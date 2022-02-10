Serge Ibaka to Milwaukee in four-team trade

Shams Charania: The Los Angeles Clippers are trading Serge Ibaka to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Serge Ibaka moving to the Milwaukee Bucks in a four-team trade

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 11:52 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Clippers are receiving Rodney Hood and Semi Ojeleye in the deal sending Serge Ibaka to Milwaukee, per source. – 11:52 AM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Serge Ibaka and Brandon Boston Jr. did not play in first half.

All ten Grizzlies that played made a bucket in first half… only Clipper that didn’t make a FG was Zubac (no attempts, three fouls) – 9:21 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Brandon Boston Jr. and Serge Ibaka were both DNPs in the first half vs. Grizzlies. The Clippers did run a three-center rotation … but they went small after Hartenstein-Zubac. – 9:15 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Norman Powell met De’Anthony Melton at the top twice.

Serge Ibaka approves – 8:56 PM

Andrew Greif: The Clippers pride themselves on operating in silence — one league source once said it has been described within their building as “ninjas in the night” — so speculation can often lead to dead ends. Yet there is an expectation around the league that their three-center rotation, which has not truly worked all that well for anyone involved, will be resolved with a center expected to be gone. Serge Ibaka’s the most likely candidate because of his expiring salary, but there are scenarios, team president Lawrence Frank has said, where he returns. Some around the league take that to mean that there are scenarios where potentially Ivica Zubac could be packaged and sent elsewhere as part of a bigger move. -via Los Angeles Times / February 8, 2022

Andrew Greif: Re; Serge Ibaka, on an expiring deal, Lawrence Frank said there are scenarios where he very well stays with the team post deadline, and adds the team will always look for ways to keep upgrading their roster. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 5, 2022

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported this week that the Clippers, who’ve stayed afloat in the West despite long-term injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, are searching for point guard help. League sources indicate the Clips are willing to move a combination of veterans on expiring or potentially expiring contracts for an upgrade at the point; that group includes players like Serge Ibaka, Ivica Zubac (team option for 2022-23) and Nicolas Batum (player option for 2022-23) — a player in whom Washington’s had interest in the past. -via The Athletic / February 2, 2022