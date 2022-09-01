Serena Williams knocks out world No 2 Anett Kontaveit to keep US Open dreams alive

Serena Williams vs Anett Kontaveit US Open live score updates results - AP

Williams won the opening set in a tiebreak

Kontaveit goes on the attack and forces a third set

Roared on by Tiger Woods, Williams proves too strong to seal third round place

Serena Williams' farewell tour took on a different complexion as she stunned second seed Anett Kontaveit to reach the third round of the US Open.

This was a sparkling performance from the diamond-clad veteran, who produced her best tennis since reaching the Australian Open semi-finals last January to win 7-6 (4) 2-6 6-2.

The dream ending - a record-equalling 24th grand slam singles title in her final tournament - is still a long way away, but this performance showed that it might just be a possibility.

Tiger Woods was among the famous faces cheering on Williams, who revealed in the Vogue essay announcing her "evolution" away from tennis that the golfing great had given her advice on whether to have one final crack.

That is looking a wise move now, and Williams, who next faces Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, clearly believes she has more to offer.

"It's no rush here," she said. "I'm loving this crowd. There's still a little left in me. We'll see. I'm a pretty good player, this is what I do best. I love a challenge and I'm rising to the challenge.

"I haven't played many matches, but I've been practising really well. The last couple of matches it's come together. After I lost the second set I thought, 'I've got to give my best effort because this could be it'.

"I'm just looking at it as a bonus. I don't have anything to lose. I've had an X on my back since 1999. I really enjoy just coming out and enjoying it."

There was not quite the same electricity as there had been on Monday night and a few more empty seats as once again the tournament played a montage declaring Williams the greatest of all time before she walked out on court.

Like Danka Kovinic before her, Kontaveit was left to busy herself on court, the second seed but very much the supporting act on tennis' biggest stage.

Support from the stands was, of course, virtually entirely for Williams. The crowd may have come more in hope than expectation but it quickly became clear the 40-year-old was here to play.

Williams had moved well against Kovinic and it was the same here, while her strokes showed conviction and her serve, the best in the history of the women's game, was firing.

Arthur Ashe Stadium erupted when Williams broke serve to lead 5-4 and, although she could not serve out the set, she held her nerve in the tie-break.

The celebration was understated for the job was only half done, and Kontaveit, who, despite her ranking, has struggled since contracting Covid-19 earlier this year, responded well at the start of the second set, upping her aggression and going on to level the match.

That made the early stages of the decider crucial and, to the delight of the crowd, it was Williams who stepped up again, producing her best tennis of the match to move into a 4-1 lead.

And, in a concerning sign for the rest of the field, Williams was ice cool in sight of victory, celebrating in an understated fashion that indicates she feels she has some way to go yet.

Serena Williams reaches US Open third round, as it happened

03:32 AM

Thanks for joining us

What a night. The journey will not end for Serena Williams and you cannot rule out a fairytale finish in New York.

Relive the match below and I will give the final word to Tiger Woods, who has just tweeted:

It was a privilege to watch greatness. Congrats Serena Williams.

03:11 AM

More from Williams

I am super competitive. Honestly I am looking at it as a bonus. I don't have anything to prove, I don't have anything to win and I have nothing to lose. I have had an 'X' on my back since 1999 and it I am just enjoying it and it has been a long time since I have done that."

03:04 AM

Williams reacts

This is what I do best. I love a challenge and I love rising to the challenge. I have been practicing really well and I was thinking 'it just isn't me' [after recent losses] I'm just Serena. After I lost the second set I thought I have to give my best effort because this could be it. I just did my best.

02:52 AM

What a performance by Serena Williams

Two down, five to go maybe?

02:46 AM

Williams* 7-6, 2-6, 6-2 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Kontaveit double fault, 0-15. Kontaveit backhand into the tramlines, 0-30.

Kontaveit backhand into the net, three match point. WILLIAMS BACKHAND WINNER DOWN THE LINE.

GAME SET MATCH WILLIAMS!

02:40 AM

Williams 7-6, 2-6, 5-2 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

Williams steps in and blasts a backhand winner down the line, 15-15. Outstanding point by Williams which earns a standing ovation from the crowd as she places a backhand winner down the line, 30-15.

Williams forehand long after great length from Kontaveit, break point.

Williams wide serve followed by a forehand winner, deuce. The character of a champion there.

And she holds with a drive forehand winner. Another standing ovation.

02:33 AM

Williams* 7-6, 2-6, 4-2 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Kontaveit gets back on track with a quick hold to love. Can she put the pressure on Williams?

02:29 AM

Williams 7-6, 2-6, 4-1 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

Excellent first serve down the T by Williams, 30-0. Kontaveit forehand just wide, 40-0.

Williams holds to love to move just two games away from the third round.

02:26 AM

Williams* 7-6, 2-6, 3-1 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Williams bounces straight back and earns two break points after a forehand winner, 15-40. Kontaveit forehand long and Williams breaks again.

Tiger Woods is on his feet and is pumped.

02:21 AM

Williams 7-6, 2-6, 2-1 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

Williams moves serenely to 40-0 but Kontaveit pegs her back to 40-30. Williams then puts a backhand long, deuce.

Williams double fault, break point Kontaveit. Chance for Kontaveit but she inexplicably puts a forehand long. Will she rue that point?

Williams slices a defensive backhand into the net, break point. Williams goes for it with a forehand but she misses the line and Kontaveit breaks.

We are back on serve!

02:12 AM

Williams* 7-6, 2-6, 2-0 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Williams forehand return winner down the line, 0-15. Kontaveit forehand goes well long, 0-30. Chance for Williams here.

No holding back from Kontaveit as she steps in and cracks a backhand into the corner, 15-30.

Forehand by Kontaveit into the tramlines, break point Williams. Deep shots by Kontaveit and Williams nets a backhand.

Another forehand into the tramlines by Kontaveit, second break point. Kontaveit just survives with an incredible forehand onto the line. The crowds boos when they see just how close it was on Hawkeye. Williams gestures to them to stop. Classy gesture.

As we pass the eight minute mark of this service game, Kontaveit can't see it out yet.

Kontaveit drops a slow second serve and it is punished by a huge Williams forehand return, break point.

Kontaveit forehand long and Williams breaks.

02:03 AM

Third Set: Williams 7-6, 2-6, 1-0 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

Williams backhand winner down the line, 15-15. No holding back there. Williams forehand winner, 30-15.

Big first serve from Williams and Kontaveit nets a return. She holds to start the set, that's just what she needed.

01:57 AM

Williams* 7-6, 2-6 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Wayward ball striking from Williams allows Kontaveit to move swiftly to 40-0 and three set points.

Kontaveit can't get it done on the first after she puts a backhand down the line long. But she completes a near perfect set with an ace down the T.

We go into a final set.

01:53 AM

Williams 7-6, 2-5 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

Williams comes back with a love hold of her own as she finishes the game with an ace.

Kontaveit will serve for the set next.

01:51 AM

Williams* 7-6, 1-5 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

This has been a masterclass in big hitting from Kontaveit. The depth and accuracy has been incredible.

She holds to love easily.

01:47 AM

Williams 7-6, 1-4 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

119mph ace from Williams, 40-0. That's her fastest of the match so far. But a fourth double fault makes it 40-30. Konatveit sense the chance to goes on the attack and Williams' defensive forehand drifts long, deuce.

Incredible hustle by Kontaveit and she places a lovely backhand down the line for a winner, break point.

Ninth ace by Williams, deuce. Followed by another double fault, break point.

Williams keeps her at bay with a timely first serve, deuce. Kontaveit backhand return winner down the line, break point.

Kontaveit breaks when Williams nets a backhand. The pressure told there.

01:40 AM

Williams* 7-6, 1-3 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Kontaveit double faults, 15-15. Another double fault gives Williams a break point chance, 30-40. And Williams does get one of the break points when Kontaveit nets a forehand.

01:35 AM

Williams 7-6, 0-3 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

Cries of 'come on' from Williams as she puts a forehand winner into the corner, 40-15. Kontaveit hits back with a backhand winner of her own. Stunning from Kontaveit, an eighth winner of this set makes it deuce.

Kontaveit is absolutely teeing off on every shot she gets, it's like she can't miss.

Break point Kontaveit after stretching Williams wide and flicking a backhand into the open court.

And Kontaveit breaks again with a forehand winner, her 10th of the set. Incredible ball striking.

01:29 AM

Williams* 7-6, 0-2 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Kontaveit catches the line with her fourth winner of this set, 30-15. A fifth winner from Kontaveit makes it 40-15.

And an ace consolidates the break. Near silence from the crowd.

01:26 AM

Second Set: Williams 7-6, 0-1 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

Incredible reaction from Kontaveit as she responds to losing the first set but earning three break points at the start of this set.

And Kontaveit breaks on the first as she drills a forehand return down the line for a winner. That has quietened the crowd.

01:21 AM

Williams 7-6 Kontaveit - TIEBREAK

Kontaveit forehand return goes wide, 4-3. Kontaveit drop shot into the net, 5-3. Williams backhand into the net, 5-4. Williams first serve down the T and Kontaveit's returns into the net, 6-4. Williams ace, 7-4.

01:18 AM

Williams 6-6 Kontaveit - TIEBREAK

Kontaveit ace, 0-1. Kontaveit return goes long, 1-1. Williams backhand winner, 2-1. Williams backhand return into the net, 2-2. Defensive backhand into the net by Williams after a Kontaveit forehand down the line, 2-3. Williams backhand winner down the line, 3-3.

01:15 AM

Williams 6-6 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

Double fault by Williams, 30-30. Massive point coming up.

Williams' first serve comes to the rescue again and Kontaveit can't get her return in play. Williams forehand winner and we're into a tiebreak.

01:11 AM

Williams* 5-6 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Williams backhand return into the net, 30-15. Williams gets a look at a second serve, it is short from Kontaveit and Williams drills a forehand return into the corner, 30-30.

Drop shot winner by Kontaveit and she holds. You have to hand it to her, that was gutsy tennis. Pressure on Williams now.

01:07 AM

Williams 5-5 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

Williams forehand into the net, 0-15. Wild backhand by Williams flies long, 0-30. Longest rally of the match, both players going toe-to-toe but it's Williams who cracks first. Three break points.

She saves the first with an ace. But not the second as she hits her second double fault of the match. Kontaveit breaks back.

01:02 AM

Williams* 5-4 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Kontaveit forehand winner down the line earns a racket clap from Williams, 15-15. Kontaveit goes for another forehand up the line but misses, 30-30.

Another Kontaveit forehand down the line goes long, break point Williams. Kontaveit backhand long and on her sixth break point Williams breaks.

Analysis from Molly McElwee in New York:

The roar from the crowd as Williams finally clinched the break of serve she's been vying for all set was the biggest I've heard for her this week on Ashe. All 24,000 or so people seemed like they were on their feet and the tension in the arena broken. The reaction from Williams's player box - with her husband and agent jumping to give her an ovation - was telling too of how big that moment was.

12:58 AM

Williams 4-4 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

A forehand from Kontaveit flies wide, 30-15. Great speed by WIlliams to move up the court and finish with a forehand winner.

Williams holds to 15 when Kontaveit's return goes long.

12:52 AM

Williams* 3-4 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Chance for Williams as Konatveit double faults, 15-30. Williams goes for a backhand down the line but just misses the line, 30-30. A bit of fortune for Williams as her forehand clips the net cord and the ball drops on Kontaveit's side.

Longest rally of the match, 10 shots and Williams comes out on top when Kontaveit nets a backhand. Deuce.

Break point Williams after a deep return forces an error from Kontaveit. Kontaveit goes on the attack and rips a cross court forehand winner past Williams, deuce.

Wild forehand by Kontaveit goes long and it gives Williams a break point. Massive hitting again from Kontaveit and Williams' defensive backhand drifts wide.

Explosive backhand up the line by Williams and Kontaveit's forehand goes long, third break point. Williams slips whilst making the return and that allows Kontaveit to put away a forehand.

And after over ten minutes, Kontaveit holds. That could be a decisive moment.

12:39 AM

Williams 3-3 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

Ace by Williams to start the game followed by a backhand winner down the line, 30-0.

Another big first serve by Williams and she finishes the point with a forehand winner, 40-0.

First double fault of the match by Williams, 40-15. Huge hitting from Kontaveit and she finishes with a forehand winner of her own, 40-30.

Williams forehand winner to hold.

12:34 AM

Williams* 2-3 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Kontaveit nets a backhand, 30-15. Williams nets a forehand, 40-15. A few errors from that wing tonight already.

Kontaveit holds when Williams' return flies long. The Estonian doesn't seem overawed by the occasion at this stage.

12:30 AM

Williams 2-2 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

Kontaveit shows great agility to get a return back in play and she passes Williams with a backhand, 0-15. Williams gets a short ball but nets a forehand, 15-30.

Wow. Brilliant cross court forehand return winner from Kontaveit. That was world class. Break point.

Williams finds a first serve and Kontaveit's return goes long, deuce. Another first serve and Williams holds.

12:25 AM

Williams* 1-2 Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Applause from the crowd as Kontaveit hits a double fault, 0-15. That's poor from the crowd.

Off balance Kontaveit hits a forehand into the net, 15-30. Deep Williams return and Kontaveit nets a forehand, two break points.

Kontaveit saves the first. And then the second with an ace. Kontaveit finds the line with a forehand winner to hold.

12:21 AM

Williams 1-1 Kontaveit* (*denotes next server)

First ace of the match by Williams, 15-15. She follows it up with a huge forehand winner into the corner, 40-15.

And she holds when Kontaveit nets a backhand. Good start to the match from both players.

12:19 AM

First Set: Serena Williams* 0-1 Anett Kontaveit (*denotes next server)

Confident start by Kontaveit as she holds to love with a forehand winner. No messing about.

12:15 AM

Coin toss

Kontaveit won the toss and opted to serve first. This is the first meeting between the two players.

12:09 AM

Here we go!

Barely a ripple of applause as Kontaveit comes out for the match.

We get a replay of Queen Latifah's video montage before Williams comes out.

And when she does, it is another incredible reception for her.

11:57 PM

Kontaveit on playing Williams

I just remember her always fighting, her always fist pumping, always being so intense on the court, which I think is great. The matches are so competitive. She's just always there. She's always fighting. She's always giving 100 per cent. I'm just going to take it as a real unique experience. I'm not sure if I'll ever experience something like this again.

11:47 PM

Tiger Woods to sit in Serena Williams' box

It's understood the golf legend is in New York for tonight's match. He and Williams are good friends as well as sporting icons.

11:31 PM

US Open Day 3 catch up

Andy Murray is through to the third round after coming from a set down against Emilio Nava.

Harriet Dart's tournament is over after defeat to Dalma Galfi.

Third-seed Maria Sakkari was ousted 3-6, 7-5, 7-5 by Wang Xiyu of China while Coco Gauff and 20th seed Madison Keys avoided the trouble to set up a third-round matchup between the Americans.

Gauff beat Elena Gabriela Ruse 6-2, 7-6 (4), while 2017 runner-up Keys outlasted Camili Giorgi 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (6).

11:19 PM

Not long to go now...

11:05 PM

Good evening

Hello and welcome to coverage of the US Open as Serena Williams looks to put off retirement for another day when she meets Anett Kontaveit.

An average of 2.7 million people in the US tuned in to ESPN to watch what could have been the last singles match of Williams' decorated tennis career and it was an emotional night with a sold out crowd turning out for Williams' first round match over Danka Kovinic.

Fortunately for the fans inside Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 23-time grand slam won in straight sets to keep alive dreams of a fairytale finish to her career.

"I think when I walked out, the reception was really overwhelming," she said later. "It was loud and I could feel it in my chest. It was a really good feeling. It's a feeling I'll never forget. That meant a lot to me.

"The more tournaments I play, I feel like the more I can belong out there. That's a tough feeling to have, and to leave knowing, the more you do it, the more you can shine. "But it's time for me to evolve to the next thing. I think it's important because there's so many other things that I want to do."

Standing in Williams' path is the second seed Kontaveit but the Estonian is excited by the prospect of playing the American for the first time.

"I'm really excited. I was really rooting for her to win today," Kontaveit told reporters after her 6-3 6-0 victory over Romania's Jaqueline Cristian. "I've never played against her. I mean, this is the last chance. Better late than never.

"I think the atmosphere is going to be amazing. I'm really looking forward to it. I think it's going to be one of those matches this year that ... I just have no pressure on me. I'll just get to enjoy and play as good as I can on the day."