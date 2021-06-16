Serena Williams Just Showed Us Her New "Reverse Reflex Volley," and We Can't Stop Watching

Tennis legend Serena Williams just showed us one more reason we're in awe of her skills on the court. In the video above from her coach Patrick Mouratoglou, Williams can be seen doing some forehand and backhand strokes before showing us how she does a shot that Mouratoglou called the "reverse reflex volley." While Williams doesn't give us a step-by-step tutorial on how to perform this shot, to us it looks like the reverse reflex volley blends a volley with an overhead smash.

Whatever is in the formula of this new shot, one thing is certain: power is a key ingredient. Check out how Williams does her reverse reflex volley in the video above!