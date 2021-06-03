Sergio Aguero’s father accuses Pep Guardiola of faking tears in emotional farewell interview

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Braidwood
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
&lt;p&gt;Pep Guardiola while talking about Sergio Aguero on the final day of the season&lt;/p&gt; (Getty Images)

Pep Guardiola while talking about Sergio Aguero on the final day of the season

(Getty Images)

Sergio Aguero’s father has accused Pep Guardiola of faking his emotional tribute to the former Manchester City striker.

Aguero joined Barcelona as a free agent this week after playing his last match for City in the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

The Argentine spent 10 years at the club and came off the bench on his final Premier League appearance to score twice against Everton.

City manager Guardiola broke down while paying to tearful tribute to Aguero following the match, which saw the forward lift the Premier League for the fifth time.

But Aguero’s father, Leonel Del Castillo, has questioned whether Guardiola’s emotions were genuine, accusing the Spaniard of wanting to be the “star”.

“I don’t believe him. No, I don’t. I believe he ever wanted him [Aguero],” Del Castillo told Radio La Red when asked about Guardiola’s emotions during his tribute.

Asked if Guardiola’s tears were instead for show, Del Castillo replied: “Of course. He wants to be the star of all the teams he is in instead of the players.

“It’s incredible. He [Guardiola] says he [Aguero] is irreplaceable, and he doesn’t have him in the squad.

“These are things of Guardiola, he is a great coach. But from one day to the next he changes the players and you never know if you are going to start or not.”

Del Castillo went on to claim that three Premier League teams, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham, were interested in signing Aguero before he agreed terms with Barcelona, where he will play will his childhood friend Lionel Messi.

“There were several clubs interested,” Del Castillo said. “Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea until the last moment were also interested. He is very happy now that everything is sorted.

“They [Messi and Aguero] have been friends since they were 15. They have always talked. I’m certain they will play together.”

Read More

Barcelona confirm signing of Sergio Aguero

Pep Guardiola in Europe: A decade of heartbreak since second success with Barca

Peter Shilton urges Phil Foden to seize Euro 2020 chance with England

Recommended Stories

  • Game Recap: Sixers 129, Wizards 112

    Led by Ben Simmons 19 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists, the No. 1 seed 76ers defeated the No. 8 seed Wizards, 129-112, in Game 5. Seth Curry (Playoff career-high 30 points) and Tobias Harris (28 points, nine rebounds, six assists) added 58 points for the 76ers in the victory, while Bradley Beal led all scorers with 32 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Wizards in the losing effort. The 76ers have now closed out this best-of-seven series, 4-1, and will advance to the Eastern Conference Semifinals to face the winner of the New York Knicks Atlanta Hawks series (Atlanta currently leads, 3-1).

  • Winners and losers: Who at Spurs could gain and who should worry if Antonio Conte arrives

    If an agreement can be reached between Tottenham Hotspur and Antonio Conte, it would trigger the return to the Premier League of one of the most successful and tactically astute coaches in world football. Conte left Inter Milan just three weeks after leading the Italian side to their first Serie A title in 11 years and has experience of lifting trophies in England, having won the Premier League and FA Cup during his spell at Chelsea. But what would his possible arrival in north London mean for T

  • Kick It Out asks England fans who booed players taking a knee to show support

    The boos were soon drowned out by cheers among the near-7,000 crowd at the Riverside.

  • Jon Scheyer named Duke's next head coach

    Duke associate head coach Jon Scheyer has been named the Blue Devils’ head coach in waiting, and will take over for Mike Krzyzewski following the 2021-22 season. Scheyer, who was elevated to associate head coach after the 2017-18 season, has been a member of Krzyzewski’s staff since 2013-14 when he broke in as a special assistant. The 33-year-old had his first audition as head coach of the Blue Devils on Jan. 6 against Boston College when Krzyzewski was forced to quarantine due to COVID-19 contact tracing rules.

  • Chelsea's striker hunt: Four options Thomas Tuchel could consider after Romelu Lukaku transfer blow

    Chelsea’s search for a new striker suffered an early blow on Wednesday night when Romelu Lukaku claimed he will stay at Inter Milan on Belgian television. It remains to be seen whether or not Lukaku is true to his word, but the fact he revealed he has already spoken to incoming Inter manager Simone Inzaghi would suggest that he has thought this through. Whether or not Inter’s financial situation means they would have to consider a bid for Lukaku, who would then potentially be forced to re-think

  • Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic, French Open 2021: live score and latest updates from second round

    Roger Federer resumes his French Open campaign against Marin Cilic this afternoon Jamie Murray hits out at Wimbledon crowd plans and French Open prize money reduction Judy Murray: I sympathise with Naomi Osaka - as my Andy found out, press conferences can be daunting Simon Briggs: Rafael Nadal's forehand: a triumph of spin, speed and saucepan-size biceps Roger Federer summoned opponent Marin Cilic to the net in a row over slow play with umpire Emmanuel Joseph in a rarely-seen display of aggravat

  • Romelu Lukaku wants to stay at Inter Milan in blow to Chelsea's transfer plans

    Chelsea have been dealt a blow to their hopes of re-signing Romelu Lukaku after the striker claimed he wants to stay at Inter Milan and revealed he has already spoken to incoming manager Simone Inzaghi. Antonio Conte’s departure from Inter had raised question marks over Lukaku’s future, with Chelsea expressing their interest in the Belgian ahead of last weekend’s Champions League final. Lukaku’s agent was in Porto to watch Chelsea win the Champions League, but the player has insisted he remains

  • Fox announces that the USFL is coming back in 2022 while offering very few specifics

    No teams or cities were announced for the rebirth of the failed 1980s football league.

  • After gritty win over Jorge Linares, is Devin Haney ready for the elite lightweights?

    Haney showed championship moxie in surviving Linares’ late charge, which made the bout appear closer on the cards than it was in actuality.

  • Chances of Naomi Osaka playing at Wimbledon dwindling as tennis scrambles to get a grip

    The chances of Naomi Osaka playing Wimbledon are receding after it emerged she could have her ranking frozen if her mental health struggles force her to take a prolonged break from tennis. There is growing expectation that the world No 2 will pull out of a second Grand Slam following her French Open withdrawal that sent shockwaves through sport and sparked an unprecedented debate over the demands on tennis players and other elite athletes. After threatening to throw her out of their tournaments

  • MLB roundup: Dodgers score 11 in first, rout Cardinals

    Cody Bellinger had a grand slam and six RBIs during an 11-run first inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 14-3 victory at home Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals. The Dodgers sent 14 batters to the plate in the inning and didn't make their first out until No. 9 hitter Walker Buehler struck out. Los Angeles had scored six times by then.

  • 'This whole thing is surreal': The ingenuity of Logan Paul is paying off

    Say what you will about him, Logan Paul is not a stupid young man.

  • Mavericks' Luka Doncic shines through injuries to take 3-2 lead on Clippers: 'One of the toughest players I’ve ever seen'

    Luka Doncic labored through lingering neck and shoulder pain to score 42 points and lead the Mavericks to a 3-2 series lead on the Clippers.

  • Danny Ainge may not be retired, reports link him to Jazz for next role

    Ainge reportedly is friends with new Jazz owner Ryan Smith.

  • Bruce Arians had Tom Brady take a look at receivers in the 2021 draft class

    Whether they mean to do it or not, the Bucs are trolling the Packers. While the Packers did indeed draft a receiver this year (for a change), the team’s inability to surround quarterback Aaron Rodgers with a deeper corps of pass catchers has become a sticking point for player and franchise. That disconnect has become [more]

  • Barty limps out of French Open as Nadal set for lonely 35th birthday

    World number one and former champion Ashleigh Barty limped out of Roland Garros on Thursday, throwing the battle for the women's title wide open as Rafael Nadal prepared to celebrate his 35th birthday inside an empty stadium.

  • Dwight Howard reminds us that scoring a bucket like this is not legal

    Dwight Howard nearly got away with the most ridiculous bucket of the playoffs Wednesday night, but luckily the refs waived it off.

  • Matt LaFleur: Hopefully we’ll see Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday

    The Packers haven’t seen Aaron Rodgers since the 2020 season ended. They would love to see him next week at their mandatory minicamp. Packers coach Matt LaFleur admitted Wednesday he doesn’t know Rodgers’ plans. “It’s important that we have all our guys and certainly we’d love him to be here and hopefully we’ll see him [more]

  • Nets’ Kyrie Irving: ‘We’re uniting the whole world with this championship run’

    Kyrie Irving leaned into villainy by stomping on the Celtics' logo following the Nets' Game 4 win in Boston.

  • Report: Chris Paul intends to decline $44,211,146 player option with Suns

    Suns point guard Chris Paul – with a $44,211,146 player option – could be the third-highest-paid player in the NBA next season.