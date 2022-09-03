Serena Williams' illustrious career comes to an end after US Open defeat to Ajla Tomljanovic

serena williams vs Ajla Tomljanović live score us open 2022 latest - AP

“It’s been a fun ride,” said a tearful Serena Williams as she accepted the passionate screams of 24,000 feverish fans on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

After 27 years, 23 major titles and a little over 1,000 matches, her professional tennis career (we think) was finally over.

The good news, for the millions who idolise her, is that Williams went out in style. No whimper here, just the bang of aces raining down from her racket as she pushed Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic past the three-hour mark.

The drama was as gripping as it had been during Williams’s final performance at Wimbledon, almost ten weeks ago, when she lost to Harmony Tan in a deciding-set tie-break.

This time, she clung to the final moments of her tenure with an iron grip. Tomljanovic served for the match at 5-1 in the deciding set, and moved to 40-30 with reasonable comfort. Then the resistance kicked in, with Williams banging Tomljanovic’s serve back past her with a primal yell.

Four more match points came and went, as Williams kept coming up with world-class groundstrokes as if she were playing at her very peak. And yet, to Tomljanovic’s credit, she held her nerve in the face of what could well have been the loudest cheers ever heard on this stadium.

Eventually, at the sixth time of asking, Williams put one last forehand in the net and the contest was over, by a 7-5, 6-7, 6-1 scoreline. It was the first time she had gone past three hours at the US Open, although the duration of 3hr 5min fell just short of the 3hr 11min she lasted against Tan at Wimbledon.

The standard of the opposition, and of the match itself, was considerably higher than it had been during that memorable night on Centre Court. While Tomljanovic’s ranking might be unspectacular, at No46 in the world, she is an unusually clean ball-striker who delivers a heavy punch off both wings.

Despite a sticky period early in the second set, when an inspired Williams ran out to a 4-0 lead, Tomljanovic made sure that the contest was physical throughout. Little by little, she wore down Williams’s endurance and took advantage of the 11-year age gap.

Tomljanovic also handled the on-court interview with great class, telling Mary Joe Fernandez that “I am feeling really sorry because I love Serena just as much as you guys. What she has for me and the sport of tennis is incredible and I never thought I would have the chance to play her in her last match.”

“Simply the best” was the stadium DJ’s apposite choice as the players shook hands and prepared themselves for their post-match chat. The fans waited to hear their thoughts, on a night when the US Open broke attendance records for the third time in this extraordinary week.

Williams became emotional as she thanked her parents, saying “These are happy tears, I guess. I don't know. And I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus, so thank you, Venus. She's the only reason that Serena Williams ever existed.”

She also seemed to leave a bit of wiggle room on the question of whether this was actually her final match. When Fernandez asked her if she might reconsider, she replied ”I don’t think so, but you never know.”

Half-an-hour later, though, Williams sounded clearer in her thinking when she addressed reporters in the interview room at Flushing Meadows.

“It takes a lot of work to get here,” she said. “Clearly I'm still capable. It takes a lot more than that. I'm ready to be a mom, explore a different version of Serena. Technically in the world I'm still super young, so I want to have a little bit of a life while I'm still walking.”

So what will Williams do on her first day as a civilian? “I'm definitely resting tomorrow,” she replied, “and then probably spending some time with my daughter.” And then, after a moment’s thought, she added the punchline. “I think I’m going to be karaoke-ing tomorrow.”

Serena Williams loses at the US Open, as it happened

04:24 AM

End of an era

Thanks for joining me on a historic occasion. That final game and the entire match will live long in the memory. Full credit must go to Tomljanovic for producing what must have been one of her greatest ever performances.

As for Serena, 186 consecutive weeks at No. 1, four-time Olympic gold medalist, 23-time grand slam titles, 367 grand slams wins, six US Open titles and 73 career titles = the greatest!

04:15 AM

Michelle Obama reacts

Congrats on an amazing career, Serena Williams! How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents.

03:58 AM

Reaction from the sporting world

Billie Jean King

Her incredible career made its mark on tennis history. And yet her greatest contributions may be yet to come. Thank you, Serena Williams. Your journey continues.

James Blake

Serena. Thank you for being you and the inspiration to so many men and women. I’ve never seen a more intense competitor and it was an honor to share a court with you and watch history. Simply the best.

Allyson Felix

I’m so grateful for Serena Williams. What she has given this sport and us will never be lost on me. #ThankYouSerena

Tiger Woods

Serena Williams you’re literally the greatest on and off the court. Thank you for inspiring all of us to pursue our dreams. I love you little sis!!!!!!

Andy Roddick

I love you Serena Williams. It’s been the pleasure of a lifetime to watch you become what you have. Can’t wait to see what you do next. Thank you my old friend

03:48 AM

Tomljanovic reacts

I'm feeling really sorry just because I love Serena just as much as you guys do. What she's done for me, for the sport of tennis, is incredible. I never thought I'd have a chance to play her in her last match when I remember watching her in all those finals, so this is a surreal moment for me. I just thought she would beat me, so the pressure wasn't on me. Even to the last point, I knew that she's in a posiion to win even when she's down 5-1. That's just who she is and she's the greatest of all time. Period.

03:41 AM

More from Williams

To everyone in that box, it's been a fun ride. It's been the most incrdible ride and journey I have ever been on in my life. I'm so grateful to every single person that has ever said 'go Serena!' in their life. I'm just so grateful. You got me here.

03:34 AM

Williams is asked if she could reconsider her retirement

I should have started sooner this year! I don't think so, but you never know! I don't know.

03:26 AM

Serena in tears

She thanks her mum, dad and fans:

It all started with my parents and they deserve everything. I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus. It's been a fun ride.

03:24 AM

The end

One last twirl to the crowd and standing ovation. Simply the best by Tina Turner plays around the stadium.

03:23 AM

Williams* 5-7, 7-6, 1-6 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Williams return long, 15-0. Williams forehand winner down the line, 15-15. Tomljanovic forehand long, 15-30.

Tomljanovic forehand winner, 30-30. Williams forehand into the net, MATCH POINT.

Williams is not done yet, she goes after Tomljanovic serve and finishes with a drive volley winner, deuce.

Williams forehand return into the tramlines, second match point. Williams forehand down the line and Tomljanovic can't get the ball back in play, deuce.

Tomljanovic keeps her nerve and hits another forehand winner, third match point. Saved again by Williams with a forehand winner.

Williams is rushed and her backhand goes long, fourth match point. Brilliant again from Williams. She is digging in here.

Tomljanovic forehand long, break point Williams. Williams forehand long, deuce.

As we pass the three hour mark, Williams puts a forehand long, fifth match point.

Williams forehand return winner. INCREDIBLE TENNIS. Tomljanovic forehand into the net, break point Williams. Williams forehand long, deuce. The tension is unbearable.

Unreal speed by Williams to reach a drop shot and she puts away a backhand overhead, break point.

Sensational tennis again from Tomljanovic to keep her nerve and put away forehand winner, deuce. We are approaching the 14 minute mark.

Tomljanovic ace, sixth match point. Williams forehand into the net, GAME SET MATCH TOMLJANOVIC.

WHAT A GAME.

03:08 AM

Williams 5-7, 7-6, 1-5 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Williams overhead winner, 30-0. Tomljanovic forehand winner, 30-15. Blistering Tomljanovic cross court backhand winner, 30-30. Williams barely moved.

Tomljanovic forehand winner, break point. Williams forehand long, Tomljanovic breaks and will serve for the match.

03:02 AM

Williams* 5-7, 7-6, 1-4 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Ideal service game from Tomljanovic as she races to 40-0. A double fault makes it 40-15.

Williams then rushes Tomljanovic into a forehand error, 40-30. Williams goes for a backhand down the line but just misses the line. She can't believe it.

Tomljanovic consolidates the break and wins her fourth game in a row.

03:00 AM

Williams 5-7, 7-6, 1-3 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Williams tries a drop shot but gets it all wrong and nets, 15-15. Tomljanovic attempts a drop shot of her down but also nets, 30-15.

Williams doesn't do enough with her approach shot and Tomljanovic punishes her with a backhand winner down the line, 30-30.

Williams double fault, break point. Williams ace, deuce. Williams forehand flies wide, second break point. Williams first serve unreturned, deuce.

Williams double fault, third break point. Great defence by Tomljanovic but Williams stays on the attack and finishes with a drive volley winner.

Williams backhand into the net, fourth break point. Tomljanovic does well to get a huge Williams serve back, Williams has a look at a drive volley, a shot she has hit beautifully all tournament, but she puts it long.

TOMLJANOVIC BREAKS.

02:49 AM

Williams* 5-7, 7-6, 1-2 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

The crowd can sense the change in momentum here as Tomljanovic moves to 30-0.

They applaud when Tomljanovic double faults, 30-15. Tomljanovic responds with a big first serve which Williams doesn't return.

And the Australian holds with a backhand winner.

02:46 AM

Williams 5-7, 7-6, 1-1 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Williams ace, 30-15. Another big serve down the T unreturned, 40-15. Williams backhand long, 40-30.

Williams backhand long after a deep Tomljanovic return, deuce. Williams backhand into the net, break point Tomljanovic.

Another Williams backhand error and Tomljanovic breaks back.

02:40 AM

Third Set: Williams* 5-7, 7-6, 1-0 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Tomljanovic drills a forehand into the corner for a winner, 30-15. But then hits a double fault, 30-30. Tomljanovic forehand long, 30-40. Break point.

Williams backhand return long, deuce. Williams rushes Tomljanovic into a forehand error, second break point.

Wild Tomljanovic forehand. Williams breaks.

02:32 AM

Williams 5-7, 7-6 Tomljanovic - TIEBREAK

Williams backhand return long, 4-3. Tomljanovic catches the line with a backhand down the line and Williams nets, 4-4. 117mph Williams ace, 5-4. Williams forehand winner, 6-4. Tomljanovic forehand long, 7-4.

We are going into a third set folks!

02:28 AM

Williams 5-7, 6-6 Tomljanovic - TIEBREAK

Williams wrong foots Tomljanovic with a backhand winner back behind her, 1-0. Great first serve by Tomljanovic is unreturned, 1-1. Tomljanovic backhand into the net, 2-1. Williams overhead winner, 3-1. Williams forehand winner, 4-1. Williams backhand into the net, 4-2.

02:24 AM

Williams* 5-7, 6-6 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Chants of 'Serena, Serena, Serena' reverberate around the stadium as Tomljanovic waits to serve.

Tomljanovic double fault, 15-15. Incredible rally, both players going at it and Williams flicks a backhand winner down the line, 15-30.

Tomljanovic steps in and drills a backhand down the line, 30-30. She did not hold back on that one.

Tomljanovic forehand winner, 40-30. Amazing character from the Australian given the circumstances.

Williams backhand long. Into a tiebreak we go.

02:17 AM

Williams 5-7, 6-5 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Williams volley winner, 30-0. Forehand by Williams drifts long, 30-15. Timely 111mph ace from Williams, 40-15.

Tomljanovic return into the net and Williams books herself a tiebreak at the very least.

02:13 AM

Williams* 5-7, 5-5 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Tomljanovic nets a backhand pass, 0-15. Tomljanovic backhand into the net, 15-30.

Huge ball striking by Tomljanovic and Williams puts a backhand long, 30-30. Massive point coming up.

Williams forehand return into the net, 40-30. Williams forehand clips the net and the ball drops into the tramlines.

Tomljanovic holds. Incredible recovery from 4-0 down.

02:08 AM

Williams 5-7, 5-4 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Beautiful running forehand passing shot by Tomljanovic to start the game. Williams responds with a massive backhand down the line, 15-15.

Williams nets a forehand, 15-30. Tomljanovic turns defence into attack and Williams misses with a forehand, two break points.

Williams double faults. Wow. Tomljanovic breaks. Near silence from the crowd.

02:05 AM

Williams* 5-7, 5-3 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Double fault by Tomljanovic, 0-30. Williams forehand return into the net, 30-30.

Williams overhead winner, 30-40. Williams backhand into the net, deuce. Tomljanovic backhand long, second set point.

Williams goes for it with a cross court backhand return but the ball drops just wide, deuce.

Williams drive forehand winner, third set point. Williams forehand into the net, deuce. Groans from the crowd.

Longest game of the match, over nine minutes, goes on as Williams leans into a body serve and puts a forehand down the line for a winner.

Set point No 4 for Williams after Tomljanovic double faults. Saved by Tomljanovic with a terrific forehand down the line. Our eighth deuce of the game.

As we pass the 15 minute mark, Williams nets a forehand. And Tomljanovic finally holds with Williams nets a backhand.

Williams to serve for the set next.

01:47 AM

Williams 5-7, 5-2 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Better from Williams as she starts the game with a backhand winner. Tomljanovic responds with a forehand winner, 15-15.

Williams stretches Tomljanovic out wide and the Australian can't get her running backhand into play. Williams backhand wide, 40-30.

Williams gets a short forehand but pulls it wide, deuce. Bad shot that one.

The volume of Williams' grunting is getting louder and she roars after a forehand winner into the corner.

She's a game away from the set.

01:41 AM

Williams* 5-7, 4-2 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Ideal service game by Tomljanovic as she races to 40-0 with a forehand winner.

And she holds to 15 with a backhand winner. Tomljanovic has reclaimed some of the momentum.

Important service game for Williams coming up.

01:36 AM

Williams 5-7, 4-1 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Williams blasts a forehand down the line and Tomljanovic can't get the ball back in play, 30-15. Tomljanovic backhand winner, 30-30.

Seventh ace of the match for Williams. Big first serve by Tomljanovic stands up to it and drills a backhand down the line which Williams can't get back in play.

Williams double fault, break point. Another big first serve by Williams but this time Tomljanovic can't get the ball back in play.

Williams forehand into the net, break point. Williams attacks the net but volleys wide and Tomljanovic breaks.

01:28 AM

Williams* 5-7, 4-0 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Tomljanovic starts the game with a double fault, just her second of the match. She responds with a forehand winner down the line, 15-15.

Another double fault by Tomljanovic, 30-30. Drive volley winner by Williams, 30-40.

All out attack by Williams and she finishes with a backhand winner. Williams breaks again.

01:23 AM

Williams 5-7, 3-0 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Ace by Williams 30-0. Fifth ace of the match by Williams, 40-0. And a sixth to hold. Tremendous serving to consolidate the break.

The crowd is re-energised by this response from Williams. How will Tomljanovic cope?

01:20 AM

Williams* 5-7, 2-0 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Williams forehand return long, 30-15. Tomljanovic then hits a forehand of her own long, 30-30. Deep return by Williams, Tomljanovic does well to get the ball back in play but it sits up nicely for Williams to drill a forehand winner.

Williams at the net again and she makes the backhand volley. Williams breaks.

01:16 AM

Second Set: Williams 5-7, 1-0 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Is Williams about to play her last set of tennis? We are about to find out...

Williams cruises to 40-0 but a double fault makes it 40-30. Great defence by Tomljanovic, Williams comes forward again but Tomljanovic makes the backhand pass. Deuce.

Williams survives that scare to hold.

01:08 AM

Williams* 5-7 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Williams flicks a forehand wide on the opening point, 15-0. Williams forehand into the net, 30-0. Williams is looking a little hurried at the moment.

Big first serve and Williams nets a return, three set points. Williams saves the first.

And the second when Tomljanovic's forehand goes long. But she finally gets the job done with a forehand winner.

Hugely impressive tennis from Tomljanovic.

01:03 AM

Williams 5-6 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Great anticipation from Tomljanovic to read the direction of Williams' drive forehand and she blasts a forehand down the line for a winner, 15-15.

Williams double fault, 15-30. Beautifully constructed point by Tomljanovic and she finishes with a forehand winner, 15-40.

Big chance missed by Tomljanovic as she nets a forehand, 30-40. But she steps in and drills a backhand winner down the line. What a game. Tomljanovic breaks.

12:59 AM

Williams* 5-5 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Tomljanovic double fault to open the game. Williams backhand winner down the line, 15-30.

Good first serve by Tomljanovic and she finishes with a backhand winner, 30-30. Williams backhand wide, 40-30.

105mph wide serve by Tomljanovic is too good for Williams. On we go in the first set.

12:54 AM

Williams 5-4 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Williams attacks the net again, stretches for a backhand volley that clips the net cord and drops on Tomljanovic's side, 15-15.

Second ace of the match for Williams, 30-30. Williams backhand into the net, 30-40. Big point coming up.

Williams forehand long and Tomjlanovic breaks back. Good response by Williams.

12:50 AM

Williams* 5-3 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Weak second serve by Tomljanovic and Williams shows very little respect, drilling a forehand down the line, 0-15. Williams is making her move, bulling Tomljanovic and the Australian nets.

Williams overhead winner after another net approach, 0-40. Tomljanovic backhand long.

Williams breaks and will serve for the set.

12:46 AM

Williams 4-3 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Great defence by Tomljanovic to stay in the rally and she passes Williams with a backhand winner, 15-15.

Maybe it is the confidence she gained from the doubles match she played yesterday but Williams is showing great willingness to come forward to the net. Williams holds with a backhand winner.

Entering the business stage of the match.

12:41 AM

Williams* 3-3 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Vintage Williams forehand up the line for a winner, 0-15. Another lengthy rally between the two player, 21 shots, Williams assumes control but surprisingly nets a driver forehand, 15-15.

Williams backhand wide, 30-15. More heavy hitting from Williams and Tomljanovic's backhand goes long, 40-30.

But the Australian holds again when Williams nets a backhand.

12:35 AM

Williams 3-2 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Wow. Brilliant forehand return winner down the line by Tomljanovic to open the game. First ace of the match for Williams, 30-15.

Followed up by a backhand down the line winner, 40-15. Williams double fault, 40-30. Backhand from Tomljanovic drifts long and Williams holds.

12:31 AM

Williams* 2-2 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Longest rally of the match and Tomljanovic comes out on top, 30-0. That should boost her confidence.

Williams nets a forehand, 40-0. Another forehand error and Tomljanovic holds.

12:28 AM

Williams 2-1 Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Chance for Tomljanovic when she lobs Williams but the ball drops just out, 30-0. Big first serve by Williams and she finishes with a backhand winner, 40-0.

Eight points in a row for Williams and a service hold after Tomljanovic nets a return.

12:24 AM

Williams* 1-1 Tomljanovic (*denotes next server)

Williams responds well, forcing Tomljanovic into a couple of errors, 0-30. Big return by Williams and Tomljanovic nets a forehand, 0-40. Poor game by Tomljanovic is complete when she hits a forehand long.

Williams breaks back.

12:22 AM

First Set: Serena Williams 0-1 Ajla Tomljanovic* (*denotes next server)

Nice start by Williams as she moves forward confidently and hits a deft drop volley winner, 15-15. Statement of intent from Tomljanovic as she drills a forehand return winner down the line, 15-30.

Williams backhand flies wide, 15-40. Deep return by Tomljanovic and Williams' reply drifts long.

Tomljanovic breaks.

12:15 AM

Coin toss

Tomljanovic wins the coin toss and opts to receive first. So Williams will serve first.

12:11 AM

Here we go!

Tomljanovic walks out for the match to minimal applause from the crowd.

The Australian is made to wait a few minutes as a montage of Williams is played on the big screen.

Once it finishes Williams strides out to an incredible reception.

12:01 AM

'I think sky is the limit for her now'

Martina Navratilova saw a clip of Serena Williams practicing before her second round match and noticed her movement appeared to be improved.

And she immediately had one thought.

I was like, 'Ooh, Serena is back. So yeah, I think sky is the limit for her now. I wouldn't put it past her to win the whole thing.

11:58 PM

Will Tomljanovic handle the occasion?

Like Kovinic and Kontaveit, Tomljanovic can expect near silence from the partisan New York crowd

11:48 PM

US Open Day 5 results

Men's Singles Third Round

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Spain, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini (13), Italy, def. Andy Murray, Britain, 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (1), 6-3.

Karen Khachanov (27), Russia, def. Jack Draper, Britain, 6-3, 4-6, 6-5, ret.

Corentin Moutet, France, def. Pedro Cachin, Argentina, 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5.

Casper Ruud (5), Norway, def. Tommy Paul (29), United States, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-0.

Women's Singles Third Round

Ons Jabeur (5), Tunisia, def. Shelby Rogers (31), United States, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Veronika Kudermetova (18), Russia, def. Dalma Galfi, Hungary, 6-2, 6-0.

Zhang Shuai, China, def. Rebecca Marino, Canada, 6-2, 6-4.

Coco Gauff (12), United States, def. Madison Keys (20), United States, 6-2, 6-3.

11:30 PM

End of an era

Last night, the Williams sisters were eliminated by the Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the women's doubles.

It was their first match together in 4 1/2 years for the 14-time grand slam doubles champions.

11:14 PM

Times Square pays tribute to Williams

11:03 PM

Good evening!

Hello and welcome to what could be Serena Williams' final night as a professional tennis player.

Williams signalled her intention to retire in a Vogue magazine article in early August, saying she was "evolving away from tennis" but never confirming the US Open as her final event. And the 23-time grand slam champion has managed to put off her impending retirement so far with gusty wins over Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit. This evening she comes up against big-hitting Australian Ajla Tomljanovic on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"She's been playing pretty intense and I've been actually watching her matches a lot," Williams said. "She's been through a lot of injuries, so I kind of respect that. I think it's going to be a good match."

For Tomljanovic, the match is a dream come true. "It's definitely something I'll never forget in my career," Tomljanovic said. "It's going to be a huge moment no matter the outcome. I've been a Serena fan since I was a kid. On Friday night I'll just be a competitor and I'll try my best to win. I think she's changed the sport of tennis, but also what she's done worldwide for women in sports is incredible

"She's paved the way for so many, inspired me to go for my dreams. Even her longevity. I'm kind of in the part of my career now where they call you on the older side. She's made that kind of nonexistent. 'Old' is not even a word in her vocabulary. Very grateful to her like that. I don't think there's anyone like her, obviously."

Thirty percent of users who tweeted about Williams in August had not tweeted about tennis all year, and 67 per cent of those who tweeted about her in August had not tweeted about her all year, Twitter revealed.

While tickets to see the player many consider to be the greatest of all time have also skyrocketed. The "get-in" price to attend tonight's match is $565, while the cheapest ticket in the Lower Level of Arthur Ashe Stadium is $4,361, according to ticket retailer TickPick.