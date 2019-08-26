Serena Williams' US Open fury so familiar to many black sportswomen

Serena Williams hits a return during the 2018 US Open - AFP

When I watched the fallout to the US Open final last year and Serena Williams’ argument with the umpire Carlos Ramos, the dynamics were all too familiar. Serena has endured a career of being portrayed as a threat – her athletic physique, her dominance, her refusal to lower her voice, to stay silent on issues she feels strongly about.

It was worrying to see how the ensuing conversation spiralled into a heated and hate-filled debate. A cartoonist in Sydney felt enabled to – as JK Rowling put it – reduce, “one of the greatest sportswomen alive to racist and sexist tropes”.

As we build up to another US Open, media headlines will no doubt reignite the conversation around Serena’s actions. There will, of course, be many people who watched the match and didn’t see any issues around race and gender. In their eyes Serena was in the wrong, and was punished accordingly.

As a black person I don’t see it that way. When I was younger, the only black cricketer on the England team, I used to shrink myself to fit into the role. It was a conscious effort that many black people will recognise, toning yourself down to be accepted – selected - in a predominantly white environment.

I noticed early on that people responded to me in a different way. If I raised my voice, people would tell me to calm down, while for others there was no comment. I saw that if a black person showed emotion in a room, people seemed to feel threatened. I learned to avoid confrontation, rather than risk the trope of the “angry black woman”. If someone made a racial slur, I learned to dismiss it.



It is not a strategy I am proud of, it is not something I would want for the next generation of black women and girls. It is an uncomfortable conversation, but it is an important one.

We will never know if Serena noticed the coaching cues from Patrick Mouratoglou. But I believe that any athlete of merit who was accused of cheating would feel angry and upset. And, initially, her response seemed reasonable to me. It was only as the situation escalated that her emotions began to whirl, and she lost her temper. For an athlete, being in the zone means everything else is a blur. An accusation like that would come as a shock. I like to think that an umpire with more emotional intelligence would have understood that, given a soft warning, and kept the game moving.

I can empathise with what happened to Serena. In my final year of playing, I received a match ban for swearing on the pitch – my first and only ever disciplinary in an 18-year career. The umpire – who was also the opposition club’s home umpire – made a call I didn’t agree with. I questioned his judgement, and I was accused me of not respecting the spirit of the game. He sent me off. I was shocked. I asked, ‘Is this a joke?’ I couldn’t believe it. In all my years I had never had an incident like it. I was angry and - I’m sorry to say - I swore on the pitch and I received a match ban. I was informed, following the investigation, that the umpire had a moment of lapsed concentration when the alleged ball was played. I wrote a letter to apologise for the profanity, but I still felt wronged.

Earlier this year, a young female cricketer told me that sport is the only place she feels she can be herself. As a woman, she said, it is frowned upon to be seen as ambitious, or competitive - but in sport you have permission. That statement moved me. It also reminded me of that double standard we have in society around men and women’s behaviour. From Jon McEnroe to Nick Kyrgios, the ‘bad boy’ image of a sportsman in the heat of the battle is accepted, sometimes even heralded. Men showing anger is understood as a performance of masculinity.

Compare and contrast with the response to Serena - her anger seemed to trigger people more deeply than any sportsman. Society expects women to repress emotions like anger, and to deliver their views in a more socially palatable way. Deviate from the societal norm and you may be deemed unlikable, or shamed.

I watched that final twice in the end. The first time as a sports fan, the second time to check whether I had got it all wrong and Serena really deserved all the opprobrium. I was commentating on the cricket that day, and I spent several hours debating the events with my colleagues. They were outraged by her behaviour, citing that she was supposed to be a role model, and quoting the rule book. But when I asked whether they had ever been fined or reprimanded during their careers they said they had - on numerous occasions.

One of the reasons why Serena will leave a legacy, beyond her achievements as an outstanding athlete, is because of her strength of character and unapologetic sense of self. She stands firm in the face of many complexed layers of biases, forcing society to ask challenging questions.

The anniversary of the US Open final, although a difficult and uncomfortable event to have witnessed in sport, is not a conversation for us to shy away from. Rather it is a moment to reflect and ask deeper questions. That it is Serena’s actions, ultimately, forcing us to do so simply reaffirms her status as the ultimate icon of the game.