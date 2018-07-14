Serena Williams stunned by Angelique Kerber in Wimbledon 2018 final

Angelique Kerber lifts the Venus Rosewater dish after winning her first Wimbledon title - AP

Once the men’s semi-finals had finally concluded – a mere 26-and-a-half hours after they began – Angelique Kerber reminded everyone at Wimbledon that tennis can be short and sweet as well as long and arduous.

Kerber needed just 65 minutes to upend the narrative of this fortnight and eject the undeniable heroine of SW19 – Serena Williams – in straight sets. Dramatic tension might have been lacking during her 6-3, 6-3 victory but the shock factor was huge.

Williams choked up with tears as she spoke to Sue Barker at the presentation ceremony. She has talked all fortnight of the responsibility she felt to all the mothers of the world, and her desire to be a role model for them to follow.

Some might have wondered whether she really meant those things, or whether she was simply out for the glory of an eighth Wimbledon title – which would, incidentally, have carried her level with Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 majors. But after this emotional post-match interview, the argument is surely settled.

“For all the mums out there, I was playing for you today and I tried really hard,” said Williams, her bottom lip wobbling in a manner that will surely convert a new generation of fans. During her most exalted spells at the top of the game, she has sometimes come across as untouchable and intimidating, but this was a very humanising moment. We have seen with other tennis champions how the heartfelt emotions of defeat can bring a new approachability to their public image.

The players embrace at the end of the match Credit: Getty Images

Kerber’s profile has been contrastingly low. Even in her home country of Germany, she is barely recognised in the street, despite having won both hard-court majors in her previous annus mirabilis of 2016. But that, too, might be about to change, for Wimbledon impresses the parts other slams cannot reach.

It is often said that the German tennis boom of the late 1980s – when Boris Becker and Steffi Graf were at their peaks – provided the finance for the redevelopment of the Wimbledon grounds, because of the amazing sums broadcasters like RTL were prepared to pay for TV rights. Yet no German had lifted a title here since Graf’s swansong in 1996.

Story Continues

“My first memories was watching Steffi here,” said Kerber afterwards, while pointing joyfully at the purple badge that confirmed her as a new member of the All England Club. “She was winning all the matches in two sets actually. I just remember that everybody was playing in white on the grass court. I think Wimbledon is something special. I think it's traditional. To win here is forever. Nobody can take the title away from me now."

Kerber plays an understated game, too, with a shotput-style serve that barely gets up over 100mph and a frying-pan forehand. But those legs! They used to be known as the second-strongest on the tour, behind those of the Amazonian Williams. Yet while Williams continues to work her way back towards optimal physical conditioning, Kerber has become the ultimate road-runner.

The Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex attend Wimbledon ladies' final day

How do you beat Williams? The evidence suggests that it is not the big hitters who usually get the job done. It’s the players who are all about the legs rather than the arms, the ones who run every ball down and force her to play an extra shot or three.

Kim Clijsters, back in the day, had success with this tenacious approach. So did Jelena Jankovic. But Kerber has now beaten Williams twice in major finals – a boast that no-one except sister Venus Williams has ever been able to make before.

The previous instance came at the 2016 Australian Open final, when Kerber toughed out a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory that left a significant psychological imprint. That remains the only time Williams has lost a major final in three sets, and it established a precedent. Both these players went into this match knowing that Kerber – unlike so many other players – would simply refuse to be bullied off the court by Williams’s body language and aura.

Williams has made two comebacks since the complicated birth of her daughter Olympia in September. The first one – which came in Indian Wells and Miami in March – was essentially a toe-in-the-water exercise. The second, which began at Roland Garros seven weeks ago, had previously delivered nine straight wins and one withdrawal, on account of the right pectoral injury she sustained in Paris.

But how often had Williams been tested? At Wimbledon, she had only dropped one previous set and that came against Camila Giorgi, a fast-swinging, short-rally sort of player. The obdurate Kerber provided a dramatic contrast, and required Williams to cover so much more ground. She was breathing hard from early on, and the absence of many cheap points gave her little chance to recover.

Williams and Kerber get on well off the court Credit: REUTERS

Kerber proved herself to be the female Novak Djokovic as she returned serve with extraordinary accuracy. Before the final, just over half of Williams’s serves had won the point on their own. Here, 80 per cent of them came back into court, and once the baseline rallies began, Kerber was irresistible. Tennis matches are so often won and lost through mistakes, but Kerber’s unforced error tally stood at a miserly five.

Early in the second set, Williams tried to rouse herself. She became more vocal, came to the net more often, and even went for a “tube” – tennis jargon for the bodyline shot straight at your opponent. But Kerber managed to dodge out of the way, just as she dodged trouble all day long. The ball flew long in what felt like a metaphor for the whole match.

During her post-match press conference, Williams was asked about the scheduling decision to delay the women’s final until after the men had finished. Her answer, like her on-court interview, showed great poise.

“I just feel like it was a necessary evil,” Williams replied. “Not knowing how [long] this match would go, I don't think they could put the men's semi-final behind the women because they have to come back the next day.

“If the tables were turned, hopefully they would have done the same with the women. But if you look at it that way, it was probably really the only way to schedule it.”

5:36PM

Both players leave the court to rapturous applause

The pair share a joke and smile warmly at one another. What a performance that was from Angelique Kerber.

5:34PM

The moment of victory

5:31PM

Kerber speaks

"You're [Serena] such an amazing person, and congratulations again for coming back. "I knew I had to play my best tennis against a champion like Serena. I loved every second playing in front of you guys. Thank you so much for the support. "Thank you to my box, and my family and friends. Without you I wouldn't be here so thank you."

5:29PM

Williams speaks

She smiles broadly and says: "It was such an amazing tournament for me. I was really happy to get this far. It's obviously disappointing but I have so much to look forward to. "I'm just me. For all the mums out there I tried to do it for all of you. Angelique played out of her mind, and I look forward to being back. "Angelique's an incredible person and a great friend." Williams was so emotional there she was always in tears.

5:25PM

Kerber clambers into her box

Williams looks on impassively after warmly embracing Kerber after the final point.

5:22PM

Game, set and match! Kerber defeats Williams 6-3, 6-3

Kerber starts the game with an excellent serve out wide for 15-0, before Williams misses an absolute sitter of a drive volley for 30-0. Oh my, how on earth did she miss that? Kerber two points from the win. A very nervy rally ensues and ends with Kerber failing to chase down a drop shot. It's 30-15 and Kerber's arm looks like it weighs about a ton. Serena then pulverises a 74mph Kerber second serve and it's 30-30. But Kerber responds brilliantly with a forehand winner to bring up a championship point at 40-30. And she takes it! Williams nets a backhand return, and Kerber is the Wimbledon champion!

5:17PM

Kerber* 6-3, 5-3 Williams (*next server)

Williams isn't going to give this up lightly. She holds to love and Kerber will serve for her first Wimbledon title.

5:15PM

Kerber 6-3, 5-2 Williams* (*next server)

Williams just can't find her range, with Kerber not allowing her to settle. Serena makes a complete mess of a backhand return and Kerber holds to 15.

Serena will serve to stay in the match.

Credit: PA

5:12PM

Kerber* 6-3, 4-2 Williams (*next server) - Kerber breaks

Kerber is bossing these longer points, eventually drawing a backhand error from Williams to go up 15-30. She then shows superb foot-speed to chase down a poor Williams half-volley and roll a forehand pass into the open court for 15-40 and two break points. Serena saves the first but Kerber absolutely unleashes a ripper of a forehand down the line to take the second.

Kerber is two service holds from winning Wimbledon. How's your nerve Angie?

My fave stat from my @racqetmagazine essay on Angie in the 2016 AO: In Kerber’s first seven years as a pro, her average year-end ranking was No. 226. (Serena's average year-end ranking over her first seven years was No. 20.) — Tyler Green (@TylerGreenDC) July 14, 2018

5:06PM

Kerber 6-3, 3-2 Williams* (*next server)

Could this be a turning point? Williams comes out swinging down 40-0 to battle back to deuce. But wasteful Williams quickly returns and two backhand errors present Kerber with the hold.

Credit: Getty Images

5:03PM

Kerber* 6-3, 2-2 Williams (*next server)

It's not coming easy at the moment but Williams is digging in. She's breathing hard but clings on to her serve to 30 as Kerber sends a forehand return long.

4:58PM

Kerber 6-3, 2-1 Williams* (*next server)

Serena's angry. She's absolutely leathering the ball, and dishes out a statement return and then a drive volley winner for 15-30. She lets out a piercing cry of "Come on!" in celebration. Kerber responds well and moves to 40-30 after nailing a backhand pass up the line to punish Williams making a mess of a smash. A service winner then secures the hold to 30.

4:55PM

Kerber* 6-3, 1-1 Williams (*next server)

Williams is struggling again on her serve down 15-30, but she rallies like a champion and digs out a hold to 30. A volley winner from down by her shoelaces is the highlight of an impressive few points.

4:51PM

Kerber 6-3, 1-0 Williams* (*next server)

Kerber made just three errors in what was a watertight first set. Can she maintain that level?

Well it's a positive start as an ace and then some more amazing defence take her to 30-0. A trademark backhand from down on her haunches then makes it 40-0, before a service winner wraps up a hold to 15.

Five games in a row for Kerber. Mightily impressive performance from her so far.

Credit: Getty Images

4:48PM

Kerber* 6-3 Williams (*next server) - First set Kerber

Kerber is two points from the first set when Wiliams awkwardly duffs a volley for 0-30. Kerber thinks she's earned two set points at 15-40 but Hawk-Eye shows her lob volley to be long. No matter, Williams miscues a backhand long and it's a set point at 30-40. And Kerber takes it! Williams nets a backhand, and it's game and first set Kerber.

Interesting point below. Fisette was Johanna Konta's coach last year incidentally. She might regret firing him now.

One of Serena's toughest opponents in the last decade is not a player but a coach: Wim Fissette.



Fissette has coached *four* different players to wins over Serena:



Clijsters (2009)

Lisicki (2013)

Halep (2014)

Azarenka (2016)



He's now coaching Angelique Kerber. #Wimbledon

















— Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) July 14, 2018

4:44PM

Kerber 5-3 Williams* (*next server)

Williams looks like wrestling the break back again at 15-30, but she makes three consecutive errors and Kerber has the hold. Kerber has matched Williams' three straight games with three of her own.

Serena will serve to stay in the first set.

4:40PM

Kerber* 4-3 Williams (*next server) - Kerber breaks

Dangerous moments for Williams here as a missed backhand and a double fault present Kerber with an opening at 0-30. Wow, a second straight double fault hands Kerber three break points. Serena saves the first two but then sprays a forehand long on the third. Kerber is up a break for the second time in this set.

Credit: AFP

4:35PM

Kerber 3-3 Williams* (*next server)

Kerber's movement is so impressive - Djokovic-like in the way she can turn defence into attack. Kerber thwacks away three straight winners to go up 40-0, and she completes the hold when Williams blares a backhand well long.

4:31PM

Kerber* 2-3 Williams (*next server)

Serena's motoring now. She bangs down a 125mph ace - the quickest by anyone this tournament - and stings a forehand winner away en route to a hold to 15.

Three games in a row for Williams.

4:28PM

Kerber 2-2 Williams* (*next server) - Williams breaks back

Well that didn't take long. Williams ups the intensity and draws four errors from her opponent to claim a break back to love.

Credit: Eddie Mulholland For The Telegraph

4:25PM

Kerber* 2-1 Williams (*next server)

Better from Williams, as she gets her side of the scoreboard moving with a hold to 30, sealed by a backhand winner down the line. Kerber looks very sharp in the opening exchanges. Can she keep it up?

4:22PM

Kerber 2-0 Williams* (*next server)

Very strong start from Kerber. She's on the front foot immediately and holds to 15 after Williams is rushed into sending another forehand wide.

4:20PM

Kerber* 1-0 Williams (*next server) - Kerber breaks

Early chance here for Kerber as Williams makes consecutive backhand errors to hand her opponent an early break point at 30-40. A long rally then ends with Williams netting a forehand, and Kerber has the early break!

Incidentally, I could listen to umpire Kader Nouni's dulcet tones all day. Just wonderful.

4:17PM

Ready? Play

Serena will serve first.

A royal standing ovation.



But who will be crowned the queen of Wimbledon 2018?#bbctennis#wimbledonpic.twitter.com/Z5an2Giy4C



— BBC Tennis (@bbctennis) July 14, 2018

4:12PM

Tiger Woods is in the crowd

Sporting a dreadful backwards cap and dad shades combo. Lewis Hamilton is also in attendance.

4:10PM

Knocking up

The players are going through their warm-ups ahead of the final starting.

4:07PM

Players on court

Huge applause for both players as they take to Centre Court, led of course by the Duchess of Sussex.

4:05PM

Best pics of the day

The Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex attend Wimbledon ladies' final day

3:50PM

Here we go

Djokovic has beaten Nadal in a five-hour epic, so stepping onto the court shortly will be Williams and Kerber.

12:49PM

History woman

Serena Williams is just one win away from equalling Margaret Court's record of 24 grand slam titles, with only Angelique Kerber standing between her and that much-deserved bit of history.

In reality Williams will probably always be remembered as the greatest of all time regardless, considering that 11 of Court's major wins were at the Australian Open, which at that time was essentially a national championship.

So far this tournament Williams has progressed serenely and dropped just the one set against Camila Giorgi in the quarter-final.

Kerber should in theory pose a much sterner test in what is a repeat of the 2016 final, which Williams won in straight sets. Kerber has also dropped just one set this fortnight and was at her obdurate best against Jelena Ostapenko in Thursday's semi-final.

For Williams, today's final marks the culmination of a crazy 10 months that has seen her become a mother for the first time.

"Yeah, it's been a crazy 10 months," she said on Thursday. "I was still pregnant at this time last year. That's something I have to keep reminding myself. Also, you know, going out there, being a mom, is super cool. Knowing that no matter what happens, I have amazing support and unconditional love. It's such a great feeling. I really can't describe it, to be honest.

Credit: REUTERS

"I never knew it until it happened. So, yeah, I feel like it's great. I feel really proud to be a role model. Like I said earlier, I've embraced it. I've always embraced it, but I feel like even more so I embrace it and wanting to do more, trying actually to be even more of a role model. I think it's so important for me. It's one of my life goals."

Kerber meanwhile said of today's opponent: "She's always going out there to win the matches. I think it doesn't matter against who she is playing. She's trying to, yeah, playing like she played the years before where she won the big matches.

"Now for sure she had a lot of big confidence, especially after the matches she won here already. She know the feeling to going out on this stage where you are in the finals, especially here. She won here I don't know how many times.

"Yeah, she's a fighter. She's a champion. That's why she is there where she is now."

The match follows the completion of Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal's semi-final, which starts at 1pm.