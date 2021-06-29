Serena Williams out of Wimbledon with leg injury

Serena Williams withdrew from Wimbledon during her first-round match with a leg injury.

Williams had just been broken by Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus to get back on serve in the first set at 3-2. She limped toward her chair, was looked at by a trainer and left the court during an injury timeout.

Williams, playing the whole match with her right thigh fully taped, returned and played one full game before retiring. Sasnovich won it. Williams was in tears to start the next game on serve, dropped to the court on the third point and retired.

Williams, 39, is a seven-time Wimbledon champion who reached the final in her last four appearances at the All England Club.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, exited in the first round for the second time in 79 career majors (2012 French Open).

