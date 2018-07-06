Forgetful Serena Williams defeats Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets in her toughest test yet

Delighted Serena Williams salutes the crowd - AFP

Imagine what it must be like to lose count of your Wimbledon titles. Serena Williams came into the interview room and found herself stumbling over this crucial detail.

Asked to clarify an earlier statement, in which she had suggested that she was playing with nothing to lose, Williams replied “I don’t necessarily have to win another Wimbledon in my career, saying I won ­­– was it six times?”

“It was seven,” came the answer from the assembled reporters. “Okay,” said Williams. “See, I don’t even remember.”

Williams has been superbly focused here, even if her footwork and ball-striking are not yet at their smoothest. On Centre Court on Friday, Kiki Mladenovic asked some searching questions, swinging freely, volleying sweetly and matching her more celebrated opponent winner for winner. Yet Williams was never fazed.

She interrupted Mladenovic’s early momentum at a crucial stage, breaking as her opponent served for the first set with the help of some crunching returns. Just over an hour later, she dominated the second-set tie-break to close out her 7-5, 7-6 win.

Credit: Getty Images

The bookies’ favourite since Petra Kvitova’s first-round exit, Williams suffered a few malfunctions on her usually trusty forehand, but shrugged them off without becoming demoralised. The field is now opening up for her in the same way that it is opening for her fellow 36-year-old and tournament favourite Roger Federer.

Mladenovic, at No 62, is the highest-ranked player that Williams has faced to date. Her fourth-round opponent Evgeniya Rodina stands at a lowly No 120, and will probably tremble at the thought of sharing a court with the greatest player of this or any other generation.

It probably should have been Madison Keys, the 10th seed, who faced Williams in a fourth-round meeting on Monday. But Keys admitted after her three-set loss to Rodina that she had allowed her mind to skip ahead to the daunting prospect of Williams. As Keys put it, “I don’t think I did a good job of keeping in the moment and playing the person who was in front of me.”

When this point was raised with Williams herself, she replied: “I’m glad someone admitted that. Every single match I play, whether I’m coming back from a baby or surgery, it doesn’t matter. These young ladies, they bring a game that I’ve never seen before.

“I don’t even scout as much, because when I watch them play, it’s a totally different game than when they play me. That’s what makes me great: I play everyone at their greatest, so I have to be greater.”

Although Williams has enjoyed her most successful period since teaming up with coach Patrick Mouratoglou six years ago, her self-reliance on court contrasts with the uncertainty of so many other players when they come under pressure.

Martina Navratilova came up with an interesting argument on this score, as she discussed the “seedageddon” which has left only 14 of the top 32 players in the tournament after the first five days.

“Too many things are done for these players today,” said Navratilova. “They don’t do anything for themselves except for hitting the ball. The coaches, the drivers, the physios. They motion, and someone brings them a towel. I saw a player hold out her arm and someone applied sunblock. They don’t have to take responsibility. Then they get out there [in a slam] and it’s only them. And when the you-know-what hits the fan, and they have to make all these decisions – what shot to hit, how to adjust – they are not prepared.”

5:32PM

Game, set and match! Williams defeats Mladenovic 7-5, 6-6 (7-2)

A 116mph ace sets up four match points. She takes the match with another ace, and lets out a "Yes!" to her box. She found another level in that tiebreak, especially on her serve, and that's why she's a 23-time grand slam champion.

Williams is through to the fourth round and faces Russian qualifier Evgeniya Rodina.

5:27PM

Williams 7-5, 6-6 (5-1) Mladenovic* (*denotes next server)

Williams charges out to win the first four points. She gains all the momentum from the get-go, and only grants Mladenovic one of the first six, sending a shot wide. She wants this match over.

5:23PM

Williams* 7-5, 6-6 Mladenovic (*denotes next server)

Williams lets out a scream as she fails to reach a lob Mladenovic sends her way. The 25-year-old bags her 17th baseline winner to send her on her 30-0 up. Two double faults in a row show a wobble in her composure, but she brings it back with a calmly executed backhand volley at deuce to gain the game point.

Another wobble sees her send a smash at the net long, and then send the ball into the net on the next point to gift Williams a match point. Again, her composure comes up trumps though and she finds a way to force the tiebreak.

5:14PM

Williams 7-5, 6-5 Mladenovic* (*denotes next server)

Three more aces help Williams hold to 15, to put the pressure back on Mladenovic. The Frenchwoman must serve to stay in the match for the second time this set.

5:12PM

Williams* 7-5, 5-5 Mladenovic (*denotes next server)

Williams' returning helps her to claw her way to deuce. Mladenovic remains composed however, and impressively relies on her serve to hold.

5:05PM

Williams 7-5, 5-4 Mladenovic* (*denotes next server)

Mladenovic comes back from 0-40 down to bring the game to deuce with a cross-court winner. She matches Williams in a powerful 12-stroke rally to set up a break point. Williams saves it, and then rushes to the net to let out a screaming smash. She holds on an ace, to force Mladenovic to serve to stay in the match. The pressure is on.

4:59PM

Williams* 7-5, 4-4 Mladenovic (*denotes next server)

What has been a somewhat muted atmosphere on Centre Court is broken by two winners from Mladenovic. She holds to love.

4:56PM

Williams 7-5, 4-3 Mladenovic* (*denotes next server)

A fifth ace from Williams is followed by a double fault and you wonder if she might be pushing too hard. An 119mph ace down the T answers that question. We're still on serve in the second set.

4:51PM

Williams* 7-5, 3-3 Mladenovic (*denotes next server)

Mladenovic seems to have found some calm, and this hold seems just as important as the last.

4:47PM

Williams 7-5, 3-2 Mladenovic* (*denotes next server)

A quick hold to love, complete with two aces. "Why didn't you do that last time?" Williams asks herself.

4:44PM

Williams* 7-5, 2-2 Mladenovic (*denotes next server)

Mladenovic sets up an overhead shot but sends it way wide. A couple more errors gives Williams the break point, but the Frenchwoman pulls out a strong serve to bring it back to deuce. Three deuces later Mladenovic holds - and it feels significant. Maybe this will give her a boost, as the intensity on both sides has dropped somewhat.

4:36PM

Williams 7-5, 2-1 Mladenovic* (*denotes next server) - Mladenovic breaks

Three errors from Williams gifts her opponent three break points. A double fault puts Mladenovic on the scoreboard - let's see if she can hold her nerve on serve.

4:33PM

Williams* 7-5, 2-0 Mladenovic (*denotes next server) - Williams breaks

Williams takes the break again - Mladenovic looks like she's lost her confidence.

4:29PM

Williams 7-5, 1-0 Mladenovic* (*denotes next server)

Williams is on a roll - five games in a row.

4:27PM

Williams* 7-5 Mladenovic (*denotes next server) - Williams wins the first set

Mladenovic hits her first unforced error of the match, and is down three set points. An ace and a winner down the line help her to save them all and get back to deuce. A Williams cross-court forehand right to the corner of the court sets up her third set point and Mladenovic ends the set shakily on a double fault.

Williams wins four games in a row to take the first set.

Credit: Getty Images

4:20PM

Williams 6-5 Mladenovic* (*denotes next server)

Williams has upped the ante, attacking points and charging the net. She wins the game to reverse the roles - Mladenovic will have to serve to stay in the set.

4:16PM

Williams* 5-5 Mladenovic (*denotes next server) - Williams breaks

Williams ups the intensity from the word go, returning aggressively and piling the pressure on Mladenovic to earn a break point. The Frenchwoman pulls up after chasing a ball, and sends her shot long to give Williams the break.

4:11PM

Williams 4-5 Mladenovic* (*denotes next server)

The seven-time Wimbledon champion is still trying to find her range on her groundstrokes, but she responds with two aces of her own to hold.

Mladenovic will serve for the set.

4:08PM

Williams* 3-5 Mladenovic (*denotes next server)

A first, if not quiet, "come on!" from Williams in this game, but her opponent pulls out the first ace of the match to hold to 15.

Williams will now serve to stay in the set.

4:03PM

Williams 3-4 Mladenovic* (*denotes next server)

Williams struggles with her footwork on a couple of points, but holds to stay in touch in the opening set.

3:59PM

Williams* 2-4 Mladenovic (*denotes next server)

Williams is attacking on the return - blasting a winner down the line. But Mladenovic holds after going down 15-30.

3:56PM

Williams 2-3 Mladenovic* (*denotes next server) - Mladenovic breaks

Williams goes to the net, but Mladenovic hits a cross-court backhand which goes straight past Williams. The Frenchwoman sets up three break points, and breaks on the second attempt.

3:52PM

Williams* 2-2 Mladenovic (*denotes next server)

Williams doesn't get a look in - Mladenovic with another strong service game.

3:49PM

Williams 2-1 Mladenovic* (*denotes next server)

Williams holds to 15, with the help of four unreturned serves.

3:46PM

Williams* 1-1 Mladenovic (*denotes next server)

Mladenovic gets Williams moving across the baseline, forcing her to make errors. Solid start, she holds to 15.

3:43PM

Williams 1-0 Mladenovic* (*denotes next server)

Williams saves two break points and relies on her serve to take the game.

3:38PM

Play is about to get underway

Williams to serve first.

3:33PM

Players are out

...and warming up.

3:21PM

Next up

Gael Monfils comes back from a set down to defeat Sam Querrey in four sets on Centre Court. Williams and Mladenovic up next.

3:19PM

Match preview

The last time seven-time champion Serena Williams lost as early as the third round at Wimbledon was 2014 against Frenchwoman Alize Cornet - who was seed 25 that year. This year Williams holds that particular seeding, and in her third round match today she faces another Frenchwoman, Kristina Mladenovic.

That's where the comparisons end however, as this year is different from any other she has competed. It is her first attempt at a Wimbledon title since giving birth to her daughter in September of last year, and she sits ranked at 183rd in the world.

Despite the different circumstances, to beat Williams at SW19 it will take something special - and Mladenovic knows it. "First of all, it's great to see her back even after giving birth. It's great for tennis," she said. "Even if she's on her way back, I definitely think she's a favorite of our match and maybe just favorite.

"If she plays her best, she's, for me, the best in our sport. I expect a very difficult match."

The last and only time the two have met on the tour in the third round of Roland Garros in 2016 was especially difficult - and not just for Mladenovic who came out the loser. She put up a good fight, pushing Serena to 12-10 in the second-set tie-breaker of Williams' straight set win.

Last year Mladenovic broke the top-10 for the first time in her career, and the 25-year-old came through the first two rounds at Wimbledon this week with relative ease against two unseeded opponents. But Williams will pose a different test.

Former world No 1 Williams has yet to drop a set, and she absolutely crushed Viktoriya Tomova in the second round. The performance looked like that of a champion gearing up to return to her best - and Mladenovic can only hope she doesn't find similar stride today.