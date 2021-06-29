Serena Williams retires hurt from her first-round match after fall at Wimbledon

George Sessions, PA
·2 min read
In this article:
Serena Williams’ hopes of an eighth Wimbledon title are over after an ankle injury forced the world number eight to retire from her first-round match with Aliaksandra Sasnovich.

The seven-time singles’ winner at the All England Club slipped in the fifth game and left the Centre Court for treatment.

She returned 10 minutes later but after getting emotional at the reception afforded to her by the crowd, the pain was evident on Williams’ face as she tried to serve to her Belarusian opponent.

After the best efforts of the 39-year-old, she had to call it quits and it means her pursuit of a record-equalling 24th grand slam is again put on hold.

Opponent Sasnovich said courtside: “I am so sad for Serena. She is a great champion. It happens sometimes in tennis, but all the best to her for her recovery.”

Williams’ injury occurred shortly after Adrian Mannarino had also been forced to retire on Centre Court against Roger Federer after the Frenchman slipped.

Mannarino hurt his right knee and it saw his encounter with the Swiss great brought to an early conclusion at the end of the fourth set.

Wimbledon 2021 &#x002013; Day Two &#x002013; The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Serena Williams had a painful end to her Wimbledon (Adam Davy/PA)

It was a similar story for Williams who had started her pursuit of a 24th grand slam in fine fashion after breaking her opponent in the fourth game.

An initial wobble to a Sasnovich return was followed by another moment of discomfort.

Immediately Williams looked down to her left ankle and with heavy strapping already on her right thigh, it was an unwelcome moment for the Florida resident.

Two double faults contributed towards Sasnovich breaking back before the trainer was called on and a medical time out eventually taken.

Wimbledon 2021 &#x002013; Day Two &#x002013; The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Venus Williams was a winner before sister Serena bowed out (John Walton/PA)

While Williams made her way back onto Centre Court after a 10-minute delay, she was emotional as the crowd urged the seven-time champion to continue.

A couple of powerful winners raised brief hopes the veteran may be able to last but once it came to her serve she was unable to put weight on her left ankle.

In tears, Williams had to be helped off court and will not join her older sister in the second round after Venus had triumphed in a marathon contest with Mihaela Buzarnescu, which lasted two hours and 37 minutes on Court Three.

Earlier this month Serena Williams already confirmed she would not compete at the Olympics in Tokyo and her focus will be on recovering in time for the US Open later in the year.

  • Tennis-Gauff says she could not watch as Serena forced to retire

    American teenager Coco Gauff said she had to turn away from the TV screen after her idol Serena Williams was forced to retire from her first-round match on Tuesday because of injury. The 17-year-old Gauff was in the gym when seven-times champion Williams appeared to slip on the lush Centre Court turf and retired at 3-3 against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. Gauff made a sensational impact on her Wimbledon debut in 2019 when, as a 15-year-old qualifier she reached the last 16 with a win over former champion Venus Williams.

  • Tennis-Wimbledon ends in tears for injured Serena

    LONDON (Reuters) -Tennis great Serena Williams limped out of Wimbledon in tears on Tuesday after her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown ended in injury. The American sixth seed and seven-times Wimbledon winner was clearly in pain on a slippery Centre Court and sought treatment while 3-2 up in her first round match against unseeded Belarussian Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Williams returned after a lengthy break but the distress was evident.

  • The Latest: All England Club says closed roof adds moisture

    The All England Club says the wettest two opening days of Wimbledon “in almost a decade” indirectly led to “additional moisture” on the grass at Centre Court while the retractable roof has been closed for long periods. The statement from the club comes after players in consecutive matches in the tournament's main stadium on Tuesday — Serena Williams and Adrian Mannarino — both slipped, hurt themselves and had to stop playing. Mannarino's opponent, Roger Federer, said “it feels a tad more slippery, maybe, under the roof.”

  • Serena Williams out of Wimbledon with leg injury

    Serena Williams withdrew from Wimbledon during her first-round match with a leg injury.

  • Tennis-Federer survives big scare as Mannarino retires injured

    LONDON (Reuters) -Eight-times champion Roger Federer survived a massive scare against Adrian Mannarino before advancing to the Wimbledon second round on Tuesday when the Frenchman retired with a knee injury after slipping on court. The match was poised at 6-4 6-7(3) 3-6 6-2 with Federer forcing a fifth set before Mannarino, celebrating his 33rd birthday, decided he could not continue. "It's awful," Federer said in his on-court interview.

  • Roger Federer given huge scare before Adrian Mannarino retires with injury in final set

    Roger Federer two sets to one down and under pressure before rallying to take it to a fifth set Eight-time Wimbledon winner admits he 'was lucky' Frenchman injures knee at end of the fourth set and decides he cannot continue at start of deciding set Roger Federer is often treated like a deity at Wimbledon, and it was an act of God that saved him on Tuesday. Trailing by two sets to one, Federer was reprieved from a possible first-round exit when his opponent Adrian Mannarino slipped and damaged h

  • Tearful Serena Williams slips out of Wimbledon after first-round fall at SW19

    The sixth seed saw her latest pursuit of a record-equalling 24th grand slam end in sad fashion.

  • Serena Williams tearfully waved goodbye to fans at Wimbledon after getting hurt and it was so heartbreaking

    This is so heartbreaking

  • Federer and Serena primed for Wimbledon openers on Super Tuesday

    Roger Federer and Serena Williams hope to defy the doubters when they get their Wimbledon campaigns underway on 'Super Tuesday' at the All England Club where a backlog of matches needs to be cleared after the opening day downpours.

  • Venus Williams is fourth-oldest woman to win Wimbledon match; Roger Federer advances

    Venus Williams became the fourth-oldest woman to win a Wimbledon match. Roger Federer advanced despite losing two sets.

