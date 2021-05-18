Serena Williams loses in straight sets to Siniakova in Parma

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

PARMA, Italy (AP) — Serena Williams’ disappointing return to tennis continued when she lost in straight sets to 68th-ranked Katerina Siniakova in the second round of the Emilia-Romagna Open on Tuesday.

Top-seeded Williams, who accepted a wild-card invitation for the Parma tournament after losing her opening match at the Italian Open last week, was beaten 7-6 (4), 6-2.

She had beaten teenage qualifier Lisa Pigato 6-3, 6-2 in the previous round for her first victory since defeating Simona Halep in the Australian Open quarterfinals in February. After some time off, Williams then lost in straight sets in Rome to Nadia Podoroska.

Williams is preparing for the French Open in Paris which starts on May 30.

“I didn’t do a lot of mistakes, and I think she felt it,” Siniakova said. “I think she was trying to go harder and doing a lot of mistakes, which helped me. I’m really happy I could keep my level all match.”

Siniakova saved a set point at 5-4 down in the opening set and that appeared to give the Czech player confidence as after securing the tiebreak she pulled away in the second to win 16 of the last 18 points.

The 39-year-old Williams racked up double faults under pressure and Siniakova sealed the result on her third match point when the American hit a forehand long. Williams had seven double faults for the match.

“It’s amazing, it means a lot to me," Siniakova said after the sixth Top 10 victory of her career. ”I played (an) amazing match. It shows me that I can play like this, I can play well. I just need to try be more focused every time and to stay calm and ready for every point. I will be really happy if I could keep it like this."

Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens reached the quarterfinals after rallying to beat fourth-seeded Daria Kasatkina 1-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Third-seeded Coco Gauff eliminated Kaia Kanepi 7-6 (6), 7-6 (7) in a first-round match. Second-seeded Petra Martic also got her Parma campaign off to a good start by beating Varvara Gracheva 6-4, 6-2.

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Tennis-Federer gets Serena's vote in GOAT debate

    Rafa Nadal picked up a record-extending 13th French Open title in October to join Federer at the top of the list of men's Grand Slam winners with 20 titles, while world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the youngest of the 'Big Three' at 33, is on 18. The 39-year-old Federer is this week playing only his second tournament since returning to the Tour in March after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to two knee operations. "I think two words sum it up: Roger Federer," Williams, who turns 40 in September, told reporters at the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma on Monday.

  • Federer to face Andujar in clay-court comeback in Geneva

    Pablo Andujar set up a second-round meeting with Roger Federer at the Geneva Open by beating Jordan Thompson 6-0, 6-4 on Monday.

  • Roger Federer suffers early exit from Geneva Open

    Federer was playing just his second tournament in more than 15 months.

  • Twitter reacts to Ryan Kerrigan’s departure from Washington

    Washington Football Team fans held out hope the team would bring back veteran pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan after the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Tennis-Australian Open staying in Melbourne in 2022, says Tiley

    Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said he was prepared to "climb Mount Everest" again to keep the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park next year after a report said it might have to be moved. State broadcaster ABC reported on Monday a government forecast that Australia's borders would be closed until mid-2022 could force the relocation of the tournament to Dubai or Doha as players would not be prepared to undergo quarantine again. Tiley, who oversaw the strict 14-day quarantine of players and officials to get this year's Australian Open played against huge odds, said there were no plans to relocate the 2022 tournament.

  • WATCH: Green Bay Packers OL Cole Van Lanen talks about his first practice in Green Bay

    Cole Van Lanen takes the field in Green Bay

  • NBA rumors: Kyle Lowry's answer on future hints at next stop

    Kyle Lowry said Tuesday wants to make his last few years in the NBA count - and made it sound like Philadelphia could be the right place to do it. By Adam Hermann

  • Andy Murray to play at Nottingham Open after French Open withdrawal

    The former world number one has been troubled by a groin problem.

  • LeVert to miss Pacers' play-in game against Hornets

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) The short-handed Indiana Pacers will be down at least one more player for Tuesday night's play-in game against the Charlotte Hornets after forward Caris LeVert entered the league's health and safety protocol. Team officials made the announcement about five hours before tipoff and a day after coach Nate Bjorkgren said LeVert was feeling better and was expected to play after missing the second half of Sunday's victory over Toronto with a migraine headache.

  • McIlroy, Thomas excited for Olympic golf, Rahm to be there

    Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and second-ranked Justin Thomas are excited about golfing in the Tokyo Olympics, even with covid-19 safety protocols limiting them from a normal Games experience.

  • Five things we learned from the first games of the 2021 WNBA season

    The first games of the 2021 WNBA season provided standout performances from familiar faces and new names to keep an eye on.

  • Microchip Technology Announces Offering of Senior Secured Notes

    CHANDLER, Ariz., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: MCHP) – Microchip Technology Incorporated (“Microchip,” “we” or “our”) announced today that it has commenced an offering of $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes (the “Notes”). Microchip intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with borrowings under Microchip’s revolving credit facility (the “senior credit facilities”), to repay the $1.0 billion in aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 3.922% Senior Secured Notes due 2021 and related fees and expenses of the offering. The Notes will be guaranteed on a joint and several basis by certain of Microchip’s subsidiaries that guarantee obligations under our senior credit facilities as well as our outstanding 4.333% Senior Secured Notes due 2023, 2.670% Senior Secured Notes due 2023, and 0.972% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (collectively, the “existing secured notes”). The Notes and the related guarantees will be secured on a pari passu first lien basis with our senior credit facilities and our existing secured notes by the collateral that secures such obligations. The Notes will be sold only to qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and outside the United States only to non-U.S. persons in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance that the proposed offering of the Notes will be completed. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any of the Notes, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Cautionary Statement: The statements contained in this press release relating to the proposed offering including the expected use of proceeds are forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to: uncertainties related to equity and debt market conditions; the impact of the COVID-19 virus on the economy, our business and the business of our customers and suppliers; our balance of cash and investments and the level of cash flow from our business; our available borrowings under our credit agreement; our ability to control the level of operating expenses relative to our level of revenues; the costs and outcome of any current or future litigation, audit or investigation and general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. For a detailed discussion of these and other risk factors, please refer to Microchip’s recent filing on Form 10-K. You can obtain copies of Form 10-K and other relevant documents for free at Microchip’s website (www.microchip.com) or the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov) or from commercial document retrieval services. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Microchip does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The Microchip name and logo are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the USA and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies. INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:J. Eric Bjornholt – CFO(480) 792-7804

  • ESPN, ABC set college football game times for marquee matchups during Week 1

    ESPN and ABC have released the schedule for the major college football matchups of Week 1, with Clemson vs. Georgia highlighting Labor Day weekend.

  • 2021 NBA first-round playoff previews: (4) Los Angeles Clippers vs. (5) Dallas Mavericks

    The Western Conference’s fourth-seeded Los Angeles Clippers and fifth-seeded Dallas Mavericks meet in the first round of the 2021 NBA playoffs. It is a rematch of a first-round series the Clips won last year, 4-2.

  • Celtics' Jayson Tatum responds to critics of his leadership style

    Here's what Celtics star Jayson Tatum had to say in response to criticism about how he carries himself on the court.

  • Tennis-'I can't control God': Venus fumes after heavy winds force time violation

    After taking the first set 7-5 despite being 5-2 down, 40-year-old Williams was losing her grip on the match when heavy winds forced her to take her time on serve, resulting in the time violation and a confrontation with the chair umpire. "I can't control God," Williams told the chair umpire after going 4-1 down in the second set. Williams lost her momentum as her unforced errors count continued to rise and a brief resurgence in the decider failed to prevent Schmiedlova from sealing her fourth consecutive victory over the American after two hours and 39 minutes.

  • How Clemson softball leader’s small-town upbringing shaped her rise to stardom

    She’s the Tigers’ top pitcher and hitter — and one of the best players in the country.

  • Tennis-Proud Swiatek adds top-10 ranking to her resume

    Swiatek, who turns 20 at the end of the month, demolished former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 on Sunday in Rome to win her first WTA 1000 title and climbed six spots to number nine in the world on Monday. "It is pretty crazy and I'm really proud of myself that I'm actually starting to be more consistent, because that was my goal from the beginning," Swiatek told reporters. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status in October when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992.

  • NBA play-in tournament: How it works, matchups, schedule

    All you need to know about the NBA's new play-in tournament.

  • Stanford reverses 2020 decision to cut 11 sports

    Stanford announced in July that it would be dropping 11 of its 36 sports programs at the end of the 2020-21 athletic season.