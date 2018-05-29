Serena Williams battles past Kristyna Pliskova to ensure winning French Open return

Serena Williams celebrates her hard-earned win on Tuesday - REUTERS

Serena Williams made an eye-catching return to the grand slam scene with victory over Kristyna Pliskova in the first round.

The former world No. 1 had not played a major tournament since winning a 23rd title at the 2017 Australian Open, having given birth to her daughter in September.

Her first grand slam action in over 15 months had the Paris fashionistas in a whirl as she walked on court in a black bodysuit with a bright pink belt.

Williams may be short of match sharpness and the footwork is not quite there yet, but the 36-year-old's serve remains a formidable weapon as she took the first set after a tie-break.

The pair exchanged breaks in the second set with Williams grabbing the decisive one in the seventh game before sealing a 7-6, 6-4 triumph.

Williams made her long-awaited comeback to grand slam tennis Credit: AP

Next up for Williams will be a second-round match on Thursday against the talented 17th seed Ashleigh Barty.

The Australian Barty, who possesses excellent touch and imagination, thumped Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-1,6-3 to advance to the second round.

5:15PM

Game, set and match! Williams defeats Pliskova 7-6, 6-4

Serena kicks the game off with a trademark drive volley, before she's almost made to cry with laughter after being flummoxed by the most unfortunate of net cords that sends her sprawling to the floor for 30-30. Pliskova then sends a forehand long to bring up match point at 40-30 for the three-time champion. Serena can't take it though as she sends a drop shot sadly into the net. A double fault then hands Pliskova a break back point, but Williams saves it with a second serve-forehand winner combo. Another break point follows, but Pliskova nets a backhand to waste the opportunity. Serena then makes a mess of a forehand to hand her opponent a third break point of the game. Again though the chance goes begging - this time a skidding second serve does the damage. And moments later its match point No. 2 for Williams as Pliskova nets a forehand return. This time she takes it! Pliskova nets a forehand, and Serena is safely through after 1hr 47 min.

Williams will play the 17th seed Ashleigh Barty in the second round on Thursday.

5:04PM

Pliskova 6-7, 4-5 Williams* (*denotes next server)

Williams looks poised for victory just two points from the win at 0-30, but Pliskova steels herself and reels off four points in a row to dig out the hold.

Serena will serve for a place in the second round.

5:01PM

Pliskova* 6-7, 3-5 Williams (*denotes next server)

Has normal service been resumed? It looks that way as Serena bangs down a 13th ace on her way to a blessedly straightforward love hold.

4:58PM

Pliskova 6-7, 3-4 Williams* (*denotes next server) - Williams breaks

Pliskova's 13th and 14th aces of the match take her to 40-0, but three superb returns from Serena have us back at deuce. Pliskova then makes a horrible mess of a forehand to fall down break point, before another missed forehand hands over the break to Williams.

This is a strange, undulating match. The quality has dipped in the last few games.

4:55PM

Pliskova* 6-7, 3-3 Williams (*denotes next server) - Pliskova breaks back

Much better serving - including an 11th ace - helps Serena to 40-15, but Pliskova nails a couple of returns to level things up at deuce. Williams then can't quite retrieve a Pliskova lob and she's down break point again. This time, Pliskova takes it as Serena nets a forehand.

Williams is furious at herself for wasting those two points to take a 4-2 lead.

4:48PM

Pliskova 6-7, 2-3 Williams* (*denotes next server) - Williams breaks

Oh dear, Pliskova puts a dreadful forehand long followed by a dismal double fault to find herself down a break point at 30-40. She then nets a backhand to gift Serena the break.

Williams three service holds from the second round.

4:45PM

Pliskova* 6-7, 2-2 Williams (*denotes next server)

Pliskova is getting a good look on the Williams serve, and she thwacks away consecutive forehand return winners to earn herself a break point up advantage. Serena saves it with a strong serve down the T, and two unreturned serves follow to eke out the hold.

4:38PM

Pliskova 6-7, 2-1 Williams* (*denotes next server) - Williams breaks back

After we finally had a break in the previous game, are we about to see another one straight away? Yes we are. Serena earns herself two break points at 15-40 with a forehand pass on the stretch, before a Pliskova double fault seals the deal.

We're back on serve in the second set.

4:36PM

Pliskova* 6-7, 2-0 Williams (*denotes next server) - Pliskova breaks

At last, Pliskova has her first break point of the match as Serena double faults at deuce. How does the American respond? With an ace out wide, of course. But Williams then double faults when up advantage, and Pliskova nails an inside out forehand winner to earn a second break point. You know what happens next - Serena bangs down another ace. After a couple more deuces, Pliskova earns herself a third break point with another forehand winner. Can she take this one? Yes she can! Williams nets a forehand, and after 66 minutes we have the first break of the match.

That was a poor game from Williams, including two double faults. Her energy and intensity has just dropped a touch at the start of this set.

4:22PM

Pliskova 6-7, 1-0 Williams* (*denotes next server)

No let-down from Pliskova after tensing up at the end of the first set. She holds to love here, sealed with a neat backhand winner.

4:18PM

Pliskova* 6-7 Williams (*denotes next server) - Serena wins the tie-break 7-4!

Pliskova sends a forehand wide and that is the first set for Serena!

4:18PM

First set tie-break: Pliskova* 4-6 Williams

Pliskova saves the first one with a strong serve out wide.

4:17PM

First set tie-break: Pliskova* 3-6 Williams

Make that six points in a row as Serena thumps a forehand away to bring up three set points.

4:17PM

First set tie-break: Pliskova 3-5 Williams*

Pliskova nets a backhand to gift Serena her fifth point in a row.

4:16PM

First set tie-break: Pliskova 3-4 Williams*

A superb backhand winner puts Serena a mini-break up and suddenly in control of the breaker.

4:15PM

First set tie-break: Pliskova* 3-3 Williams

A brilliant Serena backhand return gets the mini-break back. We're level at the change of ends.

4:14PM

First set tie-break: Pliskova* 3-2 Williams

A weak Pliskova forehand into the net keeps it to one mini-break.

4:13PM

First set tie-break: Pliskova 3-1 Williams*

Serena ace down the T reduces the deficit.

4:13PM

First set tie-break: Pliskova 3-0 Williams*

Williams can't retrieve a Pliskova forehand, and she's up against it here.

4:12PM

First set tie-break: Pliskova* 2-0 Williams

Pliskova swats away a forehand winner to double her lead.

4:12PM

First set tie-break: Pliskova* 1-0 Williams

Pliskova flicks a forehand return winner away to grab the instant mini-break.

4:11PM

Pliskova 6-6 Williams* (*denotes next server) - Tie-break time

Serena again gets a glimmer of a break at 30-30 as Pliskova nets a pretty regulation backhand. A very shaky forehand follows, and Serena is up set point at 30-40! Can she take it? No! Pliskova slams an ace down the T. A couple of strong serves follow to secure the hold for the Czech.

We're into a tie-break.

4:06PM

Pliskova* 5-6 Williams (*denotes next server)

Back-to-back Williams aces secure her first love hold of the match. The three-time champion is starting to settle into this.

Pliskova will serve to stay in the first set for a second time.

4:02PM

Pliskova 5-5 Williams* (*denotes next server)

Opportunity knocks for Serena as Pliskova sends a backhand wide for 30-30. Williams then thinks she's earned herself a set point, but a crosscourt backhand lands just wide. She's then wayward with a forehand return, and Pliskova clings on.

3:58PM

Pliskova* 4-5 Williams (*denotes next server)

Really good defence from Serena in the final point of the game to wrap up a hold to 30. Encouraging to see her moving that well.

Still no breaks - or even break points - for either player. Pliskova will serve to stay in the first set.

3:55PM

Pliskova 4-4 Williams* (*denotes next server)

A love hold from Pliskova, who is serving beautifully today. Williams struggling for rhythm on her returns thus far.

3:52PM

Pliskova* 3-4 Williams (*denotes next server)

That's more like it from Serena. She absolutely leathers a couple of forehand winners to claim a breezy hold to 15.

How is Williams not overheating in her outfit on what is now a really sunny afternoon?!

3:47PM

Pliskova 3-3 Williams* (*denotes next server)

Pliskova possesses one of the finest serves on the WTA Tour - a skidding, leftie delivery - and she holds comfortably to 15 here. Both players just easing there way into this one.

3:46PM

Pliskova* 2-3 Williams (*denotes next server)

Hi everyone, Charlie Eccleshare here. I've just jumped over from Kyle Edmund's very impressive straight-sets win over Alex De Minaur.

Anyway, to the here and now where it's another hold for Serena - this time to 30 - to keep the American's nose in front. Naturally all the noise on social media has been about Serena's eye-catching black cat-suit.

3:40PM

Pliskova 2-2 Williams* (*denotes next server)

Quite the task for Serena Williams, her first slam match in more than a year on her least favourite surface. Pliskova steps into a forehand winner and follows that up with an ace to seal the game.

3:37PM

Pliskova* 1-2 Williams (*denotes next server)

A comfortable second service game for Williams, including two aces, as she moves through the gears.

3:34PM

Pliskova 1-1 Williams* (*denotes next server)

Both players still finding their range in the second game. Pliskova produces an ace to move 30-15 ahead before a strong second serve - right up against the line - proves too much to Williams.

3:32PM

Pliskova* 0-1 Williams (*denotes next server)

John McEnroe points out Pliskova has never won a match at the French Open before, so perhaps a good draw for Williams. We'll soon see.

Williams double faults at 15-15 but rifles an ace past her opponent at 30-all and closes out the game to start well.

3:22PM

Here comes Serena

Serena Williams vs Kristyna Pliskova will be starting soon. Both players are out on court.

3:17PM

The comeback continues

It's a big day at the French Open as Serena Williams makes her comeback on Day 3 of the clay-court Grand Slam following the birth of her daughter in September.

Williams hasn't played in a major since winning her 23rd Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open and a big question mark is hanging over her current form. A three-time champion at Roland Garros, she has not played a single competitive match on clay this season ahead of her first round meeting with Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic

Also in the women's first round, 2016 winner Garbine Muguruza plays another former French Open champion, Russia's Svetlana Kuznetsova, who won in 2009. And No. 1 seed Simona Halep starts her French Open campaign against 83rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States.

Play has been interrupted at on Tuesday morning because of rain.

Third-seeded Marin Cilic and James Duckworth played for a little more than one hour on Court Philippe Chatrier before they were sent back to the locker room by tournament officials.

Cilic, a runner-up at the Australian Open earlier this year, led 6-3, 5-4 when their first-round match was stopped.

