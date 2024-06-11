Sergio Aguero names 17-trophy Manchester City star as ‘favourite player’ – pair featured just 33 times together

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has named Phil Foden as his ‘favourite player’ in major praise for the Englishman.

The 36-year-old came out of retirement to represent Manchester City at The Soccer Tournament in the United States over the weekend, having spent 10 seasons at the Etihad Stadium between 2011 and 2021, where Aguero became the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

The Argentinian scored 260 goals in 390 appearances, winning 14 trophies including four Premier League titles, prior to being forced to retire weeks into his Barcelona career due to a heart condition.

The legendary striker scored against 67 different opponents and played alongside 85 different players, including Englishman Phil Foden, who was named both the FWA Men’s Player of the Season and Premier League Player of the Season last month.

The 24-year-old was directly involved in 39 goals for Manchester City this term, and will feature for England at the European Championship this summer, with Gareth Southgate’s squad bidding for tournament success.

Foden and Aguero played alongside each other on 33 occasions for Pep Guardiola’s side, after Foden made his Manchester City debut in November 2017 in the UEFA Champions League.

The former striker continues to watch his former club regularly, and has revealed his joy at watching the development of Foden, who came through the club’s prestigious academy system.

Speaking during the TST 2024 event in the United States, Aguero said: “Without a doubt Phil Foden is my favourite player. He is the player who, when I saw him come to the first-team for the first time, I saw his quality, his talent and his liveliness at such a young age.

“I think that at 16 he has improved a little with the team and he did things as a kid that made it clear that in the Premier League he could do very well.

“One time Pep Guardiola asked me who was the player [in the Academy] at City that I believed in. I would like to meet him again and play because I think he has a huge future at City and I believe that today he is the most complete player that City has.”

Foden has won 17 trophies since making his debut in 2017 and is set to be rewarded with a new Manchester City contract this summer, making the 24-year-old one of the Blues’ highest earners.