Serena Williams through to Australian Open 2019 quarter-final after edging epic Simona Halep battle

Serena Williams battled her way to a 12th Australian Open quarter-final - AFP

Serena Williams stayed on course for a 24th grand slam singles title at the Australian Open with victory over world number one Simona Halep in a tremendous battle on Rod Laver Arena.

Halep was in the unusual position of going into the match as the number one seed but also the underdog against a player she had beaten just once in nine previous encounters.

The Romanian, who saw off Venus Williams in the previous round, dug in superbly after losing a one-sided opening set to force a decider, and might well have come out on top had she broken for 4-2.

But Williams saved three break points, broke Halep in the following game and served out a 6-1 4-6 6-4 victory to set up a last-eight meeting with Karolina Pliskova.

Speaking on court, Williams said: "It was a really intense match, some incredible points. I love playing tennis, I love this court and it's really cool to be back out here playing.

Halep, the number one seed, brought the best out of Williams Credit: Getty Images

"I really needed to elevate my game and there's a reason why. She's a great player. I had to just play a little bit like I knew I could and I did, and I think hopefully that was the difference. I'm such a fighter, I never give up. There's definitely something that's innate."

For all her impressive achievements since returning from maternity leave, Williams had only beaten one top-10 player and had looked nervous particularly in her two grand slam finals against Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka.

After mistakenly coming out onto court ahead of Halep when the players were announced and having to retreat into the tunnel, much to the amusement of her opponent, Williams looked like maybe she would again struggle to play freely as she dropped her opening service game to love.

But the 37-year-old has looked fitter and more assured throughout this tournament and that initial impression was swiftly dispelled as she raced through the rest of the set without losing a game.

Williams will play Karolína Plíšková in the quarter-finals Credit: Getty Images

Halep did not hold serve until the opening game of the second set and was then broken again as the match threatened to run away with her.

But the Romanian got a foothold just in time, breaking Williams for 2-2 and from there the match changed, with Halep managing to compete with her opponent's power.

Handling Williams' serve, unquestionably the best in the history of the women's game, was another matter, but, when Halep did get her chance at 5-4, she grabbed it.

Halep spoke on the eve of the match about not being intimidated by Williams any more, and it certainly appeared that way as she confidently held serve in the early stages of the decider.

Williams was the player struggling to hold on in the rallies and Halep forced three break points at 3-2 only for her opponent to save them all.

That proved the turning point, with Williams seizing on Halep's serve to break in the next game and producing some of her best tennis of the match to serve it out.

10:10AM

Serena speaks

Really intense match, some amazing points. I love playing tennis, love this court, it's really cool to be back out playing on this court. I really need to elevate my game. She's he No. 1 player in the world and there's a reason why. She elevates her game, she's just a great player. So in order for me to stay out there I just needed to stay out there, and I think I could and that was the difference. I'm such a fighter, I just never give up. It's definitely something that's innate. I fight for every point. It's a miracle I'm here. I do something I get to enjoy. This is my job. My job is to come out here and play for you guys, and it;s a super pleasure.

10:06AM

Game, set and match! Williams defeats Halep 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

Brilliant hitting from both players sees Williams, on the stretch, come out on top in a close to 20 shot rally for 15-15. Halep then can't control a return to make it 30-15, and a brilliant Williams backhand sets up two match points at 40-15. She only needs one! Halep sends a forehand long, and Williams has come through in a titanic struggle! What a match.

Williams will play Karolina Pliskova in Wednesday's quarter-final.

Credit: REUTERS

10:01AM

Williams* 6-1, 4-6, 5-4 Halep (*next server)

Loose couple of returns from Williams help Halep to a love hold. Serena will serve for the match.

9:59AM

Williams 6-1, 4-6, 5-3 Halep* (*next server)

Serena is motoring towards the finish line. She ups the power this game, and places a serve perfectly out wide on the deuce court to hold to 15. Halep will serve to stay in the match.

9:55AM

Williams* 6-1, 4-6, 4-3 Halep (*next server) - Williams breaks

The shotmaking from Halep is so good that even Williams applauds a rolled crosscourt forehand that completely wrong-foots her for 30-15. The tension than ratchets up a few notches, as Williams rolls away a forehand pick-up for deuce and then sets up a break point with a thunderous backhand. Can she take it? Yes, she can! Halep nets a forehand and Williams has the break! She's two service holds away from a place in the quarter-finals.

9:51AM

Williams 6-1, 4-6, 3-3 Halep* (*next server) - Williams saves three break points and holds

Halep is starting to completely boss proceedings from the baseline, with Williams looking like she's moving in quicksand as a forehand winner drifts by her for 0-30. Williams twice then screams "come on!" after edging each of the next two points for 30-30. Halep though is on fire from the back of the court, forcing a break point with a superb forehand down the line. Serena bullets down a service winner in response to save it. Boy is she having to serve big at the moment. Otherwise she's invariably losing the points - like the next one, which sees Halep devour a forehand winner up the line to set up another break point. Halep has a chance this time but is wayward with a forehand. She looks up at her box, imploring them to make more noise. At the moment, all the volume is coming from down the other end where Williams is screaming after every point she wins. A game point comes and goes, and then, my word, Halep smacks away a backhand return winner to set up a third break point. That is going to enrage Serena! And she responds in kind with an unreturnable service winner. Williams then looks close to tears as Halep saves a game point with a dead net cord - her third, unbelievably, of the match. Serena responds in true GOAT style - an ace and then a stunning backhand up the line to dig out what could be a match-deciding hold.

We said before the match that this could have been a final, and it's more than living up to its billing. What a contest it has become.

9:39AM

Williams* 6-1, 4-6, 2-3 Halep (*next server)

Hustling Williams into errors from the baseline, Halep again holds to love. An arcing crosscourt forehand winner from Halep serves as a reminder of how lethal she can be if Serena drops the ball short.

Credit: AFP

9:36AM

Williams 6-1, 4-6, 2-2 Halep* (*next server)

Statement serving from Serena. Back-to-back aces see Williams respond to Halep's love hold with one of her own.

9:33AM

Williams* 6-1, 4-6, 1-2 Halep (*next server)

Absolutely sublime defensive skills from Halep. On each of the first three points Williams looks in control, but in all three Halep forces her into an error. Williams then miscues a return to gift Halep a love hold. Some climax shaping up here.

9:30AM

Williams 6-1, 4-6, 1-1 Halep* (*next server)

This is the match we were hoping to see. Both competitors are showing why they are arguably the No. 1 and 2 players in the world. The first four points of the game are halved for 30-30, with Halep again sensing the chance to break. Williams though is digging deep, letting out a bloodcurdling roar of "come on!" after nailing a backhand winner crosscourt. Will Halep be intimidated? A double fault has us back at deuce, but Halep misses consecutive returns and Williams holds.

9:25AM

Williams* 6-1, 4-6, 0-1 Halep (*next server) - Halep saves a break point and holds

That was brilliant from Halep to fight back from a break down and pinch the second set. Twelve winners and just two unforced errors underline how watertight her game was.

She's also serving so much better than in the first set. It's almost unrecognisable. But wait just a moment, from 40-15 up, Williams cranks up the pressure with a couple of jamming returns for deuce. She then bullets a forehand up the line to earn a break point. Halep saves it though with some typically brilliant defence. Williams is getting louder and louder during the points, and looks increasingly frustrated. A game point then comes and goes for Halep after Williams dismissively crunches a 91mph return winner. These feel like crucial moments at the start of the set. And it's Halep who comes out on top, eking out the hold when Williams is forced to pull a backhand wide.

Credit: AFP

9:16AM

Williams 6-1, 4-6 Halep* (*next server) - Second set Halep

Two excellent returns take Halep to 0-30 and two points from the set. The crowd are willing Halep on, desperate for a third set. Williams nails a smash for 15-30, before a service winner down the T makes it 30-30. But Halep is still fighting, nailing a backhand winner up the line to take her to set point at 30-40! Can she take it? Yes she can! Williams sprays a backhand long, the Romanian flags are fluttering, and we're heading for a decider!

9:12AM

Williams* 6-1, 4-5 Halep (*next server)

So much better from Halep, who's starting to win some of these longer rallies - as we would have expected her to do before the match started. A brilliant backhand winner seals a hold to 15, and Serena will serve to stay in the second set.

9:09AM

Williams 6-1, 4-4 Halep* (*next server)

There was no way Williams could have kept up her ludicrous level from the first set, but she's still more than holding her own. Halep fights back from 40-0 to 40-30, but Williams kills the momentum stone dead with an ace out wide to complete the hold.

9:04AM

Williams* 6-1, 3-4 Halep (*next server)

Williams let's out a deafening cry of "aye, aye, aye" after she is completely killed by a dead net cord for the second time this match. Halep eventually holds to 15 - sealed with an ace down the T - and belatedly we have a real contest on our hands.

9:02AM

Williams 6-1, 3-3 Halep* (*next server)

Williams shuts down the creeping sense that the tide is turning at 0-15 by firing down four brutal serves to hold to 15. An ace down the T to wrap up the game feels like a statement to her opponent that she's not going anywhere.

8:58AM

Williams* 6-1, 2-3 Halep (*next server)

Have we just seen a momentum shift? Halep produces her best serving game of the match by a distance and holds to love. Suddenly Halep's whole demeanour has changed.

Credit: Getty Images

8:57AM

Williams 6-1, 2-2 Halep* (*next server) - Halep breaks back

Halep plays one of her best rallies of the match to force a break point at 30-40 - eventually winning it with a swerving forehand winner - but Serena saves it with a booming service winner down the T. Williams then wastes a game point chance, and a missed forehand presents Halep with a second break point. This time she takes it! Williams nets a backhand, the crowd roars in celebration - they just want a match here - and is this game on?

8:50AM

Williams* 6-1, 2-1 Halep (*next server) - Williams breaks

Interesting stat that Serena has only won one match against a top-10 since coming back from maternity leave last year (1-3). That record is surely about to get better here because Serena is dishing out an absolute shellacking. She breaks again - easily to 15, secured with a forehand winner return. Earlier on in the point Serena had the crowd gasping with a vicious backhand winner. She's absolutely purring out there.

Credit: REUTERS

8:47AM

Williams 6-1, 1-1 Halep* (*next server)

A wonderfully measured backhand winner up the line takes Williams to a love hold. She's won 12 straight points on serve.

8:44AM

Williams* 6-1, 0-1 Halep (*next server)

This is just so, so good from Williams, who's treating us to her full repertoire. A stop volley and a lob take her to 15-30, but credit Halep for fighting back to win the next three points and dig out a precious hold. That's Halep's first hold of the match and an end to Williams' run of six straight games.

8:39AM

Williams 6-1 Halep* (*next server) - First set Williams

An ace seals a love hold, and after 20 minutes (20 minutes!), Serena takes the first set. That was an absolute evisceration.

8:38AM

Williams* 5-1 Halep (*next server) - Williams breaks

Williams' backhand is absolutely on point so far. Back-to-back winners off that wing take Serena to 0-30, and she's up to 0-40 when Halep is hustled into missing a forehand. Halep saves the first two break points, but Williams nails the third with a crunching forehand winner return. Halep is yet to hold serve.

Williams will serve for the first set.

8:34AM

Williams 4-1 Halep* (*next server)

Halep again makes inroads on her opponent's serve to move 0-30 up, but Serena slams the door shut. Some brutal serving and a beautifully angled backhand winner see Williams reel off the next four points and hold.

Williams has won four games in a row.

Credit: AFP

8:31AM

Williams* 3-1 Halep (*next server) - Williams breaks

Halep looks petrified of Williams pulverising her serve. She hasn't won a point on her second serve yet, and Williams breaks again - this time to 15, as Halep pushes a few forehands long. Worrying times for Halep, who's getting bullied off the ground.

8:26AM

Williams 2-1 Halep* (*next server)

Monster hitting from Williams takes her to 40-0, and though Halep fights back to 40-30, a service winner wraps up the hold. Serena looks to have found some rhythm after that wobbly first game.

8:24AM

Williams* 1-1 Halep (*next server) - Williams breaks back

Typically ferocious response from Serena. She races to 0-40 with two service winners and a Halep double fault, and takes the third break point thanks to a simple backhand drive volley. Strange start to the match.

8:20AM

Williams 0-1 Halep* (*next server) - Halep break

Wow. Who saw that coming? Williams is bullied into a couple of misses, Halep then thwacks away a winner, before a double fault makes it a break to love. What a start for Halep.

8:18AM

Ready? Play

Halep won the toss and elected to receive. So Serena will serve first to get us under way.

8:11AM

Players are out

A bit of a mix-up as Serena made to enter the court only to be told it was Halep to go out first. A warm reception for both players as they do enter, and we will be under way shortly.

8:05AM

Early treat

A match-up that could be a final instead takes place this morning (UK time) in the fourth-round stage. In theory, the match should present a fascinating contrast of styles. The aggressive big-serving Serena Williams against the counter-punching athleticism of Simona Halep.

In practice, their matches have tended to follow a similar pattern: Williams has come, she's seen, she's handed out a beatdown. In their nine matches, Halep has won just once, and none of the last six. At least their last meeting was competitive - a three-sets win for Williams in the 2016 US Open quarter-final.

Halep is also battling history and attempting to become just the eighth player to have beaten both Williams sisters at the same tournament. She was certainly in commanding form against Venus on Saturday, but today will present a huge step up in quality.

Despite being the world No. 1, Halep said she has "nothing to lose" on Rod Laver Arena today. "In my opinion, to be number one in the world and to be the best player in the world, it's a little bit different," she said. "In this moment, I'm number one in the world, so I will take that.

"But, for sure, she's the best player in the world because she won so many grand slams. She's been a lot at number one. I cannot compare my results to her.

Credit: Getty Images

"Definitely it's the toughest draw I've ever had. Every time I face the sisters is a big challenge for me. I just want to try to play my best tennis because I have nothing to lose against them.

"It's going to be just a huge match for me. I will not put pressure on myself. There's a good chance for me to play my best tennis and to feel good on court."

For Williams meanwhile there's a chance to avenge her sister's defeat, and she admitted she can't wait to have a crack against the world No. 1.

The players are just entering the court so after a warm-up we'll be getting under way.