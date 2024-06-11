Sergi Roberto accelerates his move away from Barcelona

According to Marca, Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto is no longer waiting for the club to offer him a renewal and is now negotiating with other teams. The Spaniard has accelerated his move away from the club and it is now unlikely that he renews his current deal at Barca.

The 32-year-old has been left frustrated after being asked by the club to wait for their offer. Roberto has waited for several months for an agreement with the Catalan outfit, who have taken longer than initially expected.

Barca are now asking the versatile player to wait until August, however due to his contractual situation the player doesn’t deem this acceptable. Previous reports suggested that Roberto’s contract extension was imminent, however in recent days the situation has drastically changed.

The defender was more than happy to continue on a limited salary, however he is unwilling to wait until August as it would leave him little time to find a new club if Barca are unable to register him. Consequently, the Culé youth product is listening to other proposals, which have come from several clubs in a variety of leagues.

Roberto, who joined the first-team setup at the La Liga giants in 2006, played in 24 matches last season. During this period he scored three goals and notched three assists.

Rajan Sangha | GSFN