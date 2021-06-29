Serena Williams in tears as she retires with ankle injury after just six games - live reaction

Serena Williams in tears as she's forced to retire with ankle injury after just six games - live reaction - REUTERS

07:04 PM

Sasnovich, into the second round, speaks about Serena's sorry exit

“It was such a nice atmosphere but I am so sad for Serena. She’s a great champion and I wish her the best.”

07:00 PM

Serena waves goodbye

Let's hope not for the last time - she's an all-time great, possibly the greatest tennis player ever, and even if she doesn't reach the magic mark of 24 slam success she deserves to leave the Centre Court in a manner better than that.

06:57 PM

Serena retires injured...at 3-3

Serena is in tears - this is horrible to watch. She somehow takes the first point and the crowd are willing her on. Then the third point she collapses in pain...she's in tears and cannot continue.

WHAT A SHAME

06:55 PM

Williams* 3-3 Sasnovich (*denotes next server)

Sasnovich knows what she's doing, she plays a drop shot first up for a winner, trying to make the American move and test that ankle. Serena is trying to end points quickly - going for broke. She does well to get to 40-30 (two big forehands helping her out) but Sasnovich holds and Serena is in trouble. Let's see who she can serve.

06:51 PM

Serena returns to the court

But is limping...this doens't look good BUT she will continue...fingers crossed.

06:50 PM

More second-day drama

06:49 PM

Serena is having a medical timeout

Let's hope she's just getting more strapping and can continue.

06:47 PM

Serena is going off to receive more treatment

The BBC commentators are wondering whey she's doing that rather than not being seen to on court.

This would be a horrid way for her bid to reach 24 end once again...

06:45 PM

Serena asks for the trainer

We're seeing a replay and she slipped on her left ankle - ouch...

She's got heavily taped ankles as it is...

06:44 PM

Williams 3-2 Sasnovich* (*denotes next server)

Sasnovich is getting good depth on her returns and Serena is unsettled. The Belarusian has the early advantage at 15-30 and something looks wrong with Serena - has she landed uncomfortably? She's not moving well on her serve...Sasnovich breaks with a backhand down the line and Serena has asked for the trainer...

06:41 PM

Williams* 3-1 Sasnovich (*denotes next server)

Serena hits a withering return off a short Sasnovich backhand. But the Belarusian illustrates she has a backhand to die for as well and next up she plays a brilliant crosscourt winner - she's not playing like the world No.100. Serena, however, is playing some great groundstrokes as a forehand winner earns her two break points. Sasnovich saves the first, before a long backhand from Serena makes it deuce. Serena earns another break point next up (a Sasnovich forehand into the net) but once again the American cannot capitalise. Serena is, however, brutal with her backhand return and that earns her her fourth break point and it is very much fourth time lucky as she breaks the Belarusian

06:33 PM

Williams 2-1 Sasnovich* (*denotes next server)

Sasnovich certainly isn't overawed - she's taking on Serena's serve and showing she's up for a fight. But it take more than heart to break the all-time great's serve - she has such a great variety of serve and that's on display here as she holds to 30.

06:30 PM

Williams* 1-1 Sasnovich (*denotes next server)

Sasnovich is targeting Serena's forehand already, she's come out with a positive attitude and doesn't look fazed at all. She hits the first ace of the match and a delightful drop shot winner en route to holding to 30.

06:26 PM

Williams 1-0 Sasnovich* (*denotes next server)

Serena serves first and nails her first four serves. Sasnovich moves around the court well and gets it to 30-30. But Serena's serve is solid and takes the first game without any dramas.

06:17 PM

Is Serena running out of time?

It’s been over four years since Serena Williams won the last of her 23 grand slam singles titles. She’s been stuck on that figure - one behind Margaret Court’s record - and there is a feeling that time is running out for the all-time great.

She is without a Wimbledon title in five years and during that time has been a beaten finalist twice - Angelique Kerber in 2018 and a year later to Simona Halep, losing both in straight sets.

But she arrives in SW19 with certain things in her favour and despite recent grand slam failures there are reasons to be positive. Halep, the reigning champion, tore her left calf muscle in May, and has had to pull out of the tournament. Added to that another possible champion, Naomi Osaka is also not here, having decided to not compete after dropping out of the French Open.

This afternoon’s match should ease her into the tournament. Aliaksandra Sasnovich, who defeated two-time champion Petra Kvitova on her way to the fourth round in 2018.may have beaten two-time champion Petra Kvitova on her way to the fourth round in 2018, but ranked 100 should offer up little to worry the sixth seed.

From there a possible third round meeting with Kerber awaits.

She comes into Wimbledon as under the radar as it is possible for a 23-slam champion to do so - the fear factor she exerted in the past diminishing with every year without slam success. As with Roger Federer there is a sense that this could be her last chance to win Wimbledon - whether that gives her the fear, and inhibits her, or the freedom to play her shots, time will tell.

What’s not in doubt is that she is a true sporting great and anytime we get the chance to watch her in full flow is something to cherish - there is also the chance she may well go on and lift the trophy in two weeks’ time.

Find out if that’s likely by staying here and following her opening match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

12:56 PM

Serena must rediscover her winning 'mindset'

By Uche Amako

Serena Williams must rediscover the mindset that led her to 23 Grand Slam singles titles if she's to overcome her slump at the majors, according to coach Patrick Mouratoglou.

The American begins her latest attempt at a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam when she steps onto Centre Court against Aliaksandra Sasnovich today.

The last time Williams played at Wimbledon, she was comprehensively outplayed by Simona Halep in the final in 2019.

That was one of four Grand Slam finals she's failed to win since returning to the sport in 2018 following the birth of her daughter Olympia.

Nevertheless, Williams is one of the favourites to lift the Wimbledon title for the eighth time and Mouratoglou believes there's no one in the women's draw that can stop her if she retrieves the missing piece of the mental jigsaw.

"It is all about Serena," he told Telegraph Sport. "When she's ready physically to compete at the highest level and has the mindset that made her who she is, she's still unstoppable. But this has been missing the last few years.

"Serena hasn't been able to show the competitiveness of the 'real Serena' in the matches she has needed to in finals or semi-finals like the match against Naomi [Osaka] at the Australian Open.

"Naomi is an incredible competitor but if Serena is able to play and think like Serena I don't think anyone can stop her.

"What's missing is the 'Serena mindset'. It is something that's happened since she became a mother. She still has it somewhere in herself, she just needs to get it back.

"And how to get this rage that makes her such an incredible competitor when she needs it. It helps her a lot when she can show her emotions. She's not getting the tool that she needs when she needs it."