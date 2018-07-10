Serena Williams shows fight to battle back from a set down against Camila Giorgi and secure Wimbledon semi-final spot

Serena Williams had to dig deep to see off her Italian rival - AFP

In the interview room on Tuesday, Serena Williams was asked what first lesson she would pass on to her 10-month-old daughter Olympia. Her answer was a little clichéd, she admitted, but no less valid for that. “Never quit.”

The point was neatly demonstrated on Centre Court on Tuesday as Williams played her first quarter-final at any event in 18 months. Her opponent, the undersized Italian Camila Giorgi, blitzed the first set with her incongruously violent hitting, and could easily have turned in an upset on another day. But Williams simply wasn’t having it.

“For whatever reason, today I was so calm,” she told reporters after her 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory. “Even when I was down the first set, I thought, ‘Well, she's playing great. I'm doing a lot of the right things. It is what it is.’

“It was just the way I felt today,” Williams added. “I never felt it was out of my hands. It's weird. I can't describe it. I just felt calm. Hoping I can channel that all the time, but one day at a time.”

After a week of largely underwhelming matches on Centre Court, this was at least a showdown for the fans to get excited about. You couldn’t call it a contrast of styles, because both women were hammering serves and returns so venomously that only 20 per cent of points lasted more than four shots. But it was certainly a contrast of physiques.

Williams is arguably the most muscular player on the women’s tour, whereas Giorgi looks like she is built from pipe-cleaners. Still, she has the same extraordinary flexibility that Denis Shapovalov brings to the men’s tour, having trained as a gymnast when she was small.

Giorgi generates extraordinary racket-head speed with her fluid swings, and her first-serve average of 112mph actually beat Williams’s 105mph, even if Williams came up with the second-fastest individual serve of the tournament – a 122mph ace down the ‘T’ – to demonstrate that she is fully recovered from the right pectoral injury she sustained in Paris.

Giorgi says that she doesn’t bother following women’s tennis, and it doesn’t look like she thinks too hard about it either. She only has one setting – full on. Receiving serve, she met Williams’s first delivery just inside the baseline and the second even earlier. It was an uncompromising approach, and she didn’t vary it even though the rewards were hardly forthcoming. In 14 return games, she won just 14 points.

Giorgi’s post-match chat was equally direct, as she managed only 57 words in the English section of her interview. “I play a great level today,” she said. “I did a great week, yes.”

Fair enough, as there was little more she could have done. Williams might have helped her out in the first set, donating the sixth game via three miscued backhands and one forehand into the net. But after that there were previous few freebies, as Williams backed up her status as the runaway Wimbledon favourite with a superbly controlled performance.

“I think I learned the lesson of never giving in, always fighting,” said Williams, who was watched by the rapper Drake as well as a Royal Box line-up that included Billie Jean King. “I feel like it's really important in life, no matter what you're going through, to never quit.

“I've always embraced being a role model. I think for me I just fell into that perfectly. Now that I'm a mum, I just want to even be more of that role model for my daughter, for lots of kids out there, people out there that just want to be inspired.

“Here is some good news. Right now there's so much bad news in the world. We just need a good story.”

At No 52, Giorgi is the highest-ranked opponent that Williams has faced on her way to the semi-finals. On paper, the competition should hot up significantly against 13th seed Julia Goerges. But let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

At 29, Goerges is playing her first major semi-final, having never gone beyond the last 16 at any slam before. And Williams also has the reassurance of having beaten Goerges comfortably in Paris a month ago, when she was considerably less well-conditioned than she is now. In three previous meetings between these two, Goerges has never come close to winning a set.

Now that Williams is into the last four, and seemingly bearing down on an eighth Wimbledon title, will there be any special visitors from the far side of the pond? Donald Trump has been discussed as a possible attendee – a prospect that Williams has treated with disdain. She is much more enthusiastic about the possibility of seeing her friend Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Could there be a royal presence in the Royal Box this weekend?

When this question cropped up on Tuesday, Williams drummed her fingers on the table and replied “Just stay tuned, right? Stay tuned for the next episode, Serena Williams on Centre Court.”

4:45PM

Game, set and match! Williams beats Giorgi 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

Another 118mph ace sets up three match points. Giorgi sends a shot into the net and Williams lets out the beaming smile we know so well.

Giorgi should be proud of her performance in this her first quarter-final at a grand slam. She forced Williams to respond to the pressure and raise her game to get the win.

Williams will play her 11th semi-final at SW19 on Thursday.

Make that 19 matches unbeaten at #Wimbledon@serenawilliams advances to the semi-finals after beating Camila Giorgi 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 pic.twitter.com/9DTKBTykZq — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 10, 2018

4:40PM

Giorgi 6-3, 3-6, 4-5 Williams* (* next server)

Giorgi has been unfazed throughout this match - she holds to love. Williams will serve for a spot in the semi-finals.

4:36PM

Giorgi* 6-3, 3-6, 3-5 Williams (* next server)

Williams holds to love again - Giorgi will serve to stay in the match.

4:34PM

Giorgi 6-3, 3-6, 3-4 Williams* (* next server)

Giorgi kept her nerve on serve - she's done incredibly well under the pressure. She's responding in the best way she can at a break down against Williams in a deciding set - but the next game might be her last chance to drag herself back into the match. Can she do it?

4:30PM

Giorgi* 6-3, 3-6, 2-4 Williams (* next server)

A love hold for Williams means she's edging ever-closer to the finish line. She's serving too well - Giorgi was barely given an opening there.

4:27PM

Giorgi 6-3, 3-6, 2-3 Williams* (* next server)

Giorgi's sixth double fault of the match shows a little wobble in her composure. But she holds with a big cross-court winner. She's running out of time though, and needs to do something special to break back to be in with a chance.

4:24PM

Giorgi* 6-3, 3-6, 1-3 Williams (* next server)

A 118mph ace from Williams plus three unreturned serves help her hold. Another fist pump and emphatic "come one!" - she looks like she's on her way. Though Giorgi is still playing well, she needs to find a way to switch the momentum because Williams has upped the ante this set.

4:20PM

Giorgi 6-3, 3-6, 1-2 Williams* (* next server) - Williams breaks

Williams takes a 0-30 lead off a couple of strong rallies and pounces on Giorgi's serve to set up three break points. Giorgi hits two smashing volleys at the American, but Williams' defensive work pays off - she hits a forehand down the line and gets the first break. Too good.

4:17PM

Giorgi* 6-3, 3-6, 1-1 Williams (* next server)

Williams responds with a 117mph serve down the T. She's serving out of her skin - and holds to 15. Who is going to be the first to break the tension?

4:14PM

Giorgi 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 Williams* (* next server)

Giorgi gets her fifth ace of the match - a 115mph serve - and fends off Williams intense start to the decider. The pressure was on, but she holds to 30.

4:11PM

Giorgi* 6-3, 3-6 Williams (* next server) - Williams wins the second set

Williams blows a 40-0 lead to let Giorgi edge back two points. An unreturnable serve seals the set however, and she screams "come on!" We're level at one set all.

Giorgi hasn't done much wrong this set - perhaps just losing some of her intensity. Right now it looks like Williams wants it more.

We're going to a decider.

4:05PM

Giorgi 6-3, 3-5 Williams* (* next server)

Giorgi opens the game with her first double fault in a while in a show of vulnerability. She recovers though, and holds with composure to force Williams to serve for the set.

4:01PM

Giorgi* 6-3, 2-5 Williams (* next server)

The Italian lets out her first signs of frustration as she sends a shot long. She'll be feeling the pressure as her lead could just be about to slip away. Williams holds to love.

Giorgi will serve to stay in the set.

3:59PM

Giorgi 6-3, 2-4 Williams* (* next server)

Giorgi is still serving extremely well, and won't let up on her hard-hitting approach. Williams mutters "ay-ay-ay" in disappointment to herself as she sends a return wide - every point is important to her right now. Giorgi holds to keep herself in contention in this set.

3:55PM

Giorgi* 6-3, 1-4 Williams (* next server)

The shift in momentum is becoming clear. Even though she's not hitting every point as cleanly as she will want to be, she's hitting the important ones well. A forehand winner down the line to hold - and take a three game lead. That one was important to her. Can Giorgi make her way back into this set?

3:52PM

Giorgi 6-3, 1-3 Williams* (* next server) - Williams breaks

Giorgi is responding to Williams aggression by matching it. But a couple of errors into the net from the Italian gives the seven-time champion two break points - and she takes it with a baseline forehand winner. Williams is a break up in the second set. Game on!

3:45PM

Giorgi* 6-3, 1-2 Williams (* next server)

Williams comes back from 0-30 down for a decisive hold.

3:43PM

Giorgi 6-3, 1-1 Williams* (* next server)

Giorgi is not to be intimidated. Williams hits a 86mph return winner, but Giorgi responds with an ace in the next point to hold.

3:38PM

Giorgi* 6-3, 0-1 Williams (* next server)

A forehand winner down the line from Williams says she's not done yet. She holds to 15.

3:36PM

Giorgi 6-3 Williams* (* next server) - Giorgi wins the first set

A double fault does little to deter the Italian - she sets up two set points, and Williams' return goes long. Giorgi takes the first set - and Williams loses her first of the tournament. Giorgi won 84% of her first serve points over the set, and made very few mistakes. Williams will have her work cut out for her if Giorgi can keep up this standard of play.

3:30PM

Giorgi* 5-3 Williams (* next server)

Three unreturnable serves - including the fastest serve of the entire tournament, a 122mph ace - help Williams to a love service game. Giorgi will serve for the set.

3:28PM

Giorgi 5-2 Williams* (* next server)

Williams lets out a "come on!" as she forces an error from Giorgi to take a 0-30 lead. The American hits a backhand return winner and sets up three break points. Giorgi saves all three, but Williams is still attacking her on the return and earns herself a fourth break point.

Giorgi is not to be broken yet though, she's hitting big baseline shots, making Williams move much more than she seems comfortable with and comes back to hold. Williams will serve to stay in the set.

3:21PM

Giorgi* 4-2 Williams (* next server) - Giorgi breaks

Giorgi goes up 15-30 - with the first hint of an opening for the Italian. Williams approaches the net and smashes the ball into it to give her opponent two break points. She saves the first, but mishits a ball on the second point to send it wide. Giorgi has the first break of the match.

3:16PM

Giorgi 3-2 Williams* (* next server)

Her second and third aces of the match - the third at 115mph - help Giorgi to hold to 30. She's hitting the ball at difficult angles, pushing them out of Williams' reach. She seems undaunted by the occasion so far.

3:12PM

Giorgi* 2-2 Williams (* next server)

Williams is yet to drop a point on her serve.

3:09PM

Giorgi 2-1 Williams* (* next server)

Giorgi hits her first ace of the match and a serve and volley point to hold to 30. She is looking aggressive and up for the challenge. Let's see if she can do anything to rock Williams on her serve.

3:04PM

Giorgi* 1-1 Williams (* next server)

A love hold to start things off for Williams.

3:03PM

Giorgi 1-0 Williams* (* next server)

Williams is picking up the ball early, she's already attacking the Italian's serve. Giorgi serves her 39th double fault of the tournament - the most of any female player - to gift Williams a break point at 30-40. She saves it however, and the Italian is able to hold.

2:58PM

The world No 52 has faced Williams three times before, and will be looking for her first win against the 23-time grand slam champion today. Play is about to begin, with Giorgi to serve first.

2:51PM

Next up

Serena Williams and Camila Giorgi are out on the court warming up.

2:49PM

Report from Williams win over Rodina

Serena Williams stayed on course for an eighth Wimbledon title with a straight-sets win over Evgeniya Rodina but said the trophy was far from being wrapped up.

The 36-year-old is playing only her fourth tournament since giving birth to

daughter Olympia in September.

But with the top 10 seeds having all been knocked out, Williams is hot favourite to be crowned champion yet again on Saturday.

She was too strong for Russian Rodina, a mother herself with a five-year-old daughter called Anna, and won 6-2 6-2 in just over an hour.

Williams said: "I have a long way to go. I'm only in the quarter-finals. It's not about wrapping up a win. It's like all the other women that are still in the draw.

Wimbledon 2018: An A to Z guide to The Championships

"Each of us, seeded or not, we're just here to do our best."

Another potential obstacle in her path to the final was cleared when Karolina Pliskova crashed out.

Pliskova was the only player of the top 10 seeds in the women's draw to make it into the second week.

However, the Czech seventh seed only lasted until Monday lunchtime, going down 6-3 7-6 (7/1) in the fourth round to Kiki Bertens from Holland.

Williams will face Italian world number 52 Camila Giorgi in the last eight, with the winner going on to face either Bertens or Germany's Julia Goerges in the semi-finals.

Nine-time Wimbledon champion and BBC summariser Martina Navratilova said of Williams: "The seas have parted for her."