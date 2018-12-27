Serena Williams refuses to be drawn on US Open meltdown - 'I just don’t have time to talk about that'

Serena Williams was in action in Abu Dhabi on Thursday - Getty Images Europe

Serena Williams has continued to evade the subject of her meltdown at the US Open final by dismissing a question from a reporter in Abu Dhabi.

Williams has largely kept quiet over the incident that saw her given a game penalty for verbally abusing umpire Carlos Ramos during her defeat by Naomi Osaka in September, and having not played any competitive tennis since has not had to give a press conference.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

But speaking at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship where she was playing an exhibition match against her sister Venus Williams, Serena was asked if her outburst in New York was a topic she would like to avoid. “I don’t avoid anything. I just don’t have time to talk about that,” she responded.

“I talked about it, everyone talked about it for months and months and months and it’s best to move on to bigger and better things.”

Earlier on Thursday, journalist ReemAbulleil of Sport 360 tweeted that: “We've been told ahead of this morning's press conferences, and again now ahead of her post-match presser that we're not allowed to ask Serena about the US Open.” Abulleil later added that according to management agency IMG, that request had not come from Williams herself.

The topic is also bound to come up at next month's Australian Open where Williams is looking to tie Margaret Court's record of 24 grand-slam singles titles.

On her ambition to tie Court's tally, Williams was more forthcoming, and said:

“[The number 24] has always been significant since I got 22, then 23. It’s something that I clearly want but I have to be able to get there and beat a lot of good players to get it,” said Serena.

Story continues

Against Venus, Williams looked as though she is getting to close to peak fitness in a narrow loss. “My fitness, I feel like I’m pretty fit,” Serena said. “I was running and running and never got tired except for one point but then I got over it in 20 seconds, so I think that was really the highlight for me.”

In her morning press conference meanwhile, Williams said she welcomed the decision made by the Women's Tour Association (WTA) to offer more ranking protection to players taking maternity leave.

The new rules will allow players coming back from childbirth or injury to use their previous ranking to enter 12 tournaments for three years.

“I think it's great,” said Williams who gave birth in September 2017 and returned to competitive action in March 2018.

“Women that are younger can go out there and have kids and not have to worry about it, and not have to wait until the twilight of their years to have children, and I think it's a really great rule.”