Serena Williams vs Maria Sharapova, French Open 2018: What time is it, what TV channel is it on, and what's our prediction?

Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova go head to head on Monday - getty images

What is it?

It's the French Open fourth-round match between 23-time singles grand slam champion Serena Williams and five-time major winner Maria Sharapova.

When is it?

Tomorrow - i.e Monday June 4.

What time does it start?

The match is scheduled to be third on Court Philippe Chatrier and so - weather permitting - is expected to start at around 3pm BST.

What TV channel is it on?

British Eurosport and ITV4 will both be showing the match.

Rebooted Rafael Nadal remains master of clay

What are they saying?

There's plenty of needle between these two, and in the lead up to the match, Williams enjoyed critiquing Sharapova's autobiography Unstoppable.

“I think the book was 100 per cent hearsay,” said Williams. “At least all the stuff I read and the quotes that I read, which was a little bit disappointing.”

Williams responded to a suggestion that she had cried after losing the 2004 Wimbledon final to Sharapova by saying: “I have cried in the locker room many times after a loss.

“It's a Wimbledon final. So I think it would be more shocking if I wasn't in tears. I think what happens there should definitely maybe stay there and not necessarily talk about it in a not-so-positive way in a book.”

“The book was a lot about me,” Williams continued. “I was surprised about that, to be honest. You know, I was, like, ‘Oh, okay. I didn't expect to be reading a book about me, that wasn't necessarily true’. So I was, like, ‘This is really interesting, but... I don't know. I didn't know she looked up to me that much or was so involved in my career.

“I don't have any negative feelings towards her, which again, was a little disappointing to see in that hearsay book. Especially having a daughter, like, I feel like negativity is taught. One of the things I always say, I feel like women, especially, should bring each other up.

Story Continues

“And I was one of the few people that, [with] her whole drug incident, I was, like, ‘She was brave to say something’. I didn't have anything negative to say about Maria. So of course I wanted to read it [Unstoppable] and just see what was going on.”

After her win over No.6 seed Karolina Pliskova earlier on Saturday, Sharapova said: “Any time you play against Serena you know what you're up against. You know the challenge that is upon you. You know, despite the record that I have against her, I always look forward to coming out on the court and competing against the best player.

“It's been a while, and I think a lot has happened in our lives for the both of us in very different ways. To be able to put myself back in these positions and to not shy away from these moments, to come out on center court and want the challenge of moving forward and to be able to face Serena, I think that speaks for itself.”

What is the head to head?

Williams leads the head to head by a barely believable 19-2 margin. You have to go back 14 years to 2004 for the last Sharapova win against her great rival.

What are the odds?

Williams - 8/11

Sharapova - 11/10

What's our prediction?

Sharapova to finally end her hoodoo and win in three sets.