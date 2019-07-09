Serena Williams defeats stubborn Alison Riske to make her way into Wimbledon semi-finals

Serena Williams in action against Alison Riske - AFP

Serena Williams came through a titanic three-set tussle with Alison Riske to take another step towards an eighth Wimbledon title.

A hard-fought 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory in the all-American showdown on Centre Court ensured the 37-year-old reached her 12th semi-final in 19 appearances at the Championships.

For Riske there was no reward despite five breaks of serve - converting every single break point she created - against the 23-time grand-slam winner.

Riske, unseeded and ranked 55 in the world, had knocked out top ranked Ashleigh Barty 24 hours earlier, and she pushed Williams all the way.

Riske made a brisk start, securing the first break of serve for 2-1 despite Williams crashing down three aces.

Three games later Williams forced three break points, yet squandered the second by not challenging when her ball was called long but was, in fact, well in.

Instead she converted at the fourth attempt to level the match, before the pair exchanged further breaks. Neither player was serving badly, but both were returning superbly.

Williams stepped on the gas by holding to love and, in the crucial 10th game two Riske errors gave her two set points.

The underdog saved the first but then opted to swing at a high ball which looked likely to land out, and succeeded only in planting it into the net.

The second set rumbled on with serve until 4-4 when Riske conjured up a powerful return which smacked the baseline followed by a delicate volley, before holding to love and levelling the match.

Breaks were exchanged again twice at the start of the decider, the Americans now matching each other blow for blow until a stunning Williams volley and a Riske double-fault broke the 29-year-old once more.

Serving for the match after two hours and one minute, Williams fired down an 18th ace to pass her toughest test yet and reach the last four.

3:15PM

Williams reacts to her quarter-final victory

It was really satisfying, I wouldn't have won that match a couple of weeks ago. She was playing so great, she beat so many great players and she was so close to even taking the win today. I was really pumped, obviously, it was for a place in the semis of Wimbledon. I lost my serve a few times and being up 40-15 I lost my serve so it meant more to [close it out] at 40-15.

3:12PM

Serena Williams beats Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3

Well, well, well. Riske throws EVERYTHING at Williams in another excellent rally. But the favourite finds a forehand cross court winner which Riske can do nothing about to make it 30-15. Then it's soon match point...two of them...

An ace and that's it! Game, set and match Serena Williams. And boy is she pleased about it! The two share a few words at the net. Riske gave it everything and was excellent. But this is Serena Williams we are talking about. And she was up for it.

Serena Williams has defeated Alison Riske to make her way into the Wimbledon semi-finals Credit: Reuters

Williams into the semi-finals. Riske can hold her head up high after her grass court season and indeed this match. Jo Konta up next in her quarter final on Centre Court, which you can follow here.

3:08PM

Williams* 6-4, 4-6, 5-3 Riske (* denotes next server)

An unforced error from Riske and a powerful backhand winner give Williams a 0-30 lead. In any long rally Riske has been brilliant and patient but with some super winners. Speaking of which, Williams finds one on her forehand for two break points...

An ace and then a brilliant second serve gets Riske back into the game at deuce. This is a familiar feeling, she's saved nine break points. And has been ruthless when she's had the opportunity to break. Then Serena slips. Advantage Riske before Serena comes to the net to bring about a third deuce...

An intense rally, Serena guesses the right way at the net in the middle of a brilliant rally and wins with a volley. Advantage Williams!

Riske double faults at the worst possible time! Williams will be serving for the match!

3:00PM

Williams 6-4, 4-6, 4-3 Riske* (* denotes next server)

A service game won to love! Has that even happened in this match? Regardless, it shows Williams is up for this. But Riske still stands in her way. Immovable object, meet unstoppable force.

Alison Riske Credit: AP

2:56PM

Williams* 6-4, 4-6, 3-3 Riske (* denotes next server)

Another ding-dong battle to 40-30 but a double fault from Riske lets Williams in at deuce. A long-ish rally and Riske emerges the winner again. A backhand winner levels the match up in the deciding set. This is her first grand slam quarter final and she looks right at home.

2:50PM

Williams 6-4, 4-6, 3-2 Riske* (* denotes next server)

The match is starting to close in on Riske a little now. But every time the unseeded player gets into a bit of a pickle she has managed to get out of it. 40-15 becomes 40-30. Could it be deuce? Yes. Williams challenges a corrected call but Riske's shot was well in...another forehand error next up gives Riske the advantage. What a match this is.

A cross court backhand winner puts the third set back on serve! What a superb up-and-down match this one is.

Meanwhile seventh seed Simona Halep is through to the semi-final.

2:46PM

Williams* 6-4, 4-6, 3-1 Riske (* denotes next server)

Another rally is ended as Riske slips at the edge of the court to give Williams an easy winner and a break point. But another error from Williams takes it to deuce. A forehand return into the net gives Riske the advantage. Williams has hit 15 unforced errors compared to Riske's 8. It goes back to deuce and a change of racket for Serena.

This time it's Riske's unforced error that gives Williams a break point...her first serve goes long. Second? It's long AND wide. A double fault for a break of serve! The first moment of real pressure for Riske? Williams now a break up.

2:41PM

Williams 6-4, 4-6, 2-1 Riske* (* denotes next server)

A swatted ace at 119mph gives Williams a 2-1 lead in the final set. She definitely means business now. It's still on serve in the final set, though.

2:37PM

Williams* 6-4, 4-6, 1-1 Riske (* denotes next server)

No doubt Williams is not going to lie down and take this. When it works she's unplayable but when it doesn't then if Riske stays with her she has a chance. Williams has a chance to break back at 30-40, though. And she does!

2:35PM

Big final set now...

2:34PM

Williams 6-4, 4-6, 0-1 Riske* (* denotes next server)

Williams serves first up again...A ding-dong rally is won by Riske with a volley across the court. Finesse. She is in great form right now. She goes 15-40 up and then doesn't have too much trouble breaking Williams' serve for a second time in a row!

2:31PM

Second set stats

Second set stats Credit: BBC

Big improvement on her first serve percentage.

2:30PM

Williams 6-4, 4-6 Riske: Riske takes the second set!

Well, Riske has a spring in her step now. She's quickly up 30-0 with a winner and an error from Williams. That becomes three set points with another unforced error from the 11th seed. Riske gets her first serve in, Williams' return is long and the match is level at a set each! Brilliant tennis.

2:27PM

Williams 6-4, 4-5 Riske* (* denotes next server)

Riske is still pushing Williams here as it gets to 30-30. Williams pumped after winning a crucial point to avoid break points. But that doesn't last for long...whatever Williams throws at Riske she is equal and sometimes better than. A superb half volley winner, very precise, close in puts Riske to within a hold of serve of levelling the match!

United States' Alison Riske Credit: AP

2:23PM

Williams* 6-4, 4-4 Riske (* denotes next server)

Riske has been excellent but not quite good enough to get ahead of Williams. It often comes down to small moments, as it did in the first set. And could do again in the second. The unseeded Riske is still playing well, though, and really pushing her opponent. A fairly easy hold of serve and it's 4-4 in the second.

2:19PM

Williams 6-4, 4-3 Riske* (* denotes next server)

A couple of absolutely brilliant shots gets Riske from 0-40 down to 30-40. And another brings an error from Williams to go to deuce. What fight Alison Riske has! Williams gets one advantage...back to deuce. Another...and a big scream! Come on! Riske plays a long shot, called long and Williams takes a tough service game.

Serena Williams Credit: AP

2:12PM

Williams* 6-4, 3-3 Riske (* denotes next server)

A superbly placed forehand drop shot gets Riske to 30-15, trying to mix it up a bit. A wide return gets Riske to 40-15 up. When Williams can't get her next serve back it quickly goes to 3-3. A simple service game that time, too.

2:10PM

Williams 6-4, 3-2 Riske* (* denotes next server)

Both players have generally had to work hard on their service games. It almost looks like Williams is going to win to love but another great return keeps Riske in it. Riske is then on the edges of the playing area, getting back what she can and working hard but in the end Williams plays an easy overhead smash to take the lead in the second set. And lets out a scream of relief.

2:07PM

Williams* 6-4, 2-2 Riske (* denotes next server)

Riske has had to fight hard to stay in this match. Is it getting too much for her? No signs of it yet. Again, she's tough to play when she gets her first serve in. The match's best - and possibly longest rally - sees Riske play a shot that Williams can't get back to get her to 40-15. That soon becomes game Riske and 2-2, despite Williams' challenge of the "out" call.

2:02PM

Williams 6-4, 2-1 Riske* (* denotes next server)

A tough battle for both to get to 30-30 but another ace, the quickest of the match, gets Williams to within a point of the game...but it's deuce again with an unforced error. Riske's chances of winning the game don't last too long, though, and Williams wins it with another ace, her 31st of the championships.

1:57PM

Williams* 6-4, 1-1 Riske (* denotes next server)

In the first set Riske had just under 60% of her first serves in and she's still struggling a bit when them now. When she does find the box, she's useful. She closes out a good rally to level it up in the second set.

1:53PM

Williams 6-4, 1-0 Riske* (* denotes next server)

It starts to look like a fairly straightforward service game for Williams but Riske plays another cracking forehand to leave Williams stranded and to get it to 30-40, which soon becomes deuce...

A powerful serve goes unreturned and then a clean ace gets her the game. Riske challenges but it was well in.

Meanwhile, another record for Serena...

1:48PM

First set stats

First set stats Credit: BBC

1:47PM

Williams takes the first set 6-4

Williams goes 0-15 up but in the next point Riske somehow, somehow, manages to get across the court to keep the ball in play before Williams plays wide. Two unforced errors into the net puts her up against it, though, and gives Williams two set points. Williams asserts herself and takes the set 6-4, winning the crucial moments at the end.

Serena Williams won the first set of her quarter-final against Alison Riske Credit: AFP

1:44PM

Williams 5-4 Riske* (* denotes next server)

There we go! A hold of serve. Williams goes to 5-4 with relative ease. Riske needs to hold to stay in the first set. She's lost the first set and won before, to be fair...

1:41PM

Williams* 4-4 Riske (* denotes next server)

Williams soon imposes herself on the Riske serve, going 0-30 up, which soon becomes 0-40 as she hammers a poor second serve. Some excellent returning from both women here. Williams hits long again as it moves to 15-40 and she looks annoyed at herself, as she often does. A super forehand across the court from Riske gets her closer still...but she ends the next rally with an error for another break of serve!

This is a very enjoyable match so far.

1:36PM

Williams 3-4 Riske* (* denotes next server)

Well, Riske is not overawed and is not messing around. Her hard work gets two break points on Williams. An absolutely stunning return means it's a second break of serve for Riske! Brilliant stuff. Superb returning.

1:33PM

Williams* 3-3 Riske (* denotes next server)

A difficult start to her service game for Riske puts her 0-40 down. And she has to rely on a decent second serve to stay in the game. Williams then goes long...will she challenge? No. But she should have done, it was in!

The next one isn't though and Riske gets back to 30-40, saving another break point. A backhand down the line, a super shot, gets her back to deuce. Good fight in this one. A brilliant return from Williams sets up a super rally. Advantage Williams.

Another brilliant exchange between the two, Williams gets a bit lucky with a net cord, Riske gets her way to it but then is defeated by a winning backhand volley...Williams breaks back!

1:27PM

Williams 2-3 Riske* (* denotes next server)

Williams serving well again and goes to 40-15. At that point Riske think the game's over and goes to change ends...but no. It ends shortly after with an unreturned serve. Better from Williams.

Alison Riske Credit: AP

1:24PM

Williams* 1-3 Riske (* denotes next server)

Williams struggling with Riske's ground strokes here, which are a little unconventional. And getting frustrated. A superb forehand winner gets her pumped up, though to take it to 30-30. Again Riske produces a super serve which puts Williams in trouble to go 40-30 up. She gets very lucky with some help from the net cord to go 3-1 up and hold serve. A break's not a break until you hold etc.

1:19PM

Williams 1-2 Riske* (* denotes next server)

Williams serves brilliantly, with two aces in this game, but Riske fights to get to 40-30...before Williams goes long to take it to deuce. Another wayward forehand gives Riske the advantage. Serena's serve on the next point is decent, but Riske's return draws a shot into the net from Williams. A first break of serve to Riske!

1:15PM

Williams* 1-1 Riske (* denotes next server)

Williams looks in the mood, you might say. She pings a beautiful cross-court forehand to go 15-30 up on Riske's serve. Riske plays a beauty of a serve, superbly placed, into Williams' body and then a clean ace to go 40-30 up. Williams' return is long next point and Riske is on the board, winning her first service game.

1:12PM

Williams 1-0 Riske* (* denotes next server)

Williams races into a 40-15 lead early on and looks sharp. A super backhand passing shot gets Riske back to 30-40 before a wayward forehand on the next point gives Williams the game.

1:09PM

Williams to serve in the first game...

...and the match is underway.

1:07PM

Kim Clijsters' thoughts on Riske's chances

"I think she can worry her a little bit. The type of tennis she has been playing is dominant enough to hurt Serena. But I think it's in Serena's hands," she says.

1:00PM

Riske on grass in 2019

No, not that type.

Alison Riske's record on grass in 2019 Credit: BBC

14 and 1 as they would say in America.

12:56PM

Yesterday: Riske defeats top seed Barty

Ashleigh Barty's hopes of winning back-to-back grand slam titles were ended by a shock fourth-round loss to unseeded American Alison Riske at Wimbledon. World No 1 Barty had won 15 matches in a row and had not so much as dropped a set since the French Open semi-finals a month ago, but Riske played superbly and the 3-6 6-2 6-3 victory was the biggest of her career.

Read the full match report here.

12:54PM

What Williams said after her last match...

I always get excited and pumped to play here. Of course I still want it or else I wouldn't be here. I have more matches this week than the past five months. But I'm feeling better physically. I almost feel a relief more than anything. Finally I can play good tennis. I think the mixed doubles helps. I really need the matches and what better person to play with at Wimbledon than Andy Murray.

On playing fellow American Alison Riske:

Last time I played a fellow American I lost so I want to do well this time. She is great on the grass, I will be ready for it.

12:45PM

Good afternoon

It's nearly, very nearly, time for Serena Williams to play her quarter final match on Centre Court, against fellow American Alison Riske. Riske is unseeded but defeated the top seed, Ashleigh Barty 3-6, 6-2, 6-3; so what does being unseeded really count for today? Not a lot, I guess.

Clearly, Williams is the massive favourite here at around 1/4 on but upsets are often frequent at Wimbledon. Could we see another one here today?

Here's what Chief Sports Feature Writer Oliver Brown made of this upcoming clash between the multiple grand slam champion and greatest of all time against the world number 55:

In theory, Riske should present a recovering Williams with more of a roadblock , having won 14 of her past 15 matches on grass. But so many have had their credentials trumpeted in such a way, only to wither at the first contact with Williams’ force-field. Take Suarez-Navarro, a Spaniard who has been as high as sixth in the world but who has not taken more than five games off her in any of the seven contests they have had. .... While the odds against her are stark, Riske can take solace from how she neutralised the weapons of world No 1 Ashleigh Barty. For all her brilliance this summer in winning the French Open, the Australian proved less adept at managing Riske. True, her opponent had enjoyed a charmed run on grass, winning two titles, but Barty had been expected to assert herself as tennis’ alpha female. It looked, however, like a match too far as she was bundled out 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. The state of flux in the women’s game, where even unseeded players can overwhelm the stars on their day, shows no sign of abating

I'll be here for all the updates from this quarter final, which should get started just after 1pm BST.