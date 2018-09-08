Serena Williams vs Naomi Osaka, US Open 2018 final: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka will do battle for the US Open women's title - barcroft images

What is it?

This is the US Open women's final between 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, who has never previously been beyond the fourth round of a slam.

When is it?

Saturday, September 8, 2018. It will begin at 4pm local time, which is 9pm BST.

Where is it?

New York, America. Specifically the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Like this entire US Open, the women's final will not be on a conventional TV channel as the exclusive rights were bought by Amazon Prime. You will have to subscribe to their service to watch the match or you can follow right here when this page turns into our live blog.

Osaka's upward curve is showing no sign of stopping Credit: USA Today Sports

Who are Williams and Osaka?

If you need telling about Williams then this match probably isn't for you. She's a very good tennis player. Best of all time? Possibly.

Osaka, on the other hand, will be unknown to many. The Japanese-American is a young woman going places and this is her first grand slam final - the first of many, according to those in the know. For all your information about Osaka, spend a little time reading this piece by Charlie Eccleshare: Knock-knock jokes, Pokemon and 'the worst acceptance speech of all time' - the weird and wonderful world of US Open finalist Naomi Osaka. Here is a snippet:

Osaka is in lots of ways a little different. In fact in a world of cliches and platitudes, she is to tennis as Donald Trump is to diplomacy. Unfiltered, unabashed and unique, Osaka speaks with a child-like wonder where the word "like" is never more than a couple of sentences away. Apologies if this is a very dated reference, but the cadence and rhythm of Osaka's voice makes her sound like Alyson Hannigan's character Michelle in the American Pie films. As an illustration of Osaka's quirkiness, take this response to a press conference question two years ago about her career ambitions. “To be the very best, like no one ever was,” Osaka said, before smiling expectantly.

Story Continues

After realising that no-one was on her wavelength, she added: "That’s a Pokémon quote, I’m sorry. That’s the Pokémon theme song. But, yeah, to be the very best, and go as far as I can go."

How did they reach the final?

Serena Williams:

Round one - beat Magda Linette 6-4 6-0

Round two - beat Carina Witthoft 6-2 6-2

Round three - beat Venus Williams 6-1 6-2

Round four - beat Kaia Kanepi 6-0 4-6 6-3

Quarter-final - beat Karolina Pliskova 6-4 6-3

Semi-final - beat Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 6-0











Serena beat her sister Venus in the third round Credit: getty images

Naomi Osaka:

Round one - beat Laura Siegemund 6-3 6-2

Round two - beat Julia Glushko 6-2 6-0

Round three - beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-0 6-0

Round four - beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6 6-2 4-6

Quarter-final - beat Lesia Tsurenko 6-1 6-1

Semi-final - beat Madison Keys 6-2 6-4











Have they ever met before?

Yes. Once, at the Miami Masters earlier this year. Osaka won that match 6-3 6-2.

What are the odds?

Serena Williams win - 2/5

Naomi Osaka win - 2/1

What is our prediction?

Williams to do the business. But it won't be easy. A three-set win for the six-time US Open champion.