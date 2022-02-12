Serge Ibaka waives trade bonus

Yossi Gozlan: Source: Serge Ibaka completely waived his trade bonus. Milwaukee Bucks with a $52.5M luxury tax payment with 12 players. They have two weeks as of yesterday to get to the 14 player minimum requirement. Cycling 10-day contracts could help mitigate increasing their tax bill.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Back in Milwaukee. And a lot of stuff happened yesterday.

First, the Bucks traded Donte DiVincenzo, Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye for Serge Ibaka, two 2nd round picks and cash.

What exactly are they getting in Ibaka? A closer look at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3122879/2022/0… – 4:53 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Since I haven’t seen this anywhere (except for the folks who were listening to our Spaces just now) … Clippers sent Bucks $3.285M in yesterday’s four-team Ibaka trade. Cap geeks, adjust your notes accordingly. – 3:22 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Was the Internet down where you were yesterday? Well, there were trades. Including one involving the Clippers: Serge Ibaka to Milwaukee: ocregister.com/2022/02/10/cli… – 11:41 AM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Interesting aside in Zach Lowe’s column today about the Bucks discussing a late-season NBA return with Marc Gasol. (With the Serge Ibaka trade a likely sign that won’t happen.) – 11:02 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks traded for Ibaka because Brook Lopez has not returned to the floor, but he’s getting close.

For the first time since his back surgery, Lopez spoke with reporters. He talked about his surgery, what led to the decision, and more.

At @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3124235/2022/0… – 10:04 AM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks traded for Serge Ibaka yesterday.

They needed a big, so the addition made sense, but what exactly does he bring to the table? How much does he have left in the tank? How does he fit in Milwaukee?

Broke it all down at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3122879/2022/0… – 10:01 AM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Post trade deadline @lockedonbucks w/@Frank Madden 🦌

-Bucks defense has issues with Suns

-Serge Ibaka heads to Milwaukee

-DiVincenzo leaves hole in rotation

-Pat breaks hand

-Roster spots open for buyout market additions

🎙️ https://t.co/fq5or6OoXX pic.twitter.com/8JIm5qumRk – 8:20 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Serge Ibaka posts looking ahead to his next assignment with the Milwaukee Bucks. pic.twitter.com/Ym43aB6SJ5 – 12:29 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Batum on Serge Ibaka: “I love Serge, he was my French speaker — my French-speaking teammates … but I’m happy for him. As long as he’s happy … he’s gonna end up in a great situation. Wish him the best.” – 11:26 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers thank Serge Ibaka in officially announcing trade. pic.twitter.com/mEjfqtFNJe – 8:09 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

🆕 @TheAthletic

The Clippers traded Serge Ibaka to Milwaukee, and while they ended up with the contracts of Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye, there’s an expectation that the team will be active in the buyout market for further potential upgrades.

theathletic.com/3123535/2022/0… – 7:40 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

As they have often done with GM Jon Horst, the Bucks swung a midseason trade.

– What are the Bucks getting in Serge Ibaka?

– How does Ibaka fit with the Bucks?

– What happens when Brook Lopez returns?

A deep dive on the deal, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3122879/2022/0… – 7:02 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Clippers are done with trades. They got Norman Powell, Robert Covington, Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeyele, trade exception, reduced luxury tax and sent out Serge Ibaka, Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, Keon Johnson and a 2025 second-round pick. Onto the buyout market. – 3:09 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Serge Ibaka is heading to Milwaukee to try to help the Bucks win another title. Clippers add Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye, save luxury tax money and add a trade exception while allowing Ty Lue to play some small ball center now espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:13 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

At guard: Chris Paul and Kyrie Irving. At forward: Kevin Durant and let’s say Serge Ibaka. At center: Joel Embiid. Sixth man: Russell Westbrook.

You could make a pretty good team out of James Harden teammates. – 1:51 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers trade Serge Ibaka in four-team deal to acquire Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeyele and create TPE while streamlining center rotation. Roster has a ton of wings, a dearth of primary ballhandlers: latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 1:15 PM

Frank Madden @fmaddenNBA

I did not expect Bucks to use their main trade chip on a center, but getting two 2nds back and opening up 2 more spots tees up another move. Ibaka’s a solid hedge against Brook’s return but value is reduced if Brook is healthy (read: they only played 3 bigs during playoffs). – 1:12 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Here’s a stab at post-Ibaka trade Clippers depth chart with less than two hours left until the deadline pic.twitter.com/7YEwd4ghOm – 1:08 PM

Andrew Perna @Andrew_Perna

Acquiring Ibaka has to mean the Bucks are pessimistic about Lopez coming back soon. – 12:58 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers trade Serge Ibaka to Milwaukee in 4-team deal ocregister.com/2022/02/10/cli… – 12:46 PM

Ted Davis @nbated

Busy Day on Heller & Davis with BS 12-3 @TheGameMKE 97.3 @WNFL Green Bay 101.9 NBA Trade Deadline the Bucks get Ibaka. and NFL MVP tonight. @dneedles12 till 2 @HellerSports for the Final Hour. @Palermo_Villa @IRONJOC https://t.co/vwJDH8Zzrr pic.twitter.com/AuPEjbSzy7 – 12:44 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

New link: Bagley, DiVincenzo, Ibaka, Dragic, Thad and more! Going live on YouTube right now: youtu.be/Svg7z25zpBA – 12:43 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

NBA trade deadline updates: Plenty of Heat-related updates here, including . . .sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

– Dragic likely to soon be able to sign with team of his choice.

– Ibaka, Young likely not longer buyout candidates.

– KZ Okpala may soon be looking for new home. – 12:40 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia

Ibaka has been playing much better since around Christmas. He’s good front court depth for the playoffs but pump the brakes if you’re expecting a PJ Tucker type role/impact. He’s likely a 10-15 minute guy. pic.twitter.com/bRml83yWz7 – 12:30 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Something to keep in mind for Clippers

Ibaka trade would create $9.7 million TPE

Team also still has $8.2 million TPE (Rondo) that expires in July – 12:29 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

For those wondering, every Clipper but the traded Serge Ibaka attended shootaround this morning in Dallas. – 12:20 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

My hunch was the Clippers were more likely to use Ibaka to upgrade the team than attach an asset to dump him. They landed in the middle… saved $ trading him but didn’t give up anything extra to do it. Clips may do more stuff before the deadline. – 12:18 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue can’t yet discuss the trade sending Ibaka to Milwaukee because it isn’t official. But he did say he’s looking forward to playing smaller lineups more often. He said he’s looking forward to getting through the deadline, calling it always a tough day. – 12:13 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

If Ibaka is healthy, this is a good trade for the Bucks, considering they quite obviously have decided not to pay a second contract to DiVincenzo who they see as redundant with Allen and Connaughton. With that said, I’m a big fan of DiVincenzo. SAC did well here – 12:04 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

As mentioned last week (on.nba.com/3orscxU), Clippers adding talent while retaining flexibility. Clippers unload Ibaka’s $9.7 million salary, while sending him to a title contending team w/ Bucks. They open up min at center spot and acquire 2 players they like (Hood, Ojele). – 12:03 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

It’s true that the Bucks weren’t getting much from the Ojeleye/Hood/Donte trio, but given Ibaka’s year to date, they might not get much from him either.

The two opened-up roster spots intrigue, though. – 12:03 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Ibaka was a great get for a championship team … keep an eye on the Heat. Did some quiet maneuvering yesterday. – 11:56 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I like the idea of Serge Ibaka for Milwaukee, I’d just been thinking of him more as a buyout target after getting dumped into OKC’s cap space. I probably would have preferred to use the Donte DiVincenzo chip on something else, but Ibaka definitely helps. – 11:55 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources:

Full trade participants:

Kings: Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles and Josh Jackson.

Bucks: Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, cash.

Clippers: Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele.

Pistons: Marvin Bagley Jr. – 11:54 AM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

I’m not sure Ibaka has enough left in the tank to justify what the Bucks gave up in that trade. – 11:54 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Serge Ibaka moving to the Milwaukee Bucks in a four-team trade

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 11:52 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Clippers are receiving Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye in the deal sending Serge Ibaka to Milwaukee, per source. – 11:52 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Serge Ibaka to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:44 AM

More on this storyline

The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired center Serge Ibaka from the Los Angeles Clippers in a four-team trade that also includes the Detroit Pistons and Sacramento Kings. To complete the deal, the Bucks have traded guard Donte DiVincenzo to the Kings and forwards Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye to the Clippers. Milwaukee has also acquired a second-round draft pick from Sacramento and Detroit along with cash considerations from Los Angeles. -via NBA.com / February 10, 2022

Andrew Greif: There it is: The Clippers’ trade today is now official. In addition to Hood and Ojeleye, the Clippers are receiving *drum roll* the draft rights to Vanja Marinkovic. The Clippers sent Sacramento draft rights to David Michineau and to Milwaukee, along with Serge Ibaka, cash. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 10, 2022

Andrew Greif: The Clippers are not receiving any second-round picks as part of the four-team deal this morning, a source told @latimessports. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 10, 2022