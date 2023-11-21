Sergiño Dest's 'baby behavior' red card raises questions about his USMNT future

Matt Turner yells at Sergiño Dest after Dest's red card against Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images for USSF) (Carmen Mandato/USSF via Getty Images)

Sergiño Dest pouted his way to an "inexcusable" red card that infuriated teammates, concerned head coach Gregg Berhalter, and marred what should have been a simple U.S. men's national team win Monday in Trinidad.

With the USMNT leading 1-0, out of nowhere, Dest punted the ball into the stands, seemingly in response to an assistant referee's call. That alone earned him a foolish yellow card. But Dest didn't stop there. He talked aggressively at the head referee. As the ref, Walter López, brandished the first yellow, Dest blew him a sarcastic kiss, which drew a second yellow and, by extension, a red.

His teammates, tellingly, hardly protested the cards. They instead went after Dest for his childish behavior. Gio Reyna tried to calm him. Yunus Musah tried to restrain him. After the red, captain Tim Ream grabbed him and yelled at him. Goalkeeper Matt Turner screamed at Dest too, and physically pushed him off the field.

It's unclear if he interacted with head coach Gregg Berhalter as he stalked to the locker room. But questions immediately arose about how Berhalter might discipline him, especially as the game spiraled and Trinidad took a 2-1 lead.

Former USMNT players led the public discourse. “It’s crazy, it’s unacceptable,” DaMarcus Beasley said on TNT's halftime show. Former striker Herculez Gomez called it "absolutely disgraceful." Former U.S. women's national team star Julie Foudy called it "so selfish and unnecessary."

Beasley continued: “What he did just now to put his team under that kind of pressure going into the second half, going into a real game that matters. And now he misses the semifinal. I would love to know what made him that upset for him to kick a ball out of the stadium and then start yelling at his teammates as you’re going off the field.

"If this was Gregg Berhalter when he was a player and he was going to meet Sergiño Dest in the locker room, all hell would break loose,” Beasley later added. “Same thing with Clint Dempsey. Same thing with Carlos Bocanegra. The captains of the national team. They are not going to let this slide.

“I understand kicking the ball out of the stadium, you’re upset, but then you keep going and you blow kisses at the referee — for what? Because you didn’t get [a call]. That’s baby behavior. I don’t understand that and I’m still upset about that.”

And it wasn't entirely isolated behavior. It was Dest's second extracurricular red card in his last seven USMNT games. He also lost his head and helped ignite a melee in the 85th minute of a 3-0 win over Mexico back in June.

He became the first modern-era USMNT player to earn two red cards in a calendar year. The first one cost him a Nations League final. This one will cost him a Nations League semifinal — and perhaps more.

The U.S. held on to win the two-leg quarterfinal matchup 4-2 on aggregate, despite a 2-1 loss on the night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.