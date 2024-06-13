Sergio Aguero issues bold assessment of FA Cup final as Manchester United “got away with it” against City

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero believes rivals Manchester United “got away with it” in the recent FA Cup final between the two sides at the end of last season.

Despite the success of Pep Guardiola and his players’ season as a whole, claiming a treble trophy success of the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and a fourth successive Premier League title, the campaign ended in disappointment.

Goals from Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo put Manchester United into a strong 0-2 lead heading into the final exchanges of the contest at Wembley, before an inspired showing and goal from Jeremy Doku gave Manchester City hope.

It would however prove to be too little too late for the holders of the competition, as Erik ten Hag and his players rounded off a largely disappointing season with silverware, and ultimately ensured the feature of the Dutch coach beyond this summer.

However, speaking during a new interview this week, Manchester City’s striking legend Sergio Aguero issued a bold assessment of the club’s FA Cup final defeat to rivals Manchester United at the end of last season, claiming that Erik ten Hag’s side “got away with it”.

“Man United put all their chips on the FA Cup final, so that’s why they played far back and waited for a chance they could capitalise,” Aguero explained. “When it’s a one-leg final, anything can happen.”

The Argentine icon continued, “They saw their opening and City couldn’t make the most of their own chances. They had a solid defence… Sadly we could only tip the scoreboard too late in the match. So United got away with it.”

The statistics may also back up Aguero’s point, with Manchester City dominating large portions of proceedings under the arch, both in terms of ball possession and shots taken on Andre Onana’s goal.

Across the course of the 90 minutes, City retained 74 per cent of ball possession as they recovered from a largely shaky start to boss the game despite the two goals conceded, and record 19 shots on the United goal, versus their opponents’ 11 shots.