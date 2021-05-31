Serge Aurier transfer: Tottenham defender tells club he wants to leave after reaching ‘end of a cycle’

Serge Aurier said Tottenham have agreed to let him leave the club this summer (Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier has told the club he wants to leave this summer after admitting he has “reached the end of a cycle” in north London.

The right-back has spent the past four seasons at Spurs after arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and his contract is set to expire next summer.

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a return to his former club and revealed he would be interested in the move, if he is allowed to leave Spurs.

“I’ve reached the end of a cycle and it’s time to look elsewhere,” Aurier told L’Equipe. “The two parties, Tottenham’s board and my agents, have agreed upon the conditions. We’ll see after that.

“I’ve never hidden my desire to return to PSG one day. It’s the club of my heart, the one that I support and I feel free to speak about it.

“But I don’t want people to think that I’m stuck on them and I’m not closing the door on anyone.

“But if the club were to make an offer this summer, it’s sure that PSG would be my first choice.”

The defender also said that he would not be signing a new deal at Spurs, adding: “Everyone is aware that if I wanted to extend my deal at Tottenham, I would’ve done so already. I’m not going to do it in six months.”

Aurier made 33 appearances for Tottenham last season as the club finished seventh in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has also been linked with a move to AC Milan this summer.

