How Serena Williams squandered four match points to crash out of Australian Open

If this Australian Open has taught us anything, it is that the joint members of the GOAT club are human after all.

Three days after Roger Federer squandered an incredible 12 break points and suffered a fourth-round departure to Greek youngster Stefanos Tsitsipas, Serena Williams also showed she can falter at the key moments too.

After reaching back-to-back grand slam finals, the stage appeared set for Williams to make it a hat-trick and present another opportunity to equal Margaret Court's 24 grand slam titles.

True, she would have first had to overcome what would have been a much watched semi-final against US Open champion Naomi Osaka. But Williams is now heading back to America after her earliest departure in Australia since 2014.

What made Williams' exit in Melbourne even more dramatic was she was leading 5-1 and had four match points against Karolina Pliskova.

How the match points came and went for Serena

Williams serving at 5-1 and 40-30 up is called for a foot fault. It is reminiscent of an infamous call at the US Open a decade ago.

During the ensuing point, Williams twists her left ankle and strikes a forehand into the net for deuce. Pliskova goes on to break to trail 5-2.

Pliskova serving at 5-4 down faces two more match points at 15-40. The seventh seed saves the first with a searing backhand winner.

Pliskova shows great mental strength to save another match point with some deep hitting which draws an error from Williams' forehand.

Williams isn't downhearted and edges to a fourth match point at 5-4 advantage. Pliskova is bold again, hitting deep to the corner which has Williams scrambling behind the baseline. The Czech goes on to hold for 5-5.

Williams fails to win another point off her serve since rolling her ankle. Pliskova breaks and wins a sixth straight game to complete a dramatic turnaround.

Williams did not call a trainer on court to see to her ankle and did not blame the injury for the capitulation.

It is now 24 years since she turned professional and the 37-year-old said she is still learning about the game - including how to close out a contest in future.

"Next time I'm up 5-1 against anybody, whether it's her or anyone, I just need to make sure I play lights out when I have match points," she said.

"The next time that I have match point ... just go bananas on it."