would be monitored. But Aguero has told those close to him that he will retire from playing.

Samir Nasri, his team-mate at the Etihad Stadium, was on Canal+ on French TV and revealed he received a message from Aguero confirming he will hang up his boots after 18 years playing senior football for Independiente, Atletico Madrid, City and Barca.

Pep Guardiola led emotional tributes to Aguero at the end of last season when he left City after 10 years when he won five Premier League titles, securing their first in 2012 with his 94th-minute winner against QPR clinching first place on goal difference.

When he left for Barca as a free agent, he had scored 260 goals during his time at City, with 184 of them in the Premier League and only behind Alan Shearer, Wayne Rooney and Andy Cole in the all-time list.

He had agreed a two-year contract with Barca but suffered injury problems in pre-season which delayed his debut. The match against Alaves was his second start and he received treatment for several minutes on the pitch before being taken to hospital. On social media, Aguero said he was "well and in good spirits to face the recovery process".