Serena Williams knows she has 'long way to go' if she is to have 'special ending' at US Open

It has been the story of the summer in women’s tennis: seeds tumbling in such disarray that you’d think a pallet had fallen off the back of a Notcutts truck.

Yet one megastar remains at the US Open: Serena Williams, looming like Gulliver over the Lilliputians.

Williams has performed wonders already by reaching the Wimbledon final, less than 11 months after the birth of her daughter Alexis Olympia. But the story would reach a perfect conclusion if she could land a seventh US Open on Saturday.

First, though, Williams needs to make it past the semi-final – the hurdle that has felled her on her last two visits to Flushing Meadows. Her opponent tomorrow, Anastasia Sevastova, could probably walk up Madison Avenue without being recognised, but then neither of the women who eliminated Williams in 2015 and 2016 – Roberta Vinci and Karolina Pliskova – were huge names either.

Both matches featured extenuating circumstances. The first time, Williams had arrived in New York in search of the calendar grand slam – an extraordinary feat last achieved by Steffi Graf in 1988. The pressure climbed with each successive round, and when Vinci sliced and bunted a stack of balls back into play, Williams spontaneously combusted.

The second match was less memorable. As Williams complained of knee pain, Pliskova inflicted a routine straight-sets defeat which ended her three-and-a-half-year reign as world No. 1. But the poles were reversed when the same two players met on Tuesday night. This time, Williams was dominant, easing through her quarter-final by a 6-4, 6-3 scoreline.

After that win, Williams was asked about the possibility of a “special ending” here on Saturday. Another major title would carry her level with Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24, while providing a windfall for the many companies who have booked her for billboards and TV ads.

But Williams, understandably, was wary of sounding over-confident after her near miss against Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon. “I've been a couple steps away at the last grand slam, so I'm definitely not ahead of myself,” she replied. “I still know I have a really long way to go.”

Seeded No. 19, Sevastova’s game style has echoes of Vinci’s. She has a heavily-spun forehand that she can manipulate into any trajectory she wants, plus a reliable slice backhand and a beautiful volley.

Sevastova – who is 28 – is playing in her first major semi-final. Until now, she has been held back by a volatile temperament, and a tendency to become demoralised too easily. So Williams, who loves to celebrate winners with a blood-curdling scream, might set out to intimidate her opponent tomorrow night. Before walking onto Arthur Ashe Stadium, Sevastova might be well advised to replay that 2015 semi-final, when the ever-feisty Vinci kept gesticulating at the fans to remind them that the US Open isn’t just the Serena show.

Tomorrow's schedule features only the two women’s semi-finals on Arthur Ashe Stadium, which should prevent another exhaustingly late finish. After Roger Federer had been eliminated just before 1am in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Rafael Nadal went one better by winning through to the semi-finals at 2.03am on Wednesday.

This was surely the match of the tournament to date, running to 4hr 49min before Dominic Thiem missed a smash to go down by a 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7, 7-6 margin. The fact that it ended in a fifth-set tie-break – a system used by the US Open but not the other three majors – was a neat coincidence as the grand-slam tournaments prepare to debate their policy on this issue at tomorrow’s meeting in New York.

Nadal thus survived to earn a blockbuster semi-final against Juan Martin del Potro on Friday night. But there was disappointment for Jamie Murray in the men’s doubles, as he and partner Bruno Soares were eliminated by Radu Albot and Malek Jaziri at the quarter-final stage. “We started a bit edgy and we didn’t take our chances,” said Murray after their 7-5, 6-4 defeat.