Serena Williams meltdown 'not a good look for tennis' but 'wouldn't happen here', says Wimbledon chief

The Serena Williams flashpoint at the US Open final was “not a good look for tennis”, in the words of All England Club chairman Philip Brook, who also suggested that a similar fiasco would have been unlikely to develop at Wimbledon.

Speaking to reporters this week, Brook argued that the “cauldron-like” atmosphere on Arthur Ashe Stadium – where the 24,000 fans were all but united in their desire to see an American champion – had placed a huge amount of pressure on Williams.

Brook also added that Carlos Ramos, the umpire who handed Williams her three code violations, was just “doing his job”. As for Williams, who turned 37 yesterday, she has barely commented since the night itself, except to say that she cannot understand why her coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, should have been making signals to her.

“People said to me, would that happen at Wimbledon?” Brook told reporters. “My first reaction is maybe it could, but actually I do wonder [about] the uniqueness of the circumstances in New York.

“You have a very partisan crowd who really wanted Serena to win. There is a huge amount resting on this one match because she is one match away from equalling Margaret Court’s record [of 24 grand-slam titles].

“It is a bit cauldron-like. When they walk on court, it’s not like a Wimbledon final. The final of Wimbledon [where Williams had lost to Angelique Kerber eight weeks earlier] was similar in some senses but it wasn’t her home crowd in her home country. I could imagine the pressure on her being even greater than ever because of those circumstances, and we all saw what happened.

“I think she was under a lot of pressure, I think he [Ramos] was doing his job and what unfolded unfolded. It was not a good look for tennis.”

The incident has drawn attention to the question of gender equality in tennis. Several administrators and former players suggested soon afterwards that Williams would have been treated differently if she were a man. It has since been demonstrated, however, that men receive vastly more code violations than women at grand-slam events – except in the one area of coaching, where the balance is reversed.

Even before the US Open final had created such a furore, the United States Tennis Association had already started campaigning in favour of coaching from the sidelines. They feel that it adds entertainment value and that the rules against it are unenforceable.

But Brook disagrees. He re-emphasised this week that he and the rest of the All England Club see tennis as “a gladiatorial contest [in which] you figure it out for yourself”. Brook also added that he expects a meeting to be held before the end of the year between tennis’s various stakeholders to thrash out a unified stance on coaching.

In general, Brook added, more cooperation was needed in a sport which could end up with two competing team competitions – the new Davis Cup, which yesterday announced Madrid as the host of its first finals week, and the new World Team Cup – in the space of six weeks next winter.

Asked why he had publicly backed the Kosmos reforms of the Davis Cup, Brook replied “we have all seen this great event that has been with us for a hundred years declining and declining in importance. If that vote [at the annual general meeting of the International Tennis Federation] had failed, you don’t know whether you’ll have any of these investors in a year’s time. They may well all have gone ‘You know what, this is too difficult, we’re off’.”

Meanwhile, Andy Murray beat world No 11 David Goffin in straight sets on Thursday to reach the quarter-finals in Shenzhen. It was Murray’s best win in rankings terms since last year’s French Open. His next opponent will be the veteran Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, who beat him in an ill-tempered match at the US Open last month.