Serge Ibaka, Ivica Zubac and Nicolas Batum available?

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor reported this week that the Clippers, who’ve stayed afloat in the West despite long-term injuries to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, are searching for point guard help. League sources indicate the Clips are willing to move a combination of veterans on expiring or potentially expiring contracts for an upgrade at the point; that group includes players like Serge Ibaka, Ivica Zubac (team option for 2022-23) and Nicolas Batum (player option for 2022-23) — a player in whom Washington’s had interest in the past.

The Clippers moving Serge Ibaka appears to be the most likely trade deadline maneuver for Los Angeles. Shedding Ibaka’s $9.7 million salary alone would save the Clippers over $40 million in tax penalties. As noted by ESPN.com’s Bobby Marks, the Clippers still have $3.3 million available to send out in a trade this season, and only $3.1 million of Ibaka’s salary would remain on his contract this year before he becomes a free agent. Oklahoma City is a trade partner to monitor, league sources said. -via Bleacher Report / January 12, 2022