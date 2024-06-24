Sergei Pavlovich reflects on ’emotional and tough’ UFC on ABC 6 loss

Sergei Pavlovich opened up on his second consecutive loss at UFC on ABC 6.

Pavlovich (18-2 MMA, 6-2 UFC) lost a unanimous decision to Alexander Volkov (37-10 MMA, 11-4 UFC) in Saturday’s co-main event at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Volkov tried to pay his respects after the fight, but a visibly upset Pavlovich shoved him away. The former interim heavyweight title challenger took to social media to reflect on the disappointing outcome.

“It wasn’t my day, nothing went according to plan. I was ready for anything, but I was too focused on getting a knockout and took too many unnecessary hits. The result was a loss by points. This was very emotional and tough for me, especially knowing that I didn’t meet your expectations. Thank you all for your support! I promise to come back stronger and wiser..”

Tensions flared during the weigh-ins faceoff when Volkov confronted fellow Russian Pavlovich for allegedly accepting to fight him first. Pavlovich was under the impression that it was the other way around.

Pavlovich has lost back-to-back bouts for the first time in his career – to Tom Aspinall by knockout for the interim title at UFC 295 and now Volkov.

