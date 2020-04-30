Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka headline Mario tennis tournament with Ryan Tannehill, DeAndre Hopkins

A group of tennis stars, including Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, will square off with and against NFL players and celebrities in a livestreamed Mario Tennis Aces tournament on Nintendo Switch.

The "Stay at Home Slam" will take place Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on Facebook Gaming and the IMG Tennis Facebook account. Eight tennis players will team up with celebrities in a doubles event. Competitors, including Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andre Hopkins, will compete for a $1 million charity donation.

The biggest names in tennis are grabbing their virtual rackets for the #StayAtHomeSlam, live on Facebook Gaming this Sunday (May 3), in partnership with @IMGTennis.



Watch tennis legends like Venus & Serena Williams compete in Mario Tennis Aces for a $1M charity donation! pic.twitter.com/8tVZD4W3cB — Facebook Gaming #playaparttogether (@FacebookGaming) April 29, 2020

Stay at Home Slam matchups

The competitors will play as the game’s Mushroom Kingdom characters and each will be given $25,000 for the charity of their choice. The teams are as follows:

Serena Williams and Gigi Hadid (actor/model)

Naomi Osaka and Hailey Bieber (model/TV personality)

Venus Williams and DeAndre Hopkins

Maria Sharapova and Karlie Kloss (model)

Kei Nishikori and Steve Aoki (DJ/producer)

Madison Keys and Seal (musician)

Taylor Fritz and Addison Rae (TikTok personality)

Kevin Anderson and Ryan Tannehill

John McEnroe and YouTube personality Justine Ezarik will provide commentary.

“Gaming’s superpower has always been bringing people together and right now that’s the case more than ever,” said Leo Olebe, Global Director, Games Partnerships for Facebook Gaming, via Deadline. “Blending that superpower with pro athletes and epic entertainment to raise money for COVID-19 relief and research efforts is a natural fit that we’re proud to be a part of.”

Professional tennis will not return until at least July 13 after the men’s ATP and women’s WTA tours suspended play until that date. The 2020 Wimbledon competition was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams will take part in a virtual 'Stay at Home' slam during the coronavirus shutdown. (William West/AFP via Getty Images)

