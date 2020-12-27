Serge Ibaka with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks
Serge Ibaka (LA Clippers) with a 2-pointer vs the Dallas Mavericks, 12/27/2020
Late in Saturday’s game, the Raiders had the ball at the 1-yard line and the Dolphins were poised to let them score a touchdown, but Raiders coach Jon Gruden directed Derek Carr to take a knee to run the maximum time off the clock before kicking a field goal and taking a 25-23 lead. That [more]
Patrick Mahomes has stunned fans time and time again with his no-look throws, but even he had to credit Ryan Fitzpatrick after his game-winner.
Cleveland is still "win-and-get-in" entering Week 17 but it's more complicated
The Dallas Mavericks led the Clippers by 50 at halftime, breaking the record for largest halftime lead in league history.
No, the score isn't a typo.
Baker Mayfield coughed up the ball - and the Cleveland Browns' chances to wrap up a playoff spot. After a 23-16 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday, the Browns will need to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers at home next Sunday if they're going to end the NFL's longest playoff drought. ''I failed this team,'' said Mayfield, who answered one question during his postgame Zoom call and left.
Antonio Brown posted a photo with his quarterback Tom Brady after the Buccaneers clinched a playoff berth on Saturday.
The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games: AFC 1. Chiefs (14-1) Clinched home-field advantage. 2. Steelers (12-3) Clinched AFC North. 3. Bills (11-3) Clinched the AFC East, owns head-to-head tiebreaker over Steelers. 4. Titans (10-4) Owns the division record tiebreaker over Indianapolis. 5. Dolphins (10-5) [more]
Urban Meyer has been a wildly successful head coach. Some think he could be a successful NFL coach. Some NFL teams have inquired about whether he’s interested in interviewing for an NFL head-coaching job. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that at least two teams have reached out to Meyer about potentially interviewing for head-coaching jobs. [more]
Believe it or not, former Red Sox pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka is still going strong at age 40.
Retired New York Giants legend Eli Manning drove his Super Bowl XLVI MVP Corvette to Denver and turned it over for the All In Challenge.
Trevor Matich ripped Dwayne Haskins for his decision to party and violate COVID-19 protocols.
Tyreek Hill swore he'd never have to make the play DK Metcalf made on Budda Baker this season. Then, reality intervened.
The Chiefs are the NFL's best team. It doesn't mean they are unbeatable.
Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks) with a buzzer beater vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 12/25/2020
Fitzpatrick is the hero, but the Raiders' gaffes played a huge role.
Multiple members of the Philadelphia 76ers react to what Doc Rivers accomplished against the New York Knicks.
Russell posted a tribute his fallen friend n Christmas Day.
Bill Belichick is done answering questions about who will start at quarterback, so Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels addressed the subject on Saturday.
It looks like there will be no Snacks in Seattle come the new year. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that defensive tackle Damon Harrison has asked the Seahawks to release him. Harrison made the request after learning that he will be on the inactive list for Sunday’s game against the Rams. Per the report, [more]