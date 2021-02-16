Serena Williams’ Husband Just Settled the ‘Greatest Athlete’ Debate Between Her & Tom Brady

After a huge debate was sparked online over who is the “greatest athlete” of all time, Serena Williams’ husband shaded Tom Brady in a way that put the entire debate to rest.

The Reddit founder, 37, wore a T-shirt that read “Greatest Female Athlete” with the word “Female” crossed out to one of Serena’s tennis matches on Tuesday, February 16. The 39-time Grand Slam athlete was playing at the Australian Open in Melbourne when her husband of three years was photographed in the stands cheering her on. His Nike tee seemingly alluded to a recent online debate following the 2021 Super Bowl on Sunday, February 7, when quarterback Tom Brady helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers bring home the win against the Kansas City Chiefs. Many fans questioned whether Tom, 43, or Serena, 39, was the...

